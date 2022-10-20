Read full article on original website
Will Pritzker win reelection? FiveThirtyEight says he has a 99% chance of defeating BaileyJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Host Kendra G Claps Back At Cancel Culture With Queen BeySiloamChicago, IL
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes shut out in consecutive games, drop regular season finale to No. 13 Northwestern 2-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Justin Fields Sees Bears' Blowout Win Vs. Patriots as Momentum-Builder
Fields sees 'momentum' in Bears' blowout win vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For six games this season, and for his entire Bears career, quarterback Justin Fields has probably felt like he was running uphill with a 100-pound weight on his back. It has been one step forward, two steps back.
Bears Report Card: Grades for Offense, Defense in Blowout Win Vs. Patriots
Grading Bears' offense, defense in blowout win vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On paper, Monday night's showdown between the Bears and New England Patriots was a total mismatch. You had Bill Belichick, looking to overtake George Halas for second-most career wins, on one sideline. The Patriots head...
Bears Vs. Patriots Inactives: N'Keal Harry to Make Season Debut
N'Keal Harry to make Bears debut on MNF vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. N'Keal Harry will make his Bears debut Monday night at a stadium he knows very well. The Bears wide receiver is active for Chicago's Week 7 against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium....
Report: Jets Running Back Breece Hall Suffers Torn ACL, Out for Season
Report: Jets RB Breece Hall suffers torn ACL before game vs. Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New York Jets beat the Denver Broncos in Week 7 to improve to 5-2, but they lost a critical piece of their offense. Rookie running back Breece Hall suffered a knee...
JuJu Smith-Schuster Credits Call of Duty for Chiefs' Win Over 49ers
Chiefs' Smith-Schuster credits Call of Duty for win over 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Oftentimes athletes credit the strong camaraderie that develops within a team with the time that is spent bonding off the playing field. That's what happened for the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday night which...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
Bears' Justin Fields Seeks Out Mac Jones for Post-Game Handshake
Fields seeks out Mac Jones for post-game handshake originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields sought out Mac Jones after the Bears-Patriots Monday night game for a post-game handshake. The two's history goes back to their battle in the College Football championship in 2021. They were also in the...
Looking Back at Every Colts Starting Quarterback Since Andrew Luck
Looking back at every Colts starting quarterback since Andrew Luck originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Indianapolis Colts ran out of Luck in 2019 and have not found it since. After 13 seasons with Peyton Manning and one tanking season, Indy selected Stanford phenom Andrew Luck with the No....
Jets Acquire Running Back James Robinson From Jaguars, Per Report
The New York Jets have a new running back. On the same day the team announced that dynamic rookie Breece Hall was lost for the season with a torn ACL, the Jets filled the void in their backfield by reportedly acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a conditional sixth-round draft pick.
What Is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL Holiday
What is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL holiday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before NFL stadiums fill up with Halloween costumes next weekend, the league has another holiday on its calendar. It’s National Tight Ends Day in Week 7. This year, there’s a fitting matchup to celebrate...
Bears' Justin Jones on Patriots' Footballs: ‘Inflated to the Max'
Jones on Patriots' footballs: 'Inflated to the max' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Joneskept it short when talking about the Patriots' footballs, and whether or not he thought they were cheating like they were guilty of doing during the 2014 playoffs. "They were inflated to the max. Three...
Report: Bears Shift Offensive Line; Move Patrick, Insert Schofield
Report: Bears change offensive line ahead of MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ahead of the Bears' game on MNF against the New England Patriots, the team will move Lucas Patrick from left guard to center and insert Michael Schofield at left guard in place of Sam Mustipher, according to Mark Grote of WSCR radio.
Bears GM Ryan Poles ‘Encouraged With Progress' in Justin Fields
Ryan Poles 'encouraged with progress' from Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles held an impromptu press conference with reporters ahead of the Bears’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Patriots and went out of his way to compliment Justin Fields. During his introductory statement, before opening up for questions, Poles said he’s encouraged by the progress he’s seen from his second-year quarterback.
Bears' Lucas Patrick Doubtful to Return to Game With Toe Injury
Lucas Patrick doubtful to return with toe injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Lucas Patrick left the Bears game on Monday night against the New England Patriots with a toe injury, the team reported. He is doubtful to return. Patrick started at center for the first time as a...
Colts Bench Quarterback Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to Start in Week 8
Colts bench Matt Ryan, Sam Ehlinger to start in Week 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Matt Ryan era in Indianapolis is already over. Colts head coach Frank Reich announced on Monday that second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger would start for Indy in Week 8. Ryan is dealing with...
Broncos Vs. Jaguars NFL Week 8 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London
How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading back to their home away from home. London is hosting its third NFL game of 2022 on Sunday when the Jaguars face the Denver Broncos. This will be the Jags’ ninth time playing in London, while the Broncos are visiting for the first time in over a decade.
