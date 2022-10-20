The last time every MLB team played in and won the World Series
We’re getting close to crowning a World Series champion with the 2022 MLB playoffs.
You may be wondering: When is the last time your favorite team — who may or may not be left in the 2022 postseason — appeared in the Fall Classic?
We have the answers! We’ll run through every MLB team and tell you the last time they played in the World Series, along with when they last won it. Sadly, this is where we’ll doubly remind you that there are certain franchises that have never won it all … and one that’s never made it to the World Series at all.
Let’s dive in:
1
Arizona Diamondbacks
LAST APPEARANCE: 2001
LAST WIN: 2001
4
Boston Red Sox
LAST APPEARANCE: 2018
LAST WIN: 2018
6
Chicago Cubs
LAST APPEARANCE: 2016
LAST WIN: 2016
11
Houston Astros
LAST APPEARANCE: 2021
LAST WIN: 2017
14
Los Angeles Dodgers
LAST APPEARANCE: 2020
LAST WIN: 2020
18
New York Yankees
LAST APPEARANCE: 2009
LAST WIN: 2009
24
San Francisco Giants
LAST APPEARANCE: 2014
LAST WIN: 2014
30
Washington Nationals
LAST APPEARANCE: 2019
LAST WIN: 2019
