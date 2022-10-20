Read full article on original website
kyma.com
FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
kyma.com
Feeling like fall for the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A lower pressure system is filtering cool and dry air across the region which is keeping our weather conditions breezy and cooler than normal to start the week. Afternoon highs will trend in the low and mid-70s this afternoon, making it the coolest since the...
arizonasuntimes.com
Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
KTAR.com
2 more Arizona women charged with harvesting small number of 2020 primary ballots
PHOENIX – Two southwestern Arizona women were indicted earlier this month for allegedly harvesting a small number of ballots during the 2020 primary election, authorities said Wednesday. A state grand jury charged Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, aka Nadia Buchanan, with conspiracy and ballot abuse on Oct....
Man arrested for injury collision on Airport Loop in Yuma
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said an injury collision between a Nissan Pathfinder and a motorcycle occurred on Wednesday, October 19. The post Man arrested for injury collision on Airport Loop in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Attempted homicide occurred early Friday morning
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to the 3400 block of South 4th Avenue regarding reports of shots fired. The post Attempted homicide occurred early Friday morning appeared first on KYMA.
Cocopah Indian Tribe responds to removal of shipping containers on tribal land
A representative from the Cocopah Indian Tribe gave a statement on the federal government asking Arizona to take down the shipping containers on tribal land along the Yuma border. The post Cocopah Indian Tribe responds to removal of shipping containers on tribal land appeared first on KYMA.
Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) said a man with a gunshot wound was found on the 3300 block of West 5th street on Sunday, October 16. The post Man found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
kawc.org
Two more women in San Luis charged with ballot harvesting
Two more women in San Luis, Arizona have been charged with ballot harvesting. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday that San Luis Councilwoman Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, also known as Nadia Buchanan, have been charged by the State Grand Jury with Conspiracy and Ballot Abuse arising from an alleged scheme where early ballots from other voters were collected and deposited into a ballot box on primary Election Day in August 2020.
YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide
Over 24 hours since the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a 911 call on Friday, October 21, 2022, they have found the suspect. The post YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Crash suspect faces DUI charges
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man who was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed with a motorcyclist on Airport Loop was formally charged today in court. Zachary Rogers appeared in court for the second time, now facing ten felony charges. Including eight counts...
Deputies find ‘rainbow fentanyl pills’ in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) discovered fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and items of paraphernalia at a Yuma residence. The post Deputies find ‘rainbow fentanyl pills’ in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Wanted man found in restaurant bathroom in El Centro
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) said they found a wanted man in a restaurant's restroom and discovered he had a warrant for his arrest for murder. ECPD responded to a call about an individual refusing to leave a restaurant in the 2100 block...
holtvilletribune.com
El Centro Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident
EL CENTRO – A 66-year-old El Centro man sustained fatal injuries in a collision with a vehicle in the 800 block of South Fourth Street at about 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. First responders dispatched by 9-1-1 calls to the scene encountered a gray Toyota Camry and a Black Yamaha motorcycle, both of which sustained damages, the El Centro Police Department stated in a press release.
KTAR.com
Man charged for smuggling methamphetamine across border at San Luis
PHOENIX – A man from Mexico has been charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and importation of methamphetamine into the United States from Mexico, authorities said. Juan Alberto Gomez-Antimo, 25, was charged by criminal complaint — an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence — last week, the...
SignalsAZ
Yuma to Hold Surplus Property Auction on Oct 22
The next City of Yuma Public Auction will be held at 9:00 am Saturday, Oct. 22 at the city’s surplus property warehouse, 190 W. 14th St. Miscellaneous items up for bids include, but are not limited to, the following:. Industrial pumps, air compressors, generators, scrap metal, jewelry, collectible coins,...
