White Illinois Woman Gets Probation After Confrontation With Black Bicyclists
A white woman has been sentenced to probation following a confrontation with a group of Black men at a suburban Chicago beach in 2020. Irene Donoshaytis, who had been previously charged with a felony hate crime charge, pled down to a lesser charge Wednesday in an agreement with Cook County.
Chicago shooting: 5 shot, 3 killed amid 100-car caravan in Brighton Park, police say
Five people were shot, three fatally, after a large car caravan on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
Boy, 8, fatally shot in South Side home: Police
The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 8-year old Jaiden Hines. According to Chicago police, the boy was shot in the head at the Lawless Garden Apartments on 36th and Rhodes. Hines died at Comer Children’s Hospital.
chicagocrusader.com
Ald. Monique Scott gets $36K donation from brother’s company, organization
Alderman Monique Scott (24th Ward) last month received a total of $36,000 in political donations that came from her brother’s company. She also received a donation from the brother of former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley. With the Chicago municipal elections less than four months away, Alderman Scott is...
Man, 63, critical after hit-and-run on South Side
CHICAGO — A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday on the 4600 block of South Ashland Avenue. Police said a white sedan was traveling northbound on Ashland when it struck a parked vehicle, which shifted onto the […]
Reports detail DCFS investigations into family of 12-year-old boy who died of drug overdose
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was called nine times to investigate at the South Side home of a family with 10 kids.The agency investigated allegations of violence, sexual abuse – and finally, the death of a child this past August. CBS 2's Chris Tye has uncovered new details of what happened that summer morning when Joel Watts never woke up – as questions linger over how the family kept the kids for so long.Joel died on drugs, and he had a sister born on drugs. He is the 10th child on DCFS radar to...
Greyhound employee shot and killed outside West Loop bus station
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Greyhound employee was shot and killed late Monday morning outside the company's West Loop bus station.Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jill Stevens said, shortly before 11:30 a.m., a man parked in front of the Greyhound station at Harrison and Jefferson streets, got out of his car, and started walking toward the station, when someone walked up and shot him several times. Stevens said it does not appear the two exchanged words before the shooting.A Chicago Fire Department said the victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition. Chicago police later said he died.The Cook County Medical...
Woman charged with fatally stabbing man inside West Side home
The offender was arrested moments after the stabbing, police said.
Chicago aldermen unload on police superintendent: 'My community is scared'
With Chicagoans on edge and a political target on his back, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown tried Friday to convince a skeptical City Council that “significant progress” is being made in the war on violent crime.
Man forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop early Monday morning. Police said the 38-year-old man was sitting inside his Nissan Altima, in the 100 block of W. Monroe around 3:15 a.m., when he was approached by two offenders The offenders forced the victim out of the car by showing a gun and then drove away. The victim was not injured. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.
North Lawndale College Prep mourns Rishawn Hendricks, student killed in Chicago park shooting
"I have been broken for the last 48 hours," said Terrence Redmond, a coach and counselor at North Lawndale College Prep. "Rishawn was the kid who you always felt like would be safe anywhere just because he was not involved in anything. He was so active in school all the time."
Cook County man released on bond after Chicago man killed in hit-and-run
COOK COUNTY - A 49-year-old suburban man has been arrested and charged months after allegedly striking a pedestrian with his vehicle – killing him – and then fleeing the scene. On June 28, 2022, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said officers responded to Loyola University Medical Center in...
cwbchicago.com
$250,000 bail for man who allegedly dragged Chicago cop during Lakeview traffic stop
A convicted felon dragged a Chicago police officer with his car during a traffic stop in Lakeview, then ran from the scene, leaving a gun inside the vehicle, prosecutors said. Michael Franklin, 38, was held in lieu of $250,000 bail by Judge David Navarro during a bail hearing on Sunday afternoon.
fox32chicago.com
17-year-old shot in the head in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in Chicago Lawn Monday night. At about 8:33 p.m., the boy was standing in the gangway between two houses in the 6100 block of South Artesian when someone shot him in the head. A resident in one of the houses...
fox32chicago.com
Man killed in shooting at Chicago Greyhound bus station
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed outside a Greyhound bus station Monday morning on the Near West Side. Duwon Gaddis, 30, got into an argument with another person around 11 a.m. and was shot once near the bus station located at 630 W. Harrison St., according to Chicago police.
cwbchicago.com
Irving Park man killed while investigating disturbance, police say
Chicago police said a man was shot to death while investigating a disturbance on the second-floor unit of his Irving Park two-flat on Sunday evening. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple when he heard a disturbance upstairs and stepped into his hallway, according to a CPD statement. A gunman fired shots, striking the man in his face.
fox32chicago.com
2 women shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Two women were shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday night. Around 6:12 p.m., police say the two female victims were on the street in the 2000 block of East 91st Street when they were both wounded by gunfire. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and...
1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side
Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.
Police ID person of interest after armed robbery in north suburb
Police in the far northern suburbs are looking for a suspect they say is armed and dangerous, after a stickup at a fast-food restaurant Monday afternoon.
Hate crime reports in Chicago surge, particularly targeting Jewish and Black people, data shows
Through Oct. 18, 77 hate crimes had been reported to the commission, a 71% increase from the 45 reported to the commission through the same period last year.
