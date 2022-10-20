Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
78-year-old started walking when she ran out of gas. She was found dead, Utah cops say
A missing 78-year-old woman was found dead after she ran out of gas in Wyoming, authorities in Utah said. Victoria Acoba was missing from Millcreek, Utah, since Oct. 19, according to a Silver Alert issued by the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake. She was driving a red Mazda...
Centre Daily
37-year-old skydiver dies in plunge near New Jersey airport, police say
A seasoned skydiver fell to his death in a parachuting accident in New Jersey on Friday, Oct. 21, news outlets reported. Brandon Jackson, a 37-year-old Michigan resident, was found in a field near the Alexandria Field Airport, located about 60 miles west of New York City, New Jersey State Police said, according to the Daily Voice.
Comments / 0