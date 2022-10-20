ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
NBC Chicago

What Is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL Holiday

What is National Tight Ends Day? History of NFL holiday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before NFL stadiums fill up with Halloween costumes next weekend, the league has another holiday on its calendar. It’s National Tight Ends Day in Week 7. This year, there’s a fitting matchup to celebrate...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Chicago

Report: Bears Shift Offensive Line; Move Patrick, Insert Schofield

Report: Bears change offensive line ahead of MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ahead of the Bears' game on MNF against the New England Patriots, the team will move Lucas Patrick from left guard to center and insert Michael Schofield at left guard in place of Sam Mustipher, according to Mark Grote of WSCR radio.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears GM Ryan Poles ‘Encouraged With Progress' in Justin Fields

Ryan Poles 'encouraged with progress' from Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles held an impromptu press conference with reporters ahead of the Bears’ Monday Night Football matchup against the Patriots and went out of his way to compliment Justin Fields. During his introductory statement, before opening up for questions, Poles said he’s encouraged by the progress he’s seen from his second-year quarterback.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Broncos Vs. Jaguars NFL Week 8 Start Time, How to Watch Live From London

How to watch Broncos vs. Jaguars in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading back to their home away from home. London is hosting its third NFL game of 2022 on Sunday when the Jaguars face the Denver Broncos. This will be the Jags’ ninth time playing in London, while the Broncos are visiting for the first time in over a decade.
DENVER, CO
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
77K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy