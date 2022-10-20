Ex-Red Sox GM Dombrowski makes history by leading Phillies to WS originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Dave Dombrowski continues to live up to his reputation. Less than two years after taking over as the Phillies' president of baseball operations, Dombrowski has Philadelphia four wins away from a World Series title, as the Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 4-3 in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series on Sunday to advance to their first World Series since 2009.

