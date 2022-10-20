Read full article on original website
14news.com
Two hurt in Evansville dog attack
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a dog got loose and attacked two people. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. Monday on W. Iowa Street. Those two people were treated on scene. Police say a family member of the victims shot the dog to stop the attack. It did...
Kentucky woman accused of hitting someone with bat, facing multiple charges
A woman from Hopkinsville was taken into custody after she reportedly assaulted someone with a metal baseball bat Friday morning.
WNDU
19-year-old hurt in Michigan City shooting
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - Police say a 19-year-old was hurt after they were struck by gunfire at Washington Park in Michigan City early Sunday morning. Officers were originally called to Washington Park Lot 1 just after 4:25 a.m. on reports of a vehicle being struck by gunfire. A short...
wevv.com
Plea deal on the table for Evansville mom charged in child's fentanyl overdose death
An Evansville mom who was arrested and charged in connection with the death of her 3-year-old child could reach a plea agreement. Court records show 21-year-old Makaylee Opperman appeared in court on Monday for a pretrial conference. After Monday's appearance, Opperman has now been scheduled for a hearing on Tuesday...
104.1 WIKY
Suspect Named In McGillicuddy Murder Case
Evansville police were dispatched to the 1500 block of Ravenswood in late August, where Trey McGillicuddy had been shot. Sessily Bruner was in a relationship with the victim and saw the shooting in her home. She told police McGillicuddy was dealing marijuana to the shooter she knew only by the...
wevv.com
Trio accused of targeting unsuspecting shoppers in thefts at Henderson Walmart
Police in Henderson, Kentucky, are trying to identify three people in connection to a theft investigation. The Henderson Police Department says the people shown in these photos are following around unsuspecting shoppers in Walmart as targets for theft. In one case, police say the trio followed a victim around in...
classichits106.com
No prison time for Indiana man who fatally shot daughter, 9
CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — A northwestern Indiana man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his 9-year-old daughter as he was talking to her two brothers about gun safety won’t serve any prison time for her 2017 death. A Lake County judge on Thursday sentenced 38-year-old Eric S. Hummel to one year in a community corrections program while living at home, followed by 3 1/2 years of probation. He pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and neglect of a dependent charges in Olivia Hummel’s June 2017 death. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Hummel told a 911 dispatcher he didn’t realize the gun was loaded when he pulled the trigger.
ISP: Street racer busted after reckless chase on the Lloyd
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana State Police trooper says he was able to put an end to a high speed street race on the Lloyd Expressway late Sunday night. The ISP trooper says shortly before 11 p.m., he heard a loud engine rev and saw a Hyundai Elantra and a Lincoln MKZ speed past […]
104.1 WIKY
Former Corrections Officer Arrested…Again
Indiana State Police arrested a Former Posey County Correctional Officer Thursday night. 26 year old Daniel Long had allegedly made threats toward several people by text message from his home in Evansville. Long was arrested back in August and accused of battering an inmate in July while employed at the...
whopam.com
Pursuit suspects commits suicide in Hopkins County
A man who had allegedly led police on a multi-county pursuit reportedly took his own life Sunday afternoon in Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were notified of a pursuit coming into Hopkins County from Webster County on Nebo Road about 4:40 p.m. and the SUV was found stopped in the middle of the road at 4480 Nebo Road.
Kentucky school leader named national superintendent of year
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — A Kentucky school superintendent is the new national superintendent of the year. Rob Clayton of Warren County Public Schools in Bowling Green was given the title by the National Association of School Superintendents last week in Reno, Nevada. "We value our people; we know that...
abc57.com
Indiana Department of Corrections searches for a re-entry center resident
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Corrections says it's searching for a resident missing from the South Bend Community Re-Entry Center. The department says 21-year-old Shah'heed Webster went missing around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, October 21. The Department of Corrections says a witness saw Webster get into a...
Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter, gets arrested
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Damian Bowden, 49, in Nashville earlier this week.
WANE-TV
State police find drugs, guns, cash in car with 4 kids; parents arrested
RIPLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – State troopers arrested two parents Friday after finding guns, drugs and thousands in cash during a traffic stop with four kids in the car. According to a release from Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling I-74 east of Batesville just before 1 p.m. when he stopped a white GMC Acadia for a traffic violation, according to the release.
3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Pregnant woman unharmed after Henderson car wash crash
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Fire Department says crews responded to an accident early Sunday evening after an expecting mother crashed into a car wash. Dispatch says the call came in at 5:13 p.m. for a crash at the Southside Super Wash on South Green Street. HFD says a pregnant woman was sitting in […]
Lake County coroner to determine cause of death after human remains were found in wood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We may get answers in a northwest Indiana mystery, after a duck hunter found human remains.It was in a wooded area near I-80/94 in Griffith. The Lake County coroner is scheduled to conduct a forensic exam on a skull and other bones discovered.Investigators said it appears the bones have been there at least six months.
Duck hunter finds human skeletal remains in northwest Indiana marsh, authorities say
The hunter was searching for a downed duck when he saw what appeared to be a bone protruding from clothing, according to officials.
WISH-TV
Hunters discover skeletal remains in Lake County
GRIFFITH, Ind. (WISH) — The Griffith Police Department says they are investigating after partial skeletal remains were discovered in a swamp area by a hunter Saturday morning in Lake County. At 7 a.m. Saturday, a duck hunter discovered a bone sticking out from a piece of clothing in a...
Skeletal remains found by a duck hunter in an Indiana marsh
GRIFFITH, Ind. — A hunter searching for waterfowl Saturday morning in Lake County came upon something different: skeletal remains. The remains were found by the hunter around 7 a.m. in a marsh area near the intersection of Cline Avenue and River Drive in Griffith, according to the Indiana Dept. of Natural Resources. The hunter immediately […]
