ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Broncos Announce Quarterback Decision After Russell Wilson News

The Denver Broncos don't exactly have a ton of options at quarterback in the absence of quarterback Russell Wilson, who will miss tomorrow's game against the Jets with an injury. Nevertheless, the Broncos had to make an official announcement sooner or later. On Saturday, the Broncos confirmed that Brett Rypien...
DENVER, CO
Detroit Sports Nation

Jerry Jones shares thoughts on Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell

When the Detroit Lions decided to move on from Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn finally, the hope was that they could find a head coach and general manager who would come in and not only win football games but change what had become a toxic culture in the locker room. As we know, the Lions hired Dan Campbell as their head coach and Brad Holmes as their GM, and though the culture has changed, the winning has not come. One person who believes Campbell is the right person for the job is Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Browns have shouting match in locker room after latest loss

Things appear to be coming apart for the Cleveland Browns after losing their fourth consecutive game on Sunday. According to multiple reporters, screaming could be heard in the Cleveland locker room after Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It was unclear who was involved in the conflict or what the nature of it was, but it apparently did not sound cordial.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Cowboys Make Four Roster Moves

The team is also elevating RB Malik Davis and TE Sean McKeon prior to their matchup with the Lions. Watkins, 28, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract with Houston. Watkins was testing the...
DALLAS, TX
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: How to watch, listen to, and stream

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions will be in Arlington, Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys as they hope to bounce back from their 1-4 start to the season. There is no question about it that the Lions are going to have their work cut out for them in this one as they have multiple key injuries, and the Cowboys are a solid team that will be getting their starting quarterback back.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings

ESPN's Football Power Index has released its new Top 25 rankings following Week 8 of the 2022 regular season. Week 8 of the 2022 regular season wasn't quite as eventful as Week 7, but it was still a significant week in the college football season. Ohio State dominated Iowa, Alabama...
GEORGIA STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions: 3 Keys to take down the Dallas Cowboys

The 1-4 Detroit Lions travel this Sunday to face off against the Dallas Cowboys. The Lions will look to come out strong after their bye week. The bye week could not come at a better time as the Lions were reeling after being shutout 29-0 by the New England Patriots. The Cowboys have looked strong this season despite missing starting QB Dak Prescott for 4 games. This week, Prescott will return and look to elevate their offense to the level of their strong defense.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Jim Harbaugh gives unfortunate update on TE Erick All

What did Erick All say about his surgery?Erick All was named a captain before the season. On Monday, University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh spoke to the media, giving an unfortunate update regarding tight end Erick All. While speaking to reporters, Harbaugh announced All, who recently underwent surgery, will not return to the Wolverines during the 2022 season. All, who is a senior, recently took to Instagram to reveal that he was recovering from what he called a ‘life-changing’ surgery while also thanking everyone involved for their support.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

D’Andre Swift not expected to play for Detroit Lions in Week 7

Throughout the week, Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift appeared on the injury report, but he made it clear that he planned to play on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Well, according to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Swift, who was listed as questionable (ankle/shoulder) on Friday’s final injury report, is not expected to play against the Cowboys. Heading into the 2022 NFL regular season, there were plenty of question marks regarding Swift and his durability, which is exactly why.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions Inactives List for Week 7 matchup vs. Cowboys

The Detroit Lions Inactives List for their Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys has been released and the Lions are desperately going to need some players to step up if they are going to want to escape AT&T Stadium with a much-needed win. After putting up a goose egg in Week 5 against the New England Patriots, the Lions (1-4) have put themselves in a must-win position if they want to be a contender in 2022.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs Miami Dolphins: Lions open as a home underdog

It has not been the season that the Detroit Lions thought it would be heading into Week 8 as they currently sit at 1-5, which is the worst record in the entire National Football League. On Sunday, the Lions had a chance to right the ship a bit with a big road win over the Dallas Cowboys, and during the first half, it looked like they had a chance to do just that. Until they didn’t and the Cowboys walked away with a 24-6 home win. Up next: Detroit Lions vs Miami Dolphins.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 7

We generally wait until after Monday Night Football to publish this article but we decided to toss it out a bit early this week. The Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks have been updated and as you can see below, thanks to their 1-5 record to start the season, they currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft. At the moment, the Lions also hold the No. 19 overall pick (Via Rams) (Dolphins forfeit their pick), but that could change depending on what happens tonight when the Chicago Bears take on the New England Patriots.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Aidan Hutchinson rips down Dak Prescott for 4th sack of season [Video]

When the Detroit Lions selected EDGE Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would burst onto the scene and immediately improve the Lions’ pass rush. Though Hutchinson has flashed moments of brilliance, his overall production, other than one half against the Washington Commanders, has left much to be desired. That changed on Sunday as Hutch ripped down Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott for his fourth sack of the season.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan-made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy