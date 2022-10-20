ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

The full package: Hardy uses brains and brawn to lead Lakeland's defense

By Roy Fuoco, The Ledger
The Ledger
The Ledger
 4 days ago

LAKELAND — Lakeland could play as many as seven more football games after this week, but it's already has been a memorable year for senior linebacker Rolijah Hardy for one major reason.

He has stayed healthy.

Hardy missed all but a handful of plays as a sophomore at Winter Haven and missed two games last year and was limited in two more because of injures last year at Lakeland.

Healthy all year, he has been a major force on the Lakeland defense, which will be challenged against Clearwater Academy International at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Bryant Stadium.

Friday night's games: Here are high school football preview capsules for Polk County

Looking back: No. 1 Lakeland not satisfied with win that was both dominant and close

"I've been able to stay out there with my teammates, so it's been great," Hardy said.

On a team with impact performers all over the defense, Hardy has stood out. As the inside linebacker who is expected to make the tackles and make plays, he has done just that. He has 26 solo tackles — no other player has more than 19 — and 10 assisted tackles for a team-leading 36 total tackles. He also has three tackles for loss and one sack.

"Ro's a great player," defensive coordinator Bill Buldini said. "He's our true leader, there's no doubt about it. He gets everyone lined up, he's smart, he's fast and strong. He's a great athlete, and he's a great person. He stays focused all during practice, and he keeps our kids focused."

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Hardy is built like a linebacker and has the physical tools to go with the mental part.

"He's the full package," Buldini said. "He's smart, he can run, and he's physical. There are guys who are smart, guys who can run, but his is another ballgame when you get to the physical part of it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uhYgq_0iglspQ500

Like teammate Tyler Williams, Hardy first became known athletically on the basketball court as a freshman at Winter Haven when he was the starting point guard.

Prior to his sophomore season in football, then-Winter Haven coach Charlie Tate raved about Hardy's skill on the football field, especially at running back. Fans never saw it.

Early in the opening game at Victory Christian, Hardy sustained a season-ending ankle injury.

"That was probably my hardest years because I never got to play at all," Hardy said. "I was just on the sidelines hoping to play."

The injury carried into the basketball season and then, when he was just starting to be completely healthy, he got injured again.

Hardy, whose sister, Trinity, is a former girls basketball player of the year and is now at Army, transferred to Lakeland in the spring of his sophomore year and was moved to linebacker.

"I miss offense, but I feel more injuries happen on offense," he said. "So to stay injury-free, I like defense."

Hardy had never played defense before, he said, so it was a learning process throughout the first half of last season.

"Once he got that figured out, he's just a natural," Buldini said. "Now he knows everyone's position."

Hardy rotated with Brett Nutting, but Hardy won the field when the game was on the line. Still, it was a struggle at times as he battled the ankle injury over four games.

"It was hard because my ankle was messed up and I'm not on the field helping my teammates," he said. "It was kind of hard."

Hardy wasn't done changing positions. This year, he moved to inside linebacker. With the influx of new defensive backs, moving Hardy inside allowed Buldini to move Robert Riley and Michael Singleton to outside linebacker.

Hardy's football knowledge and athleticism allowed him to make the move with ease and thrive.

"When you're inside, things happen a lot faster," Buldini said. "You've got to process instantly."

The reality is that Hardy can play anywhere on the field in high school.

"He's athletic enough to play in the secondary," Buldinis said. "He could play up front on the D-line. He could be an end, for sure. But he's at the perfect spot. Linebacker is the perfect spot for him."

Hardy's best game this year was in the Dreadnaughts' biggest game to this point. Against Kissimmee Osceola, Hardy finished with 14 total tackles, including 10 solo tackles, and one sack.

"It was good," Hardy said. "It was a good team we played against. The D-line had the right play that allowed the linebackers to make the tackles."

Hardy has continued to play basketball at Lakeland and last year he helped lead the Dreadnaughts into the playoffs where they lost to his former team. He's looking forward to his senior year on the court.

"I grew up playing both, and I feel like I was dominant in both football and basketball," he said. "But football just happened to take me to a higher level, so that's what I'm going to stick with."

Hardy didn't start getting offers in football until this spring and has about 11 offers so far, including Tulane, South Florida, Arkansas State and West Michigan.

Buldini said as he continues to play at a high level, he expects Hardy to start receiving even bigger offers.

"I'd be surprised if he doesn't start getting bigger offers," Buldini said. "I don't know what they could find wrong with him."

The offers in the spring helped take a little pressure off him heading into this season. Feeling 100% healthwise, he had a simple mindset when approaching his senior season.

"I just wanted to leave it all on the field and be a good leader, just win games, have a great season and have fun," he said.

Roy Fuoco can be reached at roy.fuoco@theledger.com or at 863-802-7526. Follow him on Twitter: @RoyFuoco.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: The full package: Hardy uses brains and brawn to lead Lakeland's defense

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Lakelander Magazine

Coach Bill Castle | What is a Lakelander?

A Lakelander for 51 years | Head coach of Lakeland High School football since 1976 | 11th winningest high school coach in the history of football in America. C oach Castle was inducted in the Florida High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame in 2002 – and 20 years later he is still piling up wins and giving locals something to cheer about on Friday nights.
LAKELAND, FL
Scorebook Live

Polk County roundup and look ahead

LAKE WALES, FLORIDA – It’s not just two huge rivalry games. District championships and automatic playoff berths are riding in the balance. Undefeated Lake Wales – ranked No. 3 in SBLive Sports Florida Football Power 25 rankings – travels to Auburndale (5-2, 4-0) Friday with the 3A District 8 ...
POLK COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Bonnet Springs Park has grand opening in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. — For Bill Tinsley, Bonnet Springs Park has been a vision for six and a half years in the making. “I'm not on Earth right now, actually. I'm over the Moon. It's just been incredible to watch the people and the reaction here during this opening after six and a half years of knowing this day was coming,” Tinsley, the president of Bonnet Springs Park, said.
LAKELAND, FL
The Lakelander Magazine

Sergeant Chawn Hall | What is a Lakelander?

Lakelander for nearly 25 years | Has worked for Lakeland Police Department for 20 + years | Currently serving six Lakeland schools as a supervisor of school resource officers. E very day Sergeant Hall and his colleagues aren’t just working to ensure the safety of students in Lakeland, they are setting an example of excellence and character for the next generation.
LAKELAND, FL
cohaitungchi.com

23 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tampa (Florida)

With its sunny weather and world-famous attractions, Tampa is one of the top tourist destinations in Florida. You are reading: Things to do near tampa airport | 23 Best & Fun Things To Do In Tampa (Florida) More than 100 million people visit every year, and that number is expected...
TAMPA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Missing-Endangered Tampa Woman Located

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Danielle Durden has been located, according to Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a missing endangered adult in Tampa. Between Saturday, October 22, 2022, and Sunday, October 23, 2022, Danielle Durden, 23, left her residence in
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Widower of Publix heiress sees Lakeland park completed in her honor

LAKELAND, Fla. — The new Bonnet Springs Park is opening Saturday with a two-day celebration. The community gets to enjoy the new park, thanks to its biggest benefactor Carol Jenkins Barnett, daughter of the Publix grocery story founder George Jenkins. What You Need To Know. Widower of Publix heiress...
LAKELAND, FL
WFLA

Missing 13-year-old from Hernando County found in Marion County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 13-year-old girl from Hernando County has been found, according to authorities. The FDLE said the minor was last seen on Burwell Road in Webster, Florida, Saturday. Hours after the FDLE alert, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said the child was found safe in Marion County. She will now be […]
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
tampamagazines.com

Tampa Bay’s Hottest New Restaurants 2022

What makes a local restaurant scene? It’s the relentless pursuit of the extraordinary, the bravery to break away from the tried and true, launch something new and trust that patrons will be adventurous enough to expand their horizons. Tampa Bay’s restaurant scene showed no evidence of slowing this year...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Man on scooter dies after being hit by car, police say

TAMPA, Fla. — A man is dead after he was involved in a crash with a car while he was on his scooter, Tampa police report. The crash happened around 7:24 a.m. in the area of Nebraska and Bougainvillea avenues regarding a crash between a motor scooter and a car. When police arrived, they explained the driver of the motor scooter — said to be a 20-year-old man — had died from injuries he sustained from the crash.
TAMPA, FL
The Ledger

The Ledger

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
918K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Lakeland, FL from Lakeland Ledger.

 http://theledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy