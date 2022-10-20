Read full article on original website
Related
The Vikings' remaining QB schedule is loaded with mediocrity
Minnesota will see plenty of middling signal callers over their final 11 games.
Centre Daily
Previewing the New Orleans Saints
Since former head coach-quarterback combo Sean Payton and Drew Brees first joined forces in 2006, the New Orleans Saints have often been on a short list of Super Bowl contenders in that time. For the first time since 2005, though, the Saints haven't been able to rely on either of...
Centre Daily
Patriots-Bears Notebook: QB Questions, Defensive Deficiencies Lead To Dismal Outcome
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots entered their Monday night matchup with the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium as 8.5-point favorites. However, a foggy night in Foxboro rapidly unfurled into a disastrous showing by the home team. In his first start since Week 3, Pats starter Mac Jones went...
Centre Daily
Nantz to call last Final Four in ’23, Eagle to take over
Jim Nantz will step away from calling the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament after next year and will be succeeded by Ian Eagle. CBS Sports confirmed the move on Monday night. It was first reported by the New York Post. Nantz has been a part of the CBS coverage of the...
Centre Daily
Jones starts for Patriots but quickly gives way to Zappe
The Gillette Stadium crowd implored Bill Belichick to make a change at quarterback. They wanted to see the rookie who was sent back to the bench after winning his first two starts as a replacement for the injured Mac Jones. With fans chanting “Zappe, Zappe!” out went Jones, who was...
Centre Daily
Knights defeat Maple Leafs as Phil Kessel ties NHL record
LAS VEGAS — Left wing Chandler Stephenson scored a go-ahead goal 42 seconds into the third period and the Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 Monday at T-Mobile Arena in the same game right wing Phil Kessel tied the NHL record for consecutive games played. Kessel, who...
Centre Daily
Troy Aikman Praises Joe Burrow Ahead of Bengals’ Matchup With Browns on Monday Night Football
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense has turned a corner in their last two games, scoring 65 points total and helping Cincinnati get over .500 for the first time this season. Quarterback Joe Burrow is a big reason why they're having so much success in recent weeks. Hall of Famer and Monday Night Football Color Commentator Troy Aikman went out of his way to praise Burrow during tonight's Patriots-Bears game.
Centre Daily
Falcons Place Rookie Preseason Standout on Injured Reserve
The Atlanta Falcons will be without receiver Jared Bernhardt for at least the next four weeks. After missing practice in the lead-up to Atlanta's Week 7 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, Bernhardt was ruled out on Friday. Bernhardt's injury appears to be more serious than...
Centre Daily
Dodgers: MLB Beat Writer Identifies the Best Development for LA in 2022
The 2022 Dodgers regular season was filled with nearly constant happiness. Sure, there was bad news along the way, including season-ending injuries to pitchers Walker Buehler and Daniel Hudson and lengthy struggles by Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy. But through it all, Los Angeles won 111 games and dominated the...
Centre Daily
Toronto plays conference rival Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers (1-3, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (2-2, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Toronto and Philadelphia meet on Wednesday. Toronto finished 2-4 overall and 10-6 in Atlantic Division action a season ago. The Raptors gave up 111.5 points per game while...
Centre Daily
Bryce Mitchell vs. Ilia Topuria being finalized for UFC 282 in Las Vegas
Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria have struggled to find opponents – so now they’re matched up. A fight between the two featherweights is being finalized for UFC 282 on Dec. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. A person with knowledge of the matchup Monday confirmed the targeted...
Centre Daily
Packers Elevate Outside Linebacker for Sunday vs. Commanders
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are elevating outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game at the Washington Commanders. The Packers are thin at outside linebacker. One of the three backups, core special-teams player Tipa Galeai, was placed on injured reserve (hamstring) last week.
Centre Daily
Four Takeaways From the Chiefs’ 44-23 Win Over the 49ers
The Kansas City Chiefs spotted the San Francisco 49ers 10 points on Sunday but in the end, it didn't even matter. Despite a slow start that featured a bad Patrick Mahomes interception, Kansas City's offense caught fire and ended up getting going in plenty of time to pull away from San Francisco. Combined with a few timely defensive plays and a 49ers offense that lacked the ability to complete a comeback, the Chiefs escaped with a 44-23 victory.
Centre Daily
Patriots Ex J.C. Jackson Sustains ‘Significant’ Non-Contact Knee Injury
FOXBORO — Former New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, who signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in the offseason, suffered a serious knee injury Sunday. The 26-year-old had to be carted off the field in the second quarter of his team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson was...
