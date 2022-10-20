Any Warhol’s former NYC building heads to the auction block

Andy Warhol’s former Bowery building, where Jean-Michel Basquiat painted in the backyard and where the Cramps often played in the basement, is heading to the auction block on Dec. 8.

The minimum bid is $5.69 million, said Misha Haghani, founder of Paramount Realty USA, which is conducting the auction.

Warhol bought the modest walk-up property in Noho, at 342 Bowery, in 1970 — as well as 57 Great Jones St. The properties were connected via a backyard — and it’s in that backyard where Basquiat would paint. That wasn’t by accident.

Basquiat lived and worked at 57 Great Jones beginning in 1983. In 1988, at age 27, he died there of a heroin overdose.

Warhol died about a year and a half earlier, in 1987, at age 58 following a surgery.

There’s a generous 6,099 square feet of living space inside. Charissa Sheptak/LG Fairmont/Compass

A bathroom inside the four-story building. Charissa Sheptak/LG Fairmont/Compass

The Noho building is home to a sushi restaurant. Yoshino New York

A kitchen inside one of the building’s lofts. Charissa Sheptak/LG Fairmont/Compass

Warhol bought the walk-up property at 342 Bowery in 1970. Charissa Sheptak/LG Fairmont/Compass

The Warhol estate subsequently separated the two buildings. The seller of 342 Bowery has owned it since 1992.

The four-story, mixed-use property between Great Jones and Bond streets was on the market for $9 million last year. According to StreetEasy, it’s still available on the sales market, asking the exact minimum bid of $5.69 million.

At 6,099 square feet, the building currently houses Yoshino, a sushi restaurant, plus a 660-square-foot studio apartment on the ground floor.

There are three floor-through lofts on the upper floors. They measure around 1,300 square feet apiece — and come with one bedroom, one bathroom and home offices.