The full package: Hardy uses brains and brawn to lead Lakeland's defense

LAKELAND — Lakeland could play as many as seven more football games after this week, but it's already has been a memorable year for senior linebacker Rolijah Hardy for one major reason.

He has stayed healthy.

Hardy missed all but a handful of plays as a sophomore at Winter Haven and missed two games last year and was limited in two more because of injures last year at Lakeland.

Healthy all year, he has been a major force on the Lakeland defense, which will be challenged against Clearwater Academy International at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Bryant Stadium.

"I've been able to stay out there with my teammates, so it's been great," Hardy said.

On a team with impact performers all over the defense, Hardy has stood out. As the inside linebacker who is expected to make the tackles and make plays, he has done just that. He has 26 solo tackles — no other player has more than 19 — and 10 assisted tackles for a team-leading 36 total tackles. He also has three tackles for loss and one sack.

"Ro's a great player," defensive coordinator Bill Buldini said. "He's our true leader, there's no doubt about it. He gets everyone lined up, he's smart, he's fast and strong. He's a great athlete, and he's a great person. He stays focused all during practice, and he keeps our kids focused."

The 6-foot-1, 225-pound Hardy is built like a linebacker and has the physical tools to go with the mental part.

"He's the full package," Buldini said. "He's smart, he can run, and he's physical. There are guys who are smart, guys who can run, but his is another ballgame when you get to the physical part of it."

Like teammate Tyler Williams, Hardy first became known athletically on the basketball court as a freshman at Winter Haven when he was the starting point guard.

Prior to his sophomore season in football, then-Winter Haven coach Charlie Tate raved about Hardy's skill on the football field, especially at running back. Fans never saw it.

Early in the opening game at Victory Christian, Hardy sustained a season-ending ankle injury.

"That was probably my hardest years because I never got to play at all," Hardy said. "I was just on the sidelines hoping to play."

The injury carried into the basketball season and then, when he was just starting to be completely healthy, he got injured again.

Hardy, whose sister, Trinity, is a former girls basketball player of the year and is now at Army, transferred to Lakeland in the spring of his sophomore year and was moved to linebacker.

"I miss offense, but I feel more injuries happen on offense," he said. "So to stay injury-free, I like defense."

Hardy had never played defense before, he said, so it was a learning process throughout the first half of last season.

"Once he got that figured out, he's just a natural," Buldini said. "Now he knows everyone's position."

Hardy rotated with Brett Nutting, but Hardy won the field when the game was on the line. Still, it was a struggle at times as he battled the ankle injury over four games.

"It was hard because my ankle was messed up and I'm not on the field helping my teammates," he said. "It was kind of hard."

Hardy wasn't done changing positions. This year, he moved to inside linebacker. With the influx of new defensive backs, moving Hardy inside allowed Buldini to move Robert Riley and Michael Singleton to outside linebacker.

Hardy's football knowledge and athleticism allowed him to make the move with ease and thrive.

"When you're inside, things happen a lot faster," Buldini said. "You've got to process instantly."

The reality is that Hardy can play anywhere on the field in high school.

"He's athletic enough to play in the secondary," Buldinis said. "He could play up front on the D-line. He could be an end, for sure. But he's at the perfect spot. Linebacker is the perfect spot for him."

Hardy's best game this year was in the Dreadnaughts' biggest game to this point. Against Kissimmee Osceola, Hardy finished with 14 total tackles, including 10 solo tackles, and one sack.

"It was good," Hardy said. "It was a good team we played against. The D-line had the right play that allowed the linebackers to make the tackles."

Hardy has continued to play basketball at Lakeland and last year he helped lead the Dreadnaughts into the playoffs where they lost to his former team. He's looking forward to his senior year on the court.

"I grew up playing both, and I feel like I was dominant in both football and basketball," he said. "But football just happened to take me to a higher level, so that's what I'm going to stick with."

Hardy didn't start getting offers in football until this spring and has about 11 offers so far, including Tulane, South Florida, Arkansas State and West Michigan.

Buldini said as he continues to play at a high level, he expects Hardy to start receiving even bigger offers.

"I'd be surprised if he doesn't start getting bigger offers," Buldini said. "I don't know what they could find wrong with him."

The offers in the spring helped take a little pressure off him heading into this season. Feeling 100% healthwise, he had a simple mindset when approaching his senior season.

"I just wanted to leave it all on the field and be a good leader, just win games, have a great season and have fun," he said.

