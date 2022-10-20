AR Police: Handcuffed man stuffed drugs down throat, died hours later

(WARNING: Video may be disturbing to some. It shows two handcuffed men in the back of a cruiser swallowing what authorities say are bags of illegal drugs.)

VAN BUREN, Arkansas (KFOR/Storyful) – “If you can’t do it, I will show you how to do it like a pro,” Jacob Allen Jones, 26, told his uncle concerning swallowing bags of what authorities say were illegal drugs, while the two were handcuffed in the back of a police cruiser. A few hours later, Jones was dead.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office released the video at the top of this story, showing the men helping each other swallow small bags. Both were arrested on outstanding warrants and were transported to jail in Van Buren, Arkansas on October 14th.

The bag broke open in Jones’ stomach, according to the medical examiner. Once at the jail, his mother told local media that her son suffered a medical emergency, prompting his uncle and several other inmates to call for help for five hours before anyone responded.

Inmates also reportedly made outside calls to try to get help.

Once help arrived, Jones was transported with a slight pulse to a hospital, where he later died.

The Sheriff’s office is investigating the alleged five-hour delay.

“If an investigation shows that any of my employees violated our administrative policies, I won’t hesitate to hold them accountable,” Sheriff Jimmy Damante stated in a new s release.

Toxicology reports to determine which drugs were inside the bags are pending.

