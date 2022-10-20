Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
Glimpse Amherst history with visit to Shupe Heritage House
The town of Amherst is known for its rich history. Amherstonians can learn something new about the town every day and a trip to the Amherst Heritage House is a place to do that. Located at 439 Shupe Ave. just outside of historic downtown, the Shupe Heritage House provides a...
Morning Journal
High school baseball: Avon Lake’s CJ Gurule excited after commitment to Lake Erie College
In the past few years, Avon Lake’s baseball program has churned out several talented players, many of whom have played collegiately. Whether it’s Lorain County’s Mr. Baseball in Dominic Poltrone heading to Lake Erie College, senior Jack Lion committing to Ohio Dominican or junior Hayden Blosser’s recent announcement that he’d become a Michigan Wolverine after the 2024 OHSAA spring season, the talent has been undeniable.
Morning Journal
Bay boys, girls cross country teams earn regional berths
It was business as usual for the boys and girls cross country programs from Bay, as both earned berths in next week’s regional meet. Running in the Division II district meet at Lorain County Community College on Oct. 22, the girls nearly won the team title, finishing four points behind champion Woodridge, while the boys were third behind Woodridge and Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy.
Morning Journal
Amherst volleyball sectional: Comets streak past Buckeye; Midview goes down swinging in loss to Medina
Amherst is on a mission to defend its regional championship. On Oct. 22, the fourth-seeded Comets defeated 23rd seed Buckeye in a Division I Grafton District sectional final to punch their ticket into a district semifinal. Amherst won, 25-17, 25-5, 25-18, to improve to 19-4. “There were times today when...
Morning Journal
Brunswick at Avon Lake girls soccer: Shoregals can’t come back from two-goal deficit
The first half put the Avon Lake girls soccer team in a tough spot after trailing 2-0 at halftime to visiting Brunswick in a Division I district semifinal Oct. 24. Sarah VanEuwen cut the deficit in half with a long goal in the 50th minute, but the Shoregals couldn’t get any closer in a 2-1 defeat on their home field.
Morning Journal
North Ridgeville vs Berea-Midpark volleyball: Rangers sweep Titans for third time, make program history
North Ridgeville swept Berea-Midpark in both SWC regular-season meetings, and the No. 13 Rangers did it again in a Division I sectional final with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-21 win over the No. 22 seeded Titans at Wadsworth. The Rangers advance to face Wadsworth in the program’s first-ever district semifinal match...
Morning Journal
Elyria Catholic vs Columbia volleyball: Raiders rally to win in four sets
The beginning of the match isn’t how Columbia drew it up in its Division III sectional final against Elyria Catholic, but the No. 6 seeded Raiders found a way to turn it around and come out victorious over the No. 9 seeded Panthers in Waynedale. After losing the opening...
