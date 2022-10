Devin Booker’s game took a big step forward last season for the Phoenix Suns and it looks like he’s ready for another one. Coming off a First Team All-NBA selection and a finish of fourth in MVP voting, Booker in form already for the 2022-23 season, with three straight games of elite play and the latest coming in Sunday’s 112-95 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

