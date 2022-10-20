Read full article on original website
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
General Motors Is Set to Report Earnings Before the Bell. Here's What Wall Street Expects
DETROIT – General Motors is set to report its third-quarter earnings before the bell on Tuesday. Here's what Wall Street is expecting, according to Refinitiv consensus estimates:. Adjusted earnings per share: $1.88. Revenue: $42.22 billion. Most investors are expected to look past the Detroit automaker's results during the quarter...
Fears of a Severe Recession Deepen as European Business Activity Slows on Surging Energy Costs
Firms have been under pressure due to higher inflation, particularly coming from energy costs and wage pressures. "The situation economically is getting worse quite rapidly," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. The euro lost ground against the U.S. dollar and the British pound during morning...
China's Leadership Reshuffle Puts Greater Weight on Relations With the U.S.
BEIJING — China's latest leadership appointments point to greater emphasis on relations with the U.S. Foreign Minister Wang Yi joined the new Politburo, the second-highest level of power, state media announced Sunday. That's despite expectations he might retire. The changes showed that Yang Jiechi, a long-time diplomat closely involved...
JPMorgan President Says a Recession May Be Price to Pay to Beat Inflation, Market Bottom Not in Yet
While there is a growing chorus of voices who say that the Federal Reserve should slow or halt its rate increases, JPMorgan President Daniel Pinto is not in that camp. "I think putting inflation back in a box is very important," Pinto told CNBC in an interview. "If it causes a slightly deeper recession for a period of time, that is the price we have to pay."
Treasury Yields Decline as Markets Ponder Future Fed Policy
Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as uncertainty over future Federal Reserve policy weighed on markets and investors assessed earnings reports. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last down by around five basis points to 4.1837%. It has had a volatile start to the week, falling early during Monday's trading day before recovering the decline.
Jim Cramer Says These 13 Companies' Earnings Helped Drive Markets Higher
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," he said.
JetBlue Posts Quarterly Profit as Travel Demand Helps Cover Jump in Costs
JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit for the third quarter. Strong travel demand and higher fares helped the carrier cover more expensive fuel and other costs. Other U.S. airlines this month said they aren't seeing a slowdown in travel demand. JetBlue Airways eked out a $57 million profit...
Europe Markets Up 1.5% With Utilities Leading Gains; UK Leadership Contest Nears Deadline
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher Monday, with U.K. politics expected to settle as the ruling Conservative Party picks a new prime minister following the resignation of Liz Truss last week. The Stoxx 600 was up 1.5% in early afternoon deals. Most sectors and...
FTC Seeks to Hold Drizly CEO Accountable for Alleged Security Failures, Even If He Moves to Another Company
In a new proposed settlement, the Federal Trade Commission is seeking to hold Drizly CEO James Cory Rellas accountable for information security, even if he moves to a new company. Its decision to name the CEO and have the stipulations follow him beyond his tenure at Drizly exemplifies an approach...
Swiss Bank UBS Posts 24% Profit Slide But Beats Analyst Expectations
UBS is aiming to improve its business in Asia-Pacific and CEO Hamers said he sees "some opportunities to grow" in China. The investment banking division saw revenues down by 19% with the lower performance in equity derivatives, cash equities, and financing revenue being offset by revenues in foreign exchange. The...
Single-Bond ETFs May Be the Key to Revolutionize Trading Treasurys
Single-bond exchanged traded funds may be the key to solving some frequent investing problems. In August, F/m Investments, a $4 billion multi-boutique investment advisor, launched three single-bond ETFs: the US Treasury 10 Year ETF (UTEN), US Treasury 2 Year ETF (UTWO), and US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL). They're...
Chinese EV Maker Xpeng Debuts Most Advanced Semi-Autonomous Driving System to Rival Tesla
Xpeng took the wraps off XNGP, its latest advanced driver-assistance system. The software enables the car to carry out some driving functions automatically but requires a driver behind the wheel. The company said XNGP will roll out later this year in certain cities in China and it will be available...
Tesla Shares Down After Elon Musk's EV Firm Cuts Price of Cars in China
Tesla shares slipped Monday after the company cut the price of some of its cars in China. Shares of the electric car maker dropped as much as 7% Monday. The starting price for the Model 3 sedan was cut to 265,900 yuan ($36,615) from 279,900 yuan. The Model Y sport utility vehicle now costs 288,900 yuan versus the previous price of 316,900 yuan.
