kitco.com
Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russia can access enough tankers to ship most of its oil beyond the reach of a new G7 price cap, industry players and a U.S. official told Reuters, underscoring the limits of the most ambitious plan yet to curb Moscow's wartime revenue. The Group of...
Lithium producer Allkem reports $298 million in revenue in September quarter
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. An additional US$35 million of revenue was generated from sales of 59,326 dmt of low grade spodumene concentrate...
Biden administration cuts big checks for battery metal miners
(Kitco News) -This past week the United States Department Of Energy announced several grants to battery metal miners, noted mining audiences manager Michael McCrae. On Friday McCrae recorded Kitco Roundtable with Kitco correspondent Paul Harris. The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act included a provision to fund energy transition. It incentivized...
Rio Tinto board needs mining skills, geographical diversity - chairman
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The board of directors of global miner Rio Tinto needs more mining and renewable energy experience and a more diverse geographical background, its chairman Dominic Barton said on Friday. "I think there's a lot of changes that need to occur. On the board we need the mining experience," Barton said in a pre-recorded interview at the FT Mining Summit in London. "I think that capabilities on the renewable energy side (are) going to be quite important to have," he added.
3Q earnings reports, GDP, bonds progress and more: Monday's 5 things to know
GDP report from Commerce Department Thursday is expected to show the U.S. economy grew 2.1% in the third quarter. Investors will also be looking out for home sales data this week.
Wall Street jumps on hopes of smaller Fed rate hikes
Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes jumped on Friday after a report said the Federal Reserve will likely debate on signaling plans for a smaller interest rate hike in December, reversing declines set off by social media firms after Snap Inc's ad warning. Some Fed officials have begun sounding...
Market alert: the energy transition and Platinum Group Metals
Be the first to know when a new trade signal is out! Click here to sign up for e-mail notifications. CPM Group's Jeffrey Christian discusses some of the realities surrounding the "Energy Transition" and specifically what it means for Platinum Group Metals. Additionally, Jeff discusses the coming recession, gives an...
Can California improve lives of Iowa's hogs?
When politicians or the media use the term “pork,” they refer to spending taxpayers’ money on projects that benefit a particular person or interest group. In California, however, the word has another connotation — a case now before the U.S. Supreme Court dealing with a 2018 ballot measure that imposes strict living conditions for hogs whose bacon, hams, ribs and other cuts are to be sold in the state. ...
U.S. yields slide from multi-year highs on hopes of Fed pivot
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell from multi-year highs on Friday after a report suggesting the Federal Reserve is likely to debate in two weeks whether to signal plans for a smaller interest rate hike in December. The market is pricing in a 75 basis-point hike...
Verizon profit declines as pricier plans result in subscriber loss
Oct 21 (Reuters) - Verizon Communications Inc's (VZ.N) profit fell 23% and it added fewer-than-expected wireless subscribers in the third quarter as its raised prices drove some customers to cheaper plans from fast-growing rivals AT&T Inc (T.N) and T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS.O). The largest U.S. wireless carrier said on Friday...
Fed's Williams says still difficult to find workers in U.S. economy
HUDSON, N.Y., Oct 21 (Reuters) - Finding workers remains a challenge in the U.S. economy, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Friday. "In the current environment, filling jobs can be a challenge," Williams said in prepared remarks for a speech in Hudson, New York. "Many are struggling to hire people, especially at the entry level in construction, nursing, and manufacturing," he said, adding that "the skills gap is a big obstacle."
Dollar pares gains as Fed rate hike plan remain in focus
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar pared gains against a basket of currencies on Friday after a report said some Fed officials have signalled greater unease with big interest rate rises to fight inflation, even as they line up another big rate hike for November. The Wall...
Yen slides further to 151 per dollar, pound falls on UK turmoil
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The yen was on track for its 10th straight weekly decline against the relentlessly strong dollar on Friday, while sterling fell as political turmoil once again gripped Britain. The dollar gained across the board, also pushing the Swiss franc to its lowest level since May...
AmEx quarterly profit up on resilient spending
Oct 21 (Reuters) - American Express (AXP.N) said on Friday its third-quarter profit had modestly improved as spending on goods, services and travel kept up despite fears of a potential economic slowdown later in the year. The company said it now expects to report full-year profit above its prior forecast...
Fed's Daly: Want to step down from 75 bps increments
Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. central bank should avoid putting the U.S. economy into an "unforced downturn" by overtightening, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said on Friday, adding that the Fed is nearing a point where it should slow rate hikes. "We don't just keep going...
CPM Trade Signal - October 21, 2022
Prices as of 9:50 a.m. EDT 21 October 2022 $1,643.55 (Basis the December 2022 Comex Contract). Initial Timeframe: 21 October 2022 to 28 October 2022. Gold prices broke below CPM Group’s sell trade recommendation target price of $1,630. While prices still could soften, with support at $1,615, there is greater potential for prices to rise from current levels, with resistance at $1,650. While a short-lived rebound is possible, a more sustained recovery seems unlikely in the short term, as long as a broad swath of assets from currencies to bonds, stocks, and a range of commodities remain under downward pressure.
Mexican president urges U.S. to make up with Venezuela, hints at accord
MEXICO CITY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday urged the United States and Venezuela to restore relations and pressed for Washington to allow more Venezuelans to enter the United States as migration reaches record levels. The United States last week announced a plan to...
U.S. FY 2022 budget deficit halves to $1.375 trln despite student loan costs
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Friday reported that its fiscal 2022 budget deficit plunged by half from a year earlier to $1.375 trillion, due to fading COVID-19 relief spending and record revenues fueled by a hot economy, but student loan forgiveness costs limited the reduction. The...
Bitcoin Oct. 21 chart alert - Bears gain a bit of momentum
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are lower in early U.S. trading Friday. The bears have gained some mild momentum late this week, following a string of weaker price days this week. However, the bears need to show more downside power soon to suggest a price downtrend can be restarted. Stay tuned!
Gold - Caution warranted?
Yesterday we mentioned the importance of the $1650 level for gold bulls; intraday price rallied to $1645 spot and $1650 on GC before aggressively selling off. This should be seen as a sign that caution is merited. We also suggested keeping a long view of the fundamental economic backdrop in...
