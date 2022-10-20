ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Taylor Swift teased ‘Midnights’ lyrics in NYU speech months ago

By Erin Keller
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Swifties know these words all too well .

Taylor Swift received her honorary doctorate of fine arts in May from NYU , where she also imparted 24 minutes of wisdom to new grads.

Now, hours before the 32-year-old releases her 10th album, “Midnights,” on Friday, fans have realized that the notorious Easter-egg leaver included forthcoming song lyrics in her commencement speech.

“Breathe in, breathe through, breathe deep, breathe out,” she instructed the graduates five months ago.

“And I am a doctor now, so I know how breathing works,” she joked.

Those same words appeared on billboards around the world this week as Swift and Spotify teamed to share “Midnights” lyrics on flashy signs in cities such as New York, Nashville and São Paulo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HxPnj_0igm4Ksw00
Taylor Swift, 32, gave a commencement speech at NYU in May that included lyrics from her “Midnights” album.
AP; Getty Images

The “Shake It Off” songstress also asked NYU students, “How do I give advice to this many people about their life choices?

“I won’t,” Swift said. “Scary news is: You’re on your own now. Cool news is: You’re on your own now,” she added.

“You’re On Your Own, Kid” is track No. 5 on “Midnights.”

“If she was teasing ‘you’re on your own kid’ i’ll actually throw up,” one Twitter user said of Swift’s ingenious move.

“Of course she did,” another echoed the singer/songwriter’s clever reveal .

“Her mindddd,” another simply stated .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fniTm_0igm4Ksw00
Swift received her honorary doctorate of fine arts from the institution.
Getty Images

Swifties also went crazy when the album’s songwriting credits were released. “Catwoman” star Zoë Kravitz co-wrote Swift’s “Lavender Haze” — the first track on “Midnights.”

Swift’s longtime “Lover,” Joe Alwyn, is also credited on the album for “Sweet Nothing” under his pseudonym William Bowery. He previously used the name as a co-writer on Swift’s 2020 releases “Evermore,” “Champagne Problems,” “Betty,” “Coney Island” and “Exile.”

“Midnights” drops at midnight Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Monique Samuels Says She’s Trying To Fix Her Marriage Amidst Break Up Rumors

Not so fast! Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels has found herself in the press recently. And not for a good reason. Multiple outlets have reported that she and husband Chris Samuels are headed for a divorce. But the mom of three isn’t about to let her decade long marriage go down the […] The post Monique Samuels Says She’s Trying To Fix Her Marriage Amidst Break Up Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
57K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy