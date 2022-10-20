ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

4d ago

The parents are totally responsible for their child's actions. Take everything and make them financially support the families that have been harmed. Make an example, maybe people will start paying attention to their children.

18-month-old in critical condition after North Carolina shooting that injured 6

A shooting in Oxford, North Carolina on Saturday night left six wounded, including two children — an 18-month-old and a 10-year-old. The victims ranged in age from 18 months to 64 years old, according to a news release from the Oxford Police Department. All were immediately hospitalized, including four who were transported by Life Flight to Duke University Hospital.
1 shot at Snoopy’s Hot Dogs in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant, according to Raleigh police. The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road. Police said an associate...
Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
Sister of Raleigh mass shooting victim says gun violence needs to end

RALEIGH, N.C. — Sharon Kaivani has spent the last few days feeling waves of shock and sadness after learning that her sister was among the five killed in a mass shooting Oct. 13. “To describe her, it’s like taking a picture of sunset. It’s beautiful, wonderful, but you kind...
