ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The last time every MLB team played in and won the World Series

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=291JLW_0igm0xj500

We’re getting close to crowning a World Series champion with the 2022 MLB playoffs.

You may be wondering: When is the last time your favorite team — who may or may not be left in the 2022 postseason — appeared in the Fall Classic?

We have the answers! We’ll run through every MLB team and tell you the last time they played in the World Series, along with when they last won it. Sadly, this is where we’ll doubly remind you that there are certain franchises that have never won it all … and one that’s never made it to the World Series at all.

Let’s dive in:

1

Arizona Diamondbacks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kpH72_0igm0xj500
(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

LAST APPEARANCE: 2001

LAST WIN: 2001

4

Boston Red Sox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z93Ai_0igm0xj500
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

LAST APPEARANCE: 2018

LAST WIN: 2018

6

Chicago Cubs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YUAP0_0igm0xj500
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LAST APPEARANCE: 2016

LAST WIN: 2016

11

Houston Astros

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XXkJF_0igm0xj500
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

LAST APPEARANCE: 2021

LAST WIN: 2017

14

Los Angeles Dodgers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gKrYH_0igm0xj500
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

LAST APPEARANCE: 2020

LAST WIN: 2020

18

New York Yankees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7XRy_0igm0xj500
Photo by Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Staff

LAST APPEARANCE: 2009

LAST WIN: 2009

24

San Francisco Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MfRw5_0igm0xj500
(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LAST APPEARANCE: 2014

LAST WIN: 2014

30

Washington Nationals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33BKit_0igm0xj500
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

LAST APPEARANCE: 2019

LAST WIN: 2019

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders fans say security told them to take down ‘sell the team’ signs

It was a tumultuous week for Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder. At last week’s NFL owner’s meetings, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay spoke candidly about the Washington owner. “I believe there is merit to removing him as owner,” Irsay said. Irsay stood by his comments later that evening...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy