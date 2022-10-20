ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
37-year-old skydiver dies in plunge near New Jersey airport, police say

A seasoned skydiver fell to his death in a parachuting accident in New Jersey on Friday, Oct. 21, news outlets reported. Brandon Jackson, a 37-year-old Michigan resident, was found in a field near the Alexandria Field Airport, located about 60 miles west of New York City, New Jersey State Police said, according to the Daily Voice.
