WWE's Bron Breakker Defeats the Odds to Retain NXT Title at Halloween Havoc
It was finally time for the main event at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, which would be a Triple Threat match for the NXT Championship between Champion Bron Breakker and challengers Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh. After the KO Show segment during this week's NXT, it was clear that Breakker and Dragunov had it out for McDonagh, and they frequently looked to combine forces and make him pay. McDonagh would get payback though, as he cost Dragunov the match at one point by catching the referee's hand before the three count. That led to Breakker hitting the spear on Dragunov and retaining his NXT Championship, and despite the tease of a possible Austin Theory Money in the Bank cash-in, he was nowhere to be found.
WWE NXT Crowns New North American Champion After Brutal Halloween Havoc Ladder Match
WWE NXT Halloween Havoc started in style, as the first match of the night was the North American Championship Ladder Match between Carmelo Hayes, Von Wagner, Wes Lee, Oro Mensah, and Nathan Frazer, and Hayes took early MVP honors for his entrance with Trick Williams. The match would move at lightning speed and featured some absolutely brutal spots for just about everyone involved. It would come down to Hayes and Lee, who were fighting it out across two intersecting ladders, and Lee would counter Hayes' next move to buy himself just enough time to get up the ladder and grab the Title. Wes Lee is your new NXT North American Champion!
WWE Raw Preview (Oct. 24): Bayley Gets One More Shot at Bianca Belair, Bullet Club
This week's Monday Night Raw takes place in Charlotte, NC and will continue the build for WWE's Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Nov. 5. The big match that's being advertised for the show is Bianca Belair in another match against Bayley, though there's no indication from WWE that it's for the Raw Women's Championship. Bayley scored a pinfall victory over Belair at Clash at the Castle in a six-women tag team match, only to lose at Ladder Match at Extreme Rules when "The EST" was able to overcome interference from Damage CTRL.
Eddie Kingston Speaks On Why AEW's Backstage Fights Happen
The All Elite Wrestling locker room has had its fair share of behind the scenes conflicts over the past couple of months. Before Andrade El Idolo was sent home or CM Punk and Ace Steel exchanged punches with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, a small-scale scuffle by comparison went down between Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara. The story goes that Kingston was upset with Guevara for calling him a "fat piece of s--t" in a promo. Kingston allegedly pie-faced Guevara backstage and was quietly suspended from AEW as a result. The two have buried the hatchet since, and even wrestled each other on AEW Rampage: Grand Slam last month.
Goldberg Takes Another Shot at Roman Reigns, This Time for How His Spear Looks
Roman Reigns defeated Goldberg in six minutes at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view earlier this year, but that hasn't stopped the WWE Hall of Famer from taking shots at "The Tribal Chief" whenever he gets the chance. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion was recently on the Roman Atwood Podcast and talked about how he came up with the Spear as a finisher. He then talked disparagingly about how other wrestlers hit the move, specifically bringing up Reigns.
Finn Balor Takes a Shot at Every Current and Former Member of Bullet Club During WWE Raw
Finn Balor took a not-so-subtle shot at every wrestler ever involved in Bullet Club on this week's Monday Night Raw. The show opened with a promo from The Judgement Day that eventually got interrupted by The OC. The two sides traded insults, with Balor saying that AJ was hiding behind "The Club." He then said, "Ever since I left the club that I started, everyone that came after is me is living off my legacy."
Triple H Update Heading Into Tonight's WWE Raw
Paul "Triple H" Levesque is back at Monday Night Raw this week in Charlotte, NC, as confirmed by Fightful before tonight's episode began. "The Game" was absent from the show last week due to testing positive for COVID-19. By all accounts, Levesque was perfectly fine last week and had to simply wait out the required quarantine after the positive test.
Jon Moxley Will Defend His AEW World Championship Again on This Week's AEW Dynamite
Jon Moxley's latest AEW World Championship defense ended unceremoniously on this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, as the referee called for the bell once Hangman Page went down with a concussion after taking a King Kong Lariat from the champ and landing right on his head. Moxley then cut a promo before getting confronted by MJF, who declared he won't cash in his world championship match until the Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 19. That match has now been officially advertised for the show.
