TechRadar
Public cloud investment has plummeted in 2022
US and European public cloud firms have lost $1.6 trillion from their overall market capitalization over the last 12 months, a new report has warned. Research (opens in new tab) by analyst firm Accel looked at the valuation of 100 publicly-traded US and EU businesses that center their business models around cloud storage services.
3Q earnings reports, GDP, bonds progress and more: Monday's 5 things to know
GDP report from Commerce Department Thursday is expected to show the U.S. economy grew 2.1% in the third quarter. Investors will also be looking out for home sales data this week.
Ethereum Rises Above This Major Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, moved higher, trading above the $19,300 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded gains to trade above the key $1,300 level on Monday. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, meanwhile, traded slightly higher this...
We face peril because the UK economy relies on house prices. Here are three ways to fix that
House prices are predicted to drop next year due to a mixture of financial instability caused by the misjudged mini-budget and the Bank of England accelerating interest rate hikes. This will be disastrous for many households struggling to afford increased mortgage repayments. At the same time there are many struggling...
Pound rises as ex-chancellor Sunak poised to become PM – business live
Markets react positively as nomination deadline for Conservative leadership looms; China’s economy grows faster than expected but lags official target
As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week
In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
TechRadar
Larry Ellison wants Oracle to build the future of global healthcare
Oracle founder and CTO Larry Ellison has laid out his grand vision of transforming the way people across the world access healthcare services, no matter where they are. Speaking at Oracle Cloud World 2022 in Las Vegas, Ellison outlined a large number of thoughts and initiatives his company is kicking off in order to help people around the globe.
TechRadar
Multicloud security issues are plaguing businesses everywhere
Multi-cloud setups have become pivotal in organizations of all shapes and sizes, but many are finding that they're difficult to secure properly, leaving them exposed to breaches that leak large amounts of sensitive data to malicious third parties. That's according to “Application Security in a Multi-Cloud World”. the latest report...
