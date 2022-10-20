Read full article on original website
Yankees Eliminated After Being Swept By Astros in ALCS
In the storied history of the New York Yankees, the franchise had never lost four consecutive postseason series to the same team. Until now. The Yankees were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series on Sunday, falling 6-5 in a back-and-forth Game 4. The Astros, whose...
Dave Dombrowski Makes MLB History as Phillies Reach World Series
Ex-Red Sox GM Dombrowski makes history by leading Phillies to WS originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Dave Dombrowski continues to live up to his reputation. Less than two years after taking over as the Phillies' president of baseball operations, Dombrowski has Philadelphia four wins away from a World Series title, as the Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday to advance to their first World Series since 2009.
2022 World Series: Schedule, How to Watch, Odds
2022 World Series: Schedule, how to watch, odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Leaves are falling, temperatures are dropping, Halloween is approaching. That means late-October has arrived and a baseball champion will soon be crowned. The Fall Classic is set to begin this week with the Philadelphia Phillies taking...
