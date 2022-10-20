Read full article on original website
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 4:43 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Elizabeth Helwig reported the theft of credit cards in the 11000 block of SR 13, Syracuse. 4:11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, Justin Stambaugh reported the theft of cash from Blue Heron Lane, Mentone.
cbs4indy.com
Search underway in Indiana for missing pet kangaroo
PATTON, Ind. — A pet kangaroo is on the loose in Indiana. A kangaroo being kept as a pet by a man in Carroll County went missing Sunday afternoon near the towns of Patton and Yeoman in the northwest part of the county, the sheriff’s office said. Family...
Catalytic converter theft investigation results in Detroit man’s arrest
A Detroit man faces charges after police in Indiana investigated numerous complaints about catalytic converters being stolen.
Wave 3
Man found guilty in 2019 shootings of Southern Indiana judges sentenced 16 years
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The man found guilty of firing the shots that wounded two Clark County judges in the parking lot of an Indianapolis fast food restaurant in May 2019 was sentenced on Friday. Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Brandon Kaiser has been sentenced to 16 years with...
indypolitics.org
Holden Loses in Marion County Court
A Marion County Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by former State Treasurer Chief of Staff Jim Holden against his former employer, the State of Indiana. Holden filed suit back in 2020 against Kelli Mitchell, several staff members, Ice Miller, and several banks doing business with the state for allegedly violating the False Claims Act for granting contracts without approval from the State Budget Agency, Department of Administration, and the Indiana Attorney General.
WL man arrested on preliminary charges of strangulation, domestic battery
A West Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly strangling his wife following an argument. The woman called the police Wednesday to report that Alder Arana-Calero, 26, was hitting her, according to Tippecanoe County Sheriff Robert Goldsmith. Goldsmith said the couple had an argument that escalated into a physical fight, and...
Inside Indiana Business
Wabash River could be solution to Boone County development
To meet the water demands of a new innovation district planned for Boone County, state officials are exploring the idea of tapping into the aquifer along the Wabash River in Tippecanoe County, downstream of Lafayette. Hydrologists and engineers say transporting as much as 100 million gallons of water a day...
Motorcyclist dead after crash in Fishers
A motorcyclist is dead after getting hit by a Jeep Sunday afternoon.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis man charged with stealing $42K in unemployment benefits
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man faces four counts of felony theft for a scam that police say netted him more than $42,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits. The suspect, identified as Covenant Ben, used the personal identifying information of four men — without their knowledge or consent — to apply for, and receive, unemployment benefits in the form of debit cards through the state of Nevada, Indiana State Police said in a statement.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Arrest Made in Social Media Investigation
On Friday, a warrant was issued for Kenneth J Getch for Intimidation a Level 6 Felony. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office took Getch into custody without incident and is currently in the Boone County Jail being held on no bond at this time. On Friday, Boone County Sheriff’s Office...
WISH-TV
ISP: Fatal crash takes the life of motorcyclist on State Road 25 near Delphi
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Friday after a man losing control of his motorcycle while driving on State Road 25 near Delphi, according to the Indiana State Police. Just after 5 p.m., Carroll County 911 dispatch began receiving multiple reports of a serious motorcycle crash northbound on SR 25 just north of Main Street, police said.
Kokomo man arrested after child molestation investigation
A Kokomo man faces charges after state police investigated allegations of child molestation.
WISH-TV
Hoosiers save historical Westfield log cabin set to open in November
WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A historical cabin in Westfield will finally be opening next month after it was nearly lost. The community says it’s the only historical structure, specifically a family dwelling, that’s been saved, in the city. The president of the Westfield Washington Historical Society Diana...
Local police nab 22 wanted on warrants over two days
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Tippecanoe County police participated in a nationwide warrant sweep aimed at outstanding domestic violence-related warrants. Although this was the focus, anyone with an outstanding warrant who was found was taken into custody, police said in a news release Friday. During the two days, more than 100 warrant services were attempted, with 22 outstanding warrants being served.
