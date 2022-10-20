Former UConn Track Athlete — and Richest Woman In Jamaica — Makes Largest Athletic Donation In University History

Read full article on original website
Ray Men
3d ago
That 60 million would help more in Jamaica than an already rich university. Jamaica is a poor country. The money could go towards training and vocational programs in Jamaica.
Reply(4)
8
uv 11
4d ago
congratulations sista.. we see you.. you are both an inspiration and a representation of black excellence..
Reply(1)
18
Related
The brother of a missing Princeton University student warned 'time is of the essence' as authorities ramp up their search for the young woman
"Every second, every minute really matters," the brother of missing 20-year-old student Misrach Ewunetie told "Good Morning America."
Haunting clip shows Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie share her hopes & dreams for college before tragic death
HAUNTING footage shows Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie sharing her aspirations for college before her tragic death. University officials and law enforcement announced that the body of the 20-year-old undergraduate was discovered at around 1pm on Thursday by a facilities employee. Misrach was last seen on Friday, October 14, at approximately...
Making girl athletes in Florida disclose menstrual details requires parity questions for boys
As you are well aware, the idea of parity has always been paramount in the opportunities for boys and girls to participate in sports. Since the signing of Title IX into federal law 50 years ago, it has been enshrined that male and female athletes should be treated equitably and free from dscrimination on the basis of sex.
Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie’s chilling last moments before 20-year-old vanished revealed by heartbroken brother
THE desperate brother of a 20-year-old Princeton University junior - who vanished five days ago - said her family is living a "nightmare" and has revealed her final moments. Misrach Ewunetie was last seen on Friday at around 3 am near Scully Hall, where she lives on campus in New Jersey.
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
The post is not painted purple as a decoration.
msn.com
I was a college academic advisor. I wish parents understood that AP classes, straight A's, and competitive sports do not equal success for students.
When I meet other parents, their first question is usually: "Where do your kids go to school?" There are more "advantaged" schools in our town where attendance supposedly equates to higher test scores, better opportunities, and — as the thinking goes — college success. Slide 1 of 4:...
Missing Princeton University Student Misrach Ewunetie Found Dead On Campus Grounds
The body of 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was found behind the school's tennis courts nearly a week after she disappeared. Cause of death is unknown, pending an autopsy. The search has ended for a missing university student after her body was found Thursday afternoon, according to officials. Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was...
Missing Princeton student: New photos emerge of university police searching for undergrad last seen 6 days ago
Misrach Ewunetie, 20, has been missing since around 3 a.m. Friday, when she was spotted in the area of the Scully Hall dormitory on Princeton University’s campus, police said.
Which States Are Sending Out Stimulus Checks?
If you reside in one of 18 states, you could be receiving a nice stimulus check, although the money might be dubbed something else. Forbes put together a list of all the states offering stimulus checks and explained why residents are eligible. So keep reading to see if you should be checking your mailbox any time soon.
I've lived in Florida for 25 years and these are the 11 biggest mistakes I see tourists make at the beach
Insider's writer has lived in Florida and gone to its beaches for 25 years. She often sees tourists disturbing wildlife or ignoring warning flags.
Blood on car grille leads Florida mechanics to shocking discovery and a rescue
When the workers looked in the grille, something terrified and stained with blood peered back at them.
Ohio Youth Football Coach Shot, Killed in Front of Team After Practice
An Ohio community is mourning the loss of a youth football coach who was shot and killed Tuesday in front of his players after practice. According to NBC‘s affiliate station WLWT, 37-year-old Jermaine Knox, a longtime mentor, was shot outside of the College Hill Recreation Facility in Cincinnati. Another...
CBS Sports
Daughters of Jayson Williams denounce St. John's for putting their father in school's Hall of Fame
The daughters of former NBA All-Star Jayson Williams have denounced St. John's University for inducting their father into the school's Athletics Hall of Fame, lashing out at the university in separate letters over the decision being made in spite of flaws in their father's personal character. The letters written by Tryumph and Whizdom Williams were sent to the Associated Press and will be sent to the University itself.
28-Year-Old British Rapper Launches New Initiative To Offer Aid for Black Students To Attend Oxford University
British rapper, AJ Tracey, launched a path to provide Black students a financial opportunity to attend Oxford University. Tracey, 28, announced an initiative called The AJ Tracey Fund that’s geared towards offering financial support in the amount of £40,000 (roughly $45,062 in U.S. currency) per year for the first three years.
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida is a truly beautiful state and that it has a lot to offer, and those that live in Florida or like to go there often on vacation can definitely confirm this. If you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four amazing places in Florida that are great choices for both a fun weekend getaway, as well as for a longer vacation, if you have more free time on your hands.
Go Trojans! Mister and Miss HBCU Earn VSU’s First National Pageant Titles
The birth of a new HBCU dynasty is shining a light on the powerful legacies of HBCUs everywhere. This year, Mister and Miss HBCU hail from Virginia State University (VSU), where the incomparable Trojan pride runs deep and the crowns stack high. Isaiah Matthews-Braxton and Joy Watson, who competed in...
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you happen to love eating pizza and you also live in Georgia then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that will keep you coming back for more, once you have a taste of their food.
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
147K+
Followers
16K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 17