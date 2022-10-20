Read full article on original website
NYU's 'Dr. Doom' says New Yorkers who moved to Florida, Texas, says states won't 'survive' climate change
NYU's "Dr. Doom" said New Yorkers who "stupidly" moved to states like Texas or Florida because of the impact climate change will have on the U.S.
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin completes sale of stake in 76ers, Devils: report
Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin has completed his divestment from the company that owns the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils, Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment.
