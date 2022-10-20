ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
arlnow.com

Work kicks off on major changes to Army Navy Drive through Pentagon City

Work to rebuild Army Navy Drive through Pentagon City and improve safety and transit along the corridor is officially underway. This morning, Arlington County and the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority ceremonially broke ground on the long-planned Army Navy Drive “Complete Street” Project, which is intended to make the current multi-lane expanse of Army Navy Drive between S. Joyce Street and 12th Street S. more friendly to pedestrians, cyclists and transit users.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Daily Debrief for Oct 24, 2022

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Today we published 5 articles that were read a total of 15918 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Oct 24, 2022. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Tuesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Morning Notes

Clement Hoping for Anti-Housing Boost — “In what is shaping up potentially to be her most successful run for elected office over many, many tries, Audrey Clement is attempting to cast this year’s Arlington County Board race as a simple up-or-down vote on the county government’s proposed Missing Middle housing-cum-zoning changes. ‘Sources I’ve heard within the Democratic Party are concerned about Democrat Matt de Ferranti’s chances of re-election, because of a groundswell of opposition to Missing Middle,” Clement said in a recent statement.” [Sun Gazette]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy