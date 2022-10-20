ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:43 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Elizabeth Helwig reported the theft of credit cards in the 11000 block of SR 13, Syracuse. 4:11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Justin Stambaugh reported the theft of cash from Blue Heron Lane, Mentone.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo

PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the northwest part of the county, the sheriff’s office said. Family...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
indypolitics.org

Holden Loses in Marion County Court

A Marion County Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former State Treasurer Chief of Staff Jim Holden against his former employer, the State of Indiana. Holden filed suit back in 2020 against Kelli Mitchell, several staff members, Ice Miller, and several banks doing business with the state for allegedly violating the False Claims Act for granting contracts without approval from the State Budget Agency, Department of Administration, and the Indiana Attorney General.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development

To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indy coroner looks to identify male found on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Authorities are looking to identify a John Doe involved in a death investigation after a man’s remains were found on the near southeast side of Indy. The Marion County Coroner’s Office announced the death investigation on Saturday, saying that deputies responded on Thursday to the 1900 block of S. Sherman Drive for a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Arrest Made in Social Media Investigation

On Friday, a warrant was issued for Kenneth J Getch for Intimidation a Level 6 Felony. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office took Getch into custody without incident and is currently in the Boone County Jail being held on no bond at this time. On Friday, Boone County Sheriff’s Office...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Coroner seeks to identify man found dead at Indy construction site

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner's Office is asking for help identifying a person who was found dead at an east Indianapolis construction site Thursday. The coroner's office was called to a death investigation of a "John Doe" at a construction site in the 1900 block of South Sherman Drive on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

ISP: Fatal crash takes the life of motorcyclist on State Road 25 near Delphi

DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Friday after a man losing control of his motorcycle while driving on State Road 25 near Delphi, according to the Indiana State Police. Just after 5 p.m., Carroll County 911 dispatch began receiving multiple reports of a serious motorcycle crash northbound on SR 25 just north of Main Street, police said.
DELPHI, IN
WISH-TV

Hoosiers save historical Westfield log cabin set to open in November

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A historical cabin in Westfield will finally be opening next month after it was nearly lost. The community says it’s the only historical structure, specifically a family dwelling, that’s been saved, in the city. The president of the Westfield Washington Historical Society Diana...
WESTFIELD, IN
The Exponent

Local police nab 22 wanted on warrants over two days

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Tippecanoe County police participated in a nationwide warrant sweep aimed at outstanding domestic violence-related warrants. Although this was the focus, anyone with an outstanding warrant who was found was taken into custody, police said in a news release Friday. During the two days, more than 100 warrant services were attempted, with 22 outstanding warrants being served.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN

