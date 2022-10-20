ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chicagocrusader.com

Ald. Monique Scott gets $36K donation from brother’s company, organization

Alderman Monique Scott (24th Ward) last month received a total of $36,000 in political donations that came from her brother’s company. She also received a donation from the brother of former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley. With the Chicago municipal elections less than four months away, Alderman Scott is...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man, 63, critical after hit-and-run on South Side

CHICAGO — A 63-year-old man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood. The incident happened around 10 p.m. Monday on the 4600 block of South Ashland Avenue. Police said a white sedan was traveling northbound on Ashland when it struck a parked vehicle, which shifted onto the […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Reports detail DCFS investigations into family of 12-year-old boy who died of drug overdose

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was called nine times to investigate at the South Side home of a family with 10 kids.The agency investigated allegations of violence, sexual abuse – and finally, the death of a child this past August. CBS 2's Chris Tye has uncovered new details of what happened that summer morning when Joel Watts never woke up – as questions linger over how the family kept the kids for so long.Joel died on drugs, and he had a sister born on drugs. He is the 10th child on DCFS radar to...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Greyhound employee shot and killed outside West Loop bus station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Greyhound employee was shot and killed late Monday morning outside the company's West Loop bus station.Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jill Stevens said, shortly before 11:30 a.m., a man parked in front of the Greyhound station at Harrison and Jefferson streets, got out of his car, and started walking toward the station, when someone walked up and shot him several times. Stevens said it does not appear the two exchanged words before the shooting.A Chicago Fire Department said the victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition. Chicago police later said he died.The Cook County Medical...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was forced out of his vehicle at gunpoint in The Loop early Monday morning. Police said the 38-year-old man was sitting inside his Nissan Altima, in the 100 block of W. Monroe around 3:15 a.m., when he was approached by two offenders The offenders forced the victim out of the car by showing a gun and then drove away. The victim was not injured. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating. 
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

17-year-old shot in the head in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in Chicago Lawn Monday night. At about 8:33 p.m., the boy was standing in the gangway between two houses in the 6100 block of South Artesian when someone shot him in the head. A resident in one of the houses...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man killed in shooting at Chicago Greyhound bus station

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed outside a Greyhound bus station Monday morning on the Near West Side. Duwon Gaddis, 30, got into an argument with another person around 11 a.m. and was shot once near the bus station located at 630 W. Harrison St., according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Irving Park man killed while investigating disturbance, police say

Chicago police said a man was shot to death while investigating a disturbance on the second-floor unit of his Irving Park two-flat on Sunday evening. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple when he heard a disturbance upstairs and stepped into his hallway, according to a CPD statement. A gunman fired shots, striking the man in his face.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 women shot by unknown gunman on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two women were shot in Chicago's Calumet Heights neighborhood Friday night. Around 6:12 p.m., police say the two female victims were on the street in the 2000 block of East 91st Street when they were both wounded by gunfire. A 20-year-old woman was shot in the back and...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side

Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.
CHICAGO, IL
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
147K+
Followers
16K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy