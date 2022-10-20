Read full article on original website
Men's Health
LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband
LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’
Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
Bindi Irwin issues an emotional response after a 'massive tragedy': 'Sending love, light and hope'
The Irwin clan is famous for their animal loving ways and are known around the world as 'Wildlife Warriors'. And Bindi Irwin was quick to respond to an American farm owner's plea for help after she lost 99% of her birds to avian influenza. Taylor Blake, also known as Eco...
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Threatens To Sue George Floyd’s Family
After Floyd’s loved ones sued Ye, Candace called it “frivolous” and teased that she should sue them for causing her “distress. Years after they endured a loss that sparked global protests, the loved ones of George Floyd are in the thick of another controversy. The cameraphone video of Floyd’s life ending after former officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes became a viral phenomenon. People were outraged to hear Floyd cry out and say he couldn’t breathe, and the public took to the streets to fight against an unjust system.
Upworthy
Chef returns $1,200 bill of rich diner who 'disrespected' his waitress, bans them from restaurant
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on May 6, 2022. A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.
Monique Samuels Says She’s Trying To Fix Her Marriage Amidst Break Up Rumors
Not so fast! Former Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels has found herself in the press recently. And not for a good reason. Multiple outlets have reported that she and husband Chris Samuels are headed for a divorce. But the mom of three isn’t about to let her decade long marriage go down the […] The post Monique Samuels Says She’s Trying To Fix Her Marriage Amidst Break Up Rumors appeared first on Reality Tea.
Barbie’s New Tina Turner Doll Sports the Singer’s Most Iconic Look
Barbie’s newest doll pays homage to the Queen of Rock ‘n Roll. The Barbie Signature Music Series just got a new inductee: Tina Turner. The “Queen of Rock ‘n Roll” is the fifth artist to be inducted into the special series and in perfect timing with the 40th anniversary of her hit, What’s Love Got to Do With It.
Neighbor Complaints Fail to Stop Awesome ‘Stranger Things’ Display
The Plainfield, Illinois house has been given the green light to re-open this weekend. Dave Appel and his family love spooky things, especially Stranger Things. The creator behind Instagram account @horrorpropsdave took that love of all things scary and transformed his home into the ultimate Halloween display this year––but not everyone was a fan.
Hilary Swank Announces She’s Expecting Twins: ‘I Can’t Believe It’
“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time.”. Hilary Swank is an accomplished actress and now she’d ready to take on a new challenge: motherhood. The 48-year-old Million Dollar Baby star has shared that she and husband Philip Schneider are pregnant––and expecting twins!
No Stress Holiday Dress: Kids Dress Roundup
Somehow, it’s already almost the 2022 Holiday Season. Although it feels like it snuck up on us especially fast this year, we’re making sure that we’ve got a jump on event prep. From parties to pictures, fests to fairs, these kids holiday dresses are ready for anything! It’s the season of sparkling and shining, and our list of kids holiday dresses is the perfect place to find seasonal styles that match their unique sense of fashion. On Dasher, on Dancer, on Prancer, on dresses!
Kaley Cuoco’s Adorable Pregnancy Announcement Doubles as a Gender Reveal
The Flight Attendant actress shared the pregnancy news on Instagram. Kaley Cuoco is going to be a mom! The 36-year-old has announced she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first child together. “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!” reads the...
Netflix Is Dropping a Rom-Com Starring Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan is starring in a film for the first time in almost a decade. Raise your hand if you’re ready for some sappy holiday films! If Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas lineup isn’t enough to satisfy, Lindsay Lohan is here to help. Netflix is getting ready to...
Mandy Moore Shares Adorable Pics of Her New Baby Boy, Ozzie
The Moore-Goldsmith family is now a party of four! The This Is Us star announced that her second child with husband Taylor Goldsmith has arrived. Baby number two is Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, and he’s already going by a sweet nickname, Ozzie. He “arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to the delight of his parents),” reads her Instagram post. “Every adage is true: our hearts have doubled in size and the immediacy of the love is astounding. He is beyond words and we are so grateful for our family of four! 💓💓💓💓”
