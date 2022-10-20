ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Iowa game week press conference notes

After a close loss in College Park against Maryland, Northwestern goes back to work, eyeing a Saturday showdown against the Iowa Hawkeyes. NU fans have had this game circled on their calendar, as this is sure to be a shootout. Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, wide receiver Malik Washington and cornerback Rod Heard II answered questions as the ‘Cats get ready to hit the road again this weekend.
For Northwestern, development must supersede results in the second half of 2022

When Maryland announced that star quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa would not be suiting up against Northwestern, almost nobody within either fan sphere expected a drastically different result in Saturday’s game. Sure, Billy Edwards Jr. is no Tagovailoa, but the issue rested precisely with the team in purple and white. No...
Northwestern men’s basketball player previews 2022-23: F Robbie Beran

Inconsistency marred Northwestern’s 2021 season. Winning eight of their first ten before dropping eight of their next nine, players’ inability to unwaveringly dominate bogged down the team. Robbie Beran was as much a culprit of inconsistency as anyone. Today, we’ll preview the senior power forward, and dive into the necessary changes that he must make if a winning record is what he hopes for.
