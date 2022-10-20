ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Public cloud investment has plummeted in 2022

US and European public cloud firms have lost $1.6 trillion from their overall market capitalization over the last 12 months, a new report has warned. Research (opens in new tab) by analyst firm Accel looked at the valuation of 100 publicly-traded US and EU businesses that center their business models around cloud storage services.
Benzinga

Ethereum Rises Above This Major Level; Here Are The Top Crypto Movers For Monday

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, moved higher, trading above the $19,300 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded gains to trade above the key $1,300 level on Monday. Other popular crypto coins, including Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Solana SOL/USD, meanwhile, traded slightly higher this...
Benzinga

As Bitcoin And Ethereum Took A Breather, 1 Lesser-Known Crypto Hit New High Last Week

In an overall bearish market Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD saw moderate spikes of 0.52%, 3.05%, and 0.96%, respectively, last week. Certain cryptocurrencies stood out from the crowd in this volatile environment — with some seeing a massive influx in the last week. Benzinga brings you its weekly roundup of the top five gainers and losers.
TechRadar

Larry Ellison wants Oracle to build the future of global healthcare

Oracle founder and CTO Larry Ellison has laid out his grand vision of transforming the way people across the world access healthcare services, no matter where they are. Speaking at Oracle Cloud World 2022 in Las Vegas, Ellison outlined a large number of thoughts and initiatives his company is kicking off in order to help people around the globe.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TechRadar

Multicloud security issues are plaguing businesses everywhere

Multi-cloud setups have become pivotal in organizations of all shapes and sizes, but many are finding that they're difficult to secure properly, leaving them exposed to breaches that leak large amounts of sensitive data to malicious third parties. That's according to “Application Security in a Multi-Cloud World”. the latest report...

Comments / 0

Community Policy