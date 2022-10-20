Mississippi State announces plans for Jim and Thomas Duff Center

STARKVILLE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will soon begin construction on a new, centralized home for the university’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic (ADDC), Disability Resource Center, and Department of Kinesiology. This comes after a commitment from brothers Jim and Tommy Duff of Columbia.

The $15 million gift will enhance disability services and related educational studies at MSU through the establishment of The Jim and Thomas Duff Center. The 100,000-square-foot facility will provide offices, classrooms, and laboratories that enable increased hands-on training in the areas of physical and developmental disabilities, as well as kinesiology.

“The new Jim and Thomas Duff Center will be a hub of innovative learning, research, and outreach that will be transformational on our campus. This visionary investment that the Duff brothers are making in our university will benefit generations of our students, as well as the many children and families we will be able to better serve with expanded facilities, services, and resources,” said MSU President Mark E. Keenum. “The Duffs’ generosity and leadership are making a true difference here at Mississippi State and in communities across Mississippi. We appreciate their support, and we are grateful for the opportunity to work with them to help move our state forward.”

Final approval for the development project was granted by the Mississippi Board of Trustees of Institutions of Higher Learning on Thursday, October 20. Construction is expected to begin in 2023. The center will be located near the MSU Drill Field.

