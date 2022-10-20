Read full article on original website
Related
adastraradio.com
October’s Ad Astra Radio Classroom Hero Award presented by Heartland Credit Union Recipient is Jessica Brockleman
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Ad Astra Radio announces the October 2022 recipient of the Classroom Hero Award presented by Heartland Credit Union. Jessica Brockleman is in her fourth year of teaching second grade at Magnet School at Allen in the Hutchinson USD 308 District. Asked why she chose education, Brockleman...
adastraradio.com
KDOT Selects Woodie Seat Project for Cost Share Grant
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) announced this week that a joint application between the City of Hutchinson and Reno County has been selected for funding in the Fall 2022 KDOT Cost Share grant cycle. The $1.5 million award will cover approximately 42% of a $3.6 million dollar project that will assist in the repair and preservation of the Woodie Seat corridor including the County owned bridge over the Arkansas River and the City-owned infrastructure located north of the bridge and south of Avenue C.
adastraradio.com
McPherson Opera House Has New Executive Director
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson Opera House Company Board of Directors recently announced that Karissa Hoffman has been named as the new Executive Director for the McPherson Opera House. Hoffman is from Marquette and currently resides in McPherson with her husband and two little girls. She graduated from Central...
adastraradio.com
Blue Dragons Fall in Four Sets at Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College volleyball team entered the final week of the regular season with a tough four-set loss to Garden City on Saturday at Conestoga Arena. The 20th-ranked Blue Dragons had a two-match win streak snapped as Garden City defeated Hutchinson 24-26, 26-24, 22-25,...
adastraradio.com
Blue Dragons Travel to Garden City with Plenty on the Line
The No. 1-ranked Hutchinson Community College Football team returns to action Saturday from its second bye week of the season and travels to meet the Garden City Broncbusters in a big Jayhawk Conference matchup. The Blue Dragons (6-0) and the Broncbusters (3-4) kick off at 1 p.m. at Broncbuster Stadium...
adastraradio.com
Starlyn ‘Star’ Dianne Gipson
Starlyn “Star” Dianne Gipson, 74, died October 16, 2022 at Diversicare of Hutchinson. She was born August 28, 1948, to J. R. “Bob” Gipson and Virginia Palmer. A 1966 graduate of Newton High School, Star received her Bachelor’s degree from Bethel College and Master’s Degrees from both UC Davis and Friends University. She was a firm believer in the positive impact of higher education in people’s lives. Star’s career in higher education included teaching and supervising in the Early Childhood Education program, as well as student counseling at Hesston College, and she retired from Hutchinson Community College (HCC) as Executive Director of Academic Support. She continued to teach online courses for HCC in 2022. Star’s ongoing support of students, as well as fellow faculty and staff, is one of the legacies of her long career.
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson Fire Crews Work Residential Fire Friday Evening on North Adams
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Fire Department was called Friday evening to the 1700 block of N. Adams for the report of a structure fire. The first arriving units found heavy smoke coming from the north side of a house at 1717 N. Adams St. Crews made an aggressive...
adastraradio.com
Hutchinson/Reno County Fire Crews Work House Fire, Small Brush Fire Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A home northeast of Hutchinson received significant damage in a late Sunday afternoon fire that also burned about an acre of grass and brush. First arriving units from the Hutchinson Fire Department and Reno-Harvey County Joint District 2 at 3312 East 56th found heavy fire showing outside the home and in the surrounding brush. While the outside fire was knocked down quickly, it extended to the inside of the structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
adastraradio.com
Great Bend Man Dies After Cement Truck Goes Airborne, Rolls in Central Kansas
RUSSELL, Kan. (KNS/KAKE) – A cement truck driver was killed Wednesday when his vehicle crashed in central Kansas. KAKE TV reports(link is external) that the accident happened around 2:30 pm on U.S. Highway 281, north of Russell. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a northbound cement truck went off the...
adastraradio.com
Rosemary Ojeda
Rosemary Ojeda, 82, died October 19, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society – Hutchinson Village. She was born January 12, 1940, in Hutchinson, KS, to John F. and Elizabeth (Caudillo) Ojeda. Rosemary attended school in Hutchinson and enjoyed babysitting. She loved God and faithfully attended Mass and prayer at the...
adastraradio.com
Buhler Cross Country Sweeps McPherson Regional; Hard Work Pays Off with Another Trip to State
BUHLER, Kan. – The current members of the Buhler Cross Country team have never not qualified for 4A State. The Buhler boys have claimed four-straight 4A titles, while the girls have been a constant presence in the top four, winning their own title in 2019 – a streak that this year’s roster is focused on extending.
adastraradio.com
Gun Seized Friday Morning from Student at Hutchinson Middle School 7
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Middle School-7 was briefly in lockdown this morning after a gun was seized from a student. According to USD 308 Communications Director Marissa Meis, principal Nathan Henry was alerted of the situation and able to have a police presence at the school when the student entered the building. Officers with the Hutchinson Police Department confiscated the gun, and the individual was placed in police custody.
adastraradio.com
Dragons Force 7 Takeaways in Huge Win Over Busters
GARDEN CITY, Kan. – Jalik Thomas and Ja’Maric Morris had two interceptions each as part of a school-record-tying five interceptions to cap a tremendous defensive effort by the No. 1-ranked Hutchinson Community College Football team on Saturday at Garden City. The Blue Dragons had seven total takeaways and...
adastraradio.com
Salthawks Defense Smothers Andover, Leading to Fourth-Place District Finish
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson High defense had one of its best games of the season Friday, holding Andover to less than three yards a play, and the special teams added a third-quarter touchdown as the Salthawks comfortably beat Andover 28-6. The win enabled the Salthawks to slide into fourth place in the Class 5A West District standings, which guarantees at least two home playoff games.
adastraradio.com
Five thoughts on state volleyball
There was a time when volleyball in Reno County wasn’t so strong. Now, it seems at least two of the eight county schools head to a state volleyball tournament every year. After Saturday’s substate tournaments across seven classifications, three county teams are headed to state – Hutchinson (Class 5A), Pretty Prairie (1A Division 1), and Central Christian (1A Division 2). Here are five thoughts on the upcoming state tournaments, which are Friday and Saturday in Salina (Classes 6A and 5A), Hutchinson (4A and 3A), Dodge City (2A and 1A Division 1), and Emporia (1A Division 2).
adastraradio.com
Conway Springs Rolls by Trinity Catholic to Seal District Title
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Few teams have improved from the first game to the last game like Conway Springs. The Cardinals have proven that in the last two weeks. After starting the season 0-3, Conway Springs has won five in a row, including wins over Inman, and then Friday, 42-7 over Trinity Catholic.
adastraradio.com
McVicker’s Hat-trick Leads MHS Soccer to Senior Day Win Over Great Bend
McPHERSON, Kan. – It was Senior Day at McPherson High School for the Bullpup Boys Soccer team on Thursday, playing well from start to finish to defeat Great Bend 4-2. “What a great way to end the regular season.” said Head Coach Chris Adrian, “The boys came out on senior night and played well from the opening kick.” The Pups came out aggressive, with 12 shots on goal for the night, collecting three first-half goals, which fittingly went to seniors. Kayden McVicker led the Bullpups with two goals in the first, with assists coming from Hayden Hoxie and Gavinn Henry. Henry would pick up his second assist of the half, when he found Tito Mendez, for his first goal of the season. “They dominated the first half and created lots of good chances to score.” said Coach Adrian, as his team would go into the half leading 3-0.
adastraradio.com
Sedgwick Eyes Sub-State Title, Other South Central Kansas Volleyball Standouts
“Uncommon” has been the one-word motto for the Sedgwick volleyball team during the 2022 season. The Cardinals have pretty much hit the nail on the head with that one after completing an unbeaten regular season Tuesday with a Heart of America League sweep of Bennington. “Finishing up at 36-0...
adastraradio.com
Five Thoughts on 11-man Football Playoff Brackets
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The regular season is finished in high school football in Kansas, which means we are now less than a week from the postseason starting. Here are five thoughts on the release of the 11-man brackets. Kingman seeks to make additional history. Friday, Kingman wrapped up an...
Comments / 0