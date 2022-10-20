Ben Simmons was left fuming after fouling out for the second time in three games this season as he continues a bumpy return to the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets. Simmons took particular issue with the sixth foul called against him, which ended his night. With just under four minutes left in the Nets’ 134-124 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, Ja Morant let the ball roll up the court before picking it up and waiting for Simmons to approach him. When Simmons lunged at Morant and made contact, the whistle was blown and Simmons was out of the game.

PHILADELPHIA, NY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO