Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Justin Fields Sees Bears' Blowout Win Vs. Patriots as Momentum-Builder
Fields sees 'momentum' in Bears' blowout win vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For six games this season, and for his entire Bears career, quarterback Justin Fields has probably felt like he was running uphill with a 100-pound weight on his back. It has been one step forward, two steps back.
The Vikings' remaining QB schedule is loaded with mediocrity
Minnesota will see plenty of middling signal callers over their final 11 games.
Bears' Justin Fields Seeks Out Mac Jones for Post-Game Handshake
Fields seeks out Mac Jones for post-game handshake originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields sought out Mac Jones after the Bears-Patriots Monday night game for a post-game handshake. The two's history goes back to their battle in the College Football championship in 2021. They were also in the...
JuJu Smith-Schuster Credits Call of Duty for Chiefs' Win Over 49ers
Chiefs' Smith-Schuster credits Call of Duty for win over 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Oftentimes athletes credit the strong camaraderie that develops within a team with the time that is spent bonding off the playing field. That's what happened for the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night which...
Report: Bears Shift Offensive Line; Move Patrick, Insert Schofield
Report: Bears change offensive line ahead of MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ahead of the Bears' game on MNF against the New England Patriots, the team will move Lucas Patrick from left guard to center and insert Michael Schofield at left guard in place of Sam Mustipher, according to Mark Grote of WSCR radio.
What Is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL Holiday
What is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL holiday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before NFL stadiums fill up with Halloween costumes next weekend, the league has another holiday on its calendar. It’s National Tight Ends Day in Week 7. This year, there’s a fitting matchup to celebrate...
Dante Pettis Takes Over Velus Jones Jr as Bears New Punt Returner
Dante Pettis takes over as Bears new punt returner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Velus Jones Jr. is getting a break as the team's punt returner. Wide receiver Dante Pettis is taking over as the Bears' punt returner, evidenced by his fielding a punt from the Patriots on the first drive of the game.
Bears Vs. Patriots Inactives: N'Keal Harry to Make Season Debut
N'Keal Harry to make Bears debut on MNF vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. N'Keal Harry will make his Bears debut Monday night at a stadium he knows very well. The Bears wide receiver is active for Chicago's Week 7 against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium....
Bears Defense Stuffs Patriots: Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon Shine
Brisker, Gordon both shine as Bears D stymies Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When Ryan Poles opted to draft two defensive backs with his first two picks instead of adding a wide receiver or an offensive lineman to the offense, there was some head scratching. For the most part fans and experts recognized that the Bears roster was filled with holes at practically every position, necessitating picks on defense and offense alike, but still, most thought Poles was going to add a player to help out Justin Fields earlier than the No. 71 overall pick when he selected Velus Jones.
Obama, Burr, Vaughn Will Join the Manningcast for MNF Bears Game
Obama, Burr, Vaughn will join Bears 'Manningcast' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Manningcast will host former President Barack Obama, comedian Bill Burr and actor Vince Vaughn as guests for their broadcast of the Bears game on Monday Night Football. Former U.S. President Obama completed a two-year fellowship at...
Justin Fields Puts Up Historical Statistics in First Half of MNF
Fields puts up historical first half stats on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields recorded a memorable first half against the New England Patriots on Monday night. Fields is now one of two players in the last 30 years to have 100+ pass yards, 1+ passing touchdown,...
How Bears Surprised Bill Belichick With Justin Fields Designed Runs
Bill Belichick was surprised by Fields designed runs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields put together his best game as a pro on Monday Night, finally playing consistently well for a full 60 minutes. He was accurate to all parts of the field in the passing game, and scrambled for spectacular highlights when other plays fell apart. But the key concept that gave the Bears offense a second gear was an uptick in Fields’ designed runs.
Bears' Lucas Patrick Doubtful to Return to Game With Toe Injury
Lucas Patrick doubtful to return with toe injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lucas Patrick left the Bears game on Monday night against the New England Patriots with a toe injury, the team reported. He is doubtful to return. Patrick started at center for the first time as a...
Colts Bench Quarterback Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to Start in Week 8
Colts bench Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to start in Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Matt Ryan era in Indianapolis is already over. Colts head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger would start for Indy in Week 8. Ryan is dealing with...
‘People bleed; it’s basketball’: Ben Simmons fumes after fouling out again
Ben Simmons was left fuming after fouling out for the second time in three games this season as he continues a bumpy return to the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets. Simmons took particular issue with the sixth foul called against him, which ended his night. With just under four minutes left in the Nets’ 134-124 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant let the ball roll up the court before picking it up and waiting for Simmons to approach him. When Simmons lunged at Morant and made contact, the whistle was blown and Simmons was out of the game.
Josh Harris Says Sixers Can Recover From Slow Start Like Phillies
Josh Harris says Sixers can recover from slow start like Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There's a famous saying that goes: "It's not how you start, it's how you finish." That's exactly how the 76ers' managing partner Josh Harris feels about the start of the NBA team's 0-3...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0