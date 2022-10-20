ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Morning Journal

Glimpse Amherst history with visit to Shupe Heritage House

The town of Amherst is known for its rich history. Amherstonians can learn something new about the town every day and a trip to the Amherst Heritage House is a place to do that. Located at 439 Shupe Ave. just outside of historic downtown, the Shupe Heritage House provides a...
AMHERST, OH
Morning Journal

High school baseball: Avon Lake’s CJ Gurule excited after commitment to Lake Erie College

In the past few years, Avon Lake’s baseball program has churned out several talented players, many of whom have played collegiately. Whether it’s Lorain County’s Mr. Baseball in Dominic Poltrone heading to Lake Erie College, senior Jack Lion committing to Ohio Dominican or junior Hayden Blosser’s recent announcement that he’d become a Michigan Wolverine after the 2024 OHSAA spring season, the talent has been undeniable.
AVON LAKE, OH
Morning Journal

Bay boys, girls cross country teams earn regional berths

It was business as usual for the boys and girls cross country programs from Bay, as both earned berths in next week’s regional meet. Running in the Division II district meet at Lorain County Community College on Oct. 22, the girls nearly won the team title, finishing four points behind champion Woodridge, while the boys were third behind Woodridge and Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy.
ELYRIA, OH

