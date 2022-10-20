CINCINNATI — The Bengals' offense has turned a corner in their last two games, scoring 65 points total and helping Cincinnati get over .500 for the first time this season. Quarterback Joe Burrow is a big reason why they're having so much success in recent weeks. Hall of Famer and Monday Night Football Color Commentator Troy Aikman went out of his way to praise Burrow during tonight's Patriots-Bears game.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO