Yuma, AZ

kyma.com

FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Feeling like fall for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A lower pressure system is filtering cool and dry air across the region which is keeping our weather conditions breezy and cooler than normal to start the week. Afternoon highs will trend in the low and mid-70s this afternoon, making it the coolest since the...
YUMA, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Two More Indicted in Yuma Ballot-Harvesting Scheme

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced this week that two more defendants, both from San Luis, have been indicted with felonies for conspiracy and ballot abuse over illegally collecting ballots. The indictments allege that Gloria Lopez Torres, a San Luis council member and Gadsden Elementary School District Board (GESD) member,...
SAN LUIS, AZ
kawc.org

Two more women in San Luis charged with ballot harvesting

Two more women in San Luis, Arizona have been charged with ballot harvesting. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday that San Luis Councilwoman Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, also known as Nadia Buchanan, have been charged by the State Grand Jury with Conspiracy and Ballot Abuse arising from an alleged scheme where early ballots from other voters were collected and deposited into a ballot box on primary Election Day in August 2020.
SAN LUIS, AZ
kyma.com

Crash suspect faces DUI charges

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man who was allegedly under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he crashed with a motorcyclist on Airport Loop was formally charged today in court. Zachary Rogers appeared in court for the second time, now facing ten felony charges. Including eight counts...
YUMA, AZ
KYMA News 11

Deputies find ‘rainbow fentanyl pills’ in Yuma

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced the Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) discovered fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and items of paraphernalia at a Yuma residence. The post Deputies find ‘rainbow fentanyl pills’ in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Wanted man found in restaurant bathroom in El Centro

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) said they found a wanted man in a restaurant's restroom and discovered he had a warrant for his arrest for murder. ECPD responded to a call about an individual refusing to leave a restaurant in the 2100 block...
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

El Centro Man Dies in Motorcycle Accident

EL CENTRO – A 66-year-old El Centro man sustained fatal injuries in a collision with a vehicle in the 800 block of South Fourth Street at about 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. First responders dispatched by 9-1-1 calls to the scene encountered a gray Toyota Camry and a Black Yamaha motorcycle, both of which sustained damages, the El Centro Police Department stated in a press release.
EL CENTRO, CA
KTAR.com

Man charged for smuggling methamphetamine across border at San Luis

PHOENIX – A man from Mexico has been charged for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and importation of methamphetamine into the United States from Mexico, authorities said. Juan Alberto Gomez-Antimo, 25, was charged by criminal complaint — an allegation of criminal conduct, not evidence — last week, the...
SAN LUIS, AZ
SignalsAZ

Yuma to Hold Surplus Property Auction on Oct 22

The next City of Yuma Public Auction will be held at 9:00 am Saturday, Oct. 22 at the city’s surplus property warehouse, 190 W. 14th St. Miscellaneous items up for bids include, but are not limited to, the following:. Industrial pumps, air compressors, generators, scrap metal, jewelry, collectible coins,...
YUMA, AZ

