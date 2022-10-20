Clement Hoping for Anti-Housing Boost — “In what is shaping up potentially to be her most successful run for elected office over many, many tries, Audrey Clement is attempting to cast this year’s Arlington County Board race as a simple up-or-down vote on the county government’s proposed Missing Middle housing-cum-zoning changes. ‘Sources I’ve heard within the Democratic Party are concerned about Democrat Matt de Ferranti’s chances of re-election, because of a groundswell of opposition to Missing Middle,” Clement said in a recent statement.” [Sun Gazette]

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 1 HOUR AGO