disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
WDW News Today
Annual Passholder Park Passes Fully Booked for Return of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Just hours after it was announced that Fantasmic! would return November 3, Park Passes for Disney’s Hollywood Studios were completely booked for Annual Passholders. On the Annual Passholder calendar, passes are unavailable for all pass types on November 3, though the rest of the month is completely open. As of the writing of this article, passes were still available for guests with theme park tickets and resort hotel guests.
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
WDW News Today
Elderly Guest Passes Out on PeopleMover, Woman Goes Into Labor After Tomorrowland Speedway, and More From Recent Walt Disney World Incident Report
Each quarter, major theme parks are required to submit an incident report to the Florida government as part of their regulation process. These reports detail any incident that resulted in hospitalization for 24+ hours. Six incidents were documented between July and September of this year. This past September, while riding...
disneyfoodblog.com
2 Disney World Parks Are SOLD OUT for Next Week
Wait times have been increasing in Disney World recently, and we’ve also seen bigger crowds arriving in the parks. There’s a lot to do in Disney World in October, whether you like to check out all the holiday decor, eat limited-time treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, or just enjoy the slightly cooler weather. It’s important to review the Disney World calendar before your visit and you still need a Park Reservation to get into a park — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
WDW News Today
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new limited release “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” MagicBand+ is available at Walt Disney World. We found it in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. Limited Release “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” MagicBand+ $54.99. The...
disneydining.com
Fans Complain Iconic Park Attraction Doesn’t Smell the Same
When a theme park fan stops and thinks about their favorite attraction, there is typically a smell that is associated with the experience. At Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park, Guests typically note the smell of Haunted Mansion or “it’s a small world.” At EPCOT, Spaceship Earth’s Rome burning or Soarin’s island flyover comes to mind.
Disneyland And Disney World Announce Additions To The Parks Following Massive Price Increase
Prices just went up at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, but the parks are at least offering something for it. Yesterday was a big day for Disney Parks bottom line, as we saw nearly across the board price increases for everything from Disneyland ticket price to food and drink at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World. As one might expect, fans didn’t love that news, but perhaps some will feel a little better as a day later new additions have been confirmed coming to both coasts as Fantasmic will finally return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios next month, and MagicBand+ will debut at Disneyland Resort before October is over.
WDW News Today
Disney Genie+ Reaches $30 Per Person at Disneyland Resort
Disney Genie+ has reached its highest price ever at Disneyland Resort, where it is available for $30 per person today. Earlier this month, Genie+ was raised from $20 to “start at $25” per person, per day as Disney switched the service to variable pricing. This means the price can change day-by-day based on expected crowds.
disneyfoodblog.com
Annual Passholder Lawsuit Filed Against Disney Over Park Pass Reservations
Late in 2021, Disney got hit with a lawsuit from Magic Key Pass holders (Disneyland’s updated version of Annual Passes) over the Park Pass reservation system and its interaction with Magic Key. That lawsuit alleged that Disney deceived its fanbase by “artificially limiting theme park capacity and blocking passholders...
WDW News Today
Green Army Drum Corps Returning to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios in November
The Green Army Drum Corps will finally return to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios in November. Performances will begin on November 6 at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. Since the parks reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the...
WDW News Today
Annual Passholders Sue Walt Disney World, Fantasmic! Returns November 3, Disney World Cutting Select Character Meet & Greets, & More: Daily Recap (10/19/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 19, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: Snow Already Covers Sleeping Beauty Castle in Disneyland
Technically, it’s still Halloween Time in Disneyland, but let’s face it — the holidays are already starting to sneak in. We’ve already seen holiday merchandise in Disneyland, and we’ve already got a full list of food booths for the Festival of the Holidays in Disney California Adventure. Now, though, Disneyland’s iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle is showing off its snowy holiday look — in OCTOBER.
disneydining.com
Joffrey’s Beverage Guide: Disney Springs Edition
If a frosty, steamy, or just plain delectable beverage is on your mind while you are vacationing at Walt Disney World, we have quite the recommendation for you. Joffrey’s Coffee is the official coffee of Walt Disney World Resort, and you must try it before your Disney vacation ends. You will see Joffrey’s Coffee stands around the Disney World property. Spots in Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom, near the United Kingdom in EPCOT’s World Showcase, on Hollywood Studios’ Sunset Boulevard, and at the entrance to Animal Kingdom are all Joffrey’s spots that come to mind. But delicious Joffrey’s beverages are not limited to Parks only. You’ll also find it at one of my favorite Disney hangouts – Disney Springs.
disneydining.com
Fans are Excited about Universal’s Newest Attraction, Look Forward to its 2023 Opening
There’s been a lot of talk this year about the newest attraction at Universal Studios Orlando Resort that is being constructed in the space where the Shrek 4-D attraction was located for years. And recent reports indicate the opening of the new attraction could be right around the corner.
WDW News Today
NEW Pixar Holiday Spirit Jersey and Keychain Set at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Celebrate the holidays with a new Pixar Spirit Jersey and keychain set, now available at Disneyland Resort. Pixar Holiday Spirit Jersey – $89.99. The Spirit Jersey is white with a red check pattern on the bottom....
