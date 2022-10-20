Read full article on original website
Related
The Jewish Press
UN Commission: Israeli ‘Occupation’ is Illegal
The U.N. Human Rights Council’s open-ended Commission of Inquiry (COI) into Israel released its first report to the General Assembly on Thursday, deeming the Israeli presence in Judea and Samaria illegal under international law. The report found what it called the “occupation” to be illegal “due to its permanence...
The Jewish Press
Herzog Laments Rise of Antisemitism
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog lamented the rise of antisemitism on Monday in a meeting at his residence in Jerusalem with the advisory board of the global Combat Antisemitism Movement. “We need collaborations to combat antisemitism,” Herzog said, commending the work of the organization, calling it a “just cause” and...
The Jewish Press
Unique Sites of Israel: Biblical Lachish
“And Joshua passed on from Libnah, and all Israel with him, to Lachish, and encamped against it, and fought against it. And G-d delivered Lachish into the hand of Israel; and he took it on the second day, and smote it with the edge of the sword, and all of the souls that were in it (Joshua 10: 31-32)”
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Rebukes Smotrich: Stop Shooting Inside the Tent
Likud Chairman Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday called on his potential key allies, Religious Zionism, to “stop shooting inside the armored troops carrier,” which is an Israeli more aggressive paraphrase of President Lyndon Baines Johnson’s adage about having your enemies inside the tent aiming out, rather than outside the tent aiming in.
The Jewish Press
Neither Israel nor America is Perfect
America, the land of George Floyd. The country of mass school shootings. A country which in recent years has seen its leaders consist of Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Is either of these leaders or their respective political parties flawless? I think most will agree that they are not. In...
The Jewish Press
Regavim Brings Illegal PA Construction to Benny Gantz’s Front Door
Members of the Regavim Movement erected a structure on Monday, decorated with Palestinian and European Union flags, near the Rosh Ha’Ayin home of Defense Minister Benny Gantz. “In a matter of minutes, municipal patrol units and a police enforcement team arrived at the scene and demanded they evacuate the...
The Jewish Press
Documentary Series Exposes 3,000 Hours of Vile Leftist Antisemitism Recorded by Swedish Spy
Zvi Yehezkeli, an Israeli television journalist and documentarian who heads the Arab desk at News 13, on Sunday night is launching “Sh’tula” (implant), a five-episode espionage docu-series on Channel 13, which reveals for the first time authentic documentation of what goes on behind the scenes of human rights organizations operating in Judea and Samaria.
Comments / 0