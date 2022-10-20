It was business as usual for the boys and girls cross country programs from Bay, as both earned berths in next week’s regional meet. Running in the Division II district meet at Lorain County Community College on Oct. 22, the girls nearly won the team title, finishing four points behind champion Woodridge, while the boys were third behind Woodridge and Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy.

ELYRIA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO