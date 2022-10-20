McPHERSON, Kan. – It was Senior Day at McPherson High School for the Bullpup Boys Soccer team on Thursday, playing well from start to finish to defeat Great Bend 4-2. “What a great way to end the regular season.” said Head Coach Chris Adrian, “The boys came out on senior night and played well from the opening kick.” The Pups came out aggressive, with 12 shots on goal for the night, collecting three first-half goals, which fittingly went to seniors. Kayden McVicker led the Bullpups with two goals in the first, with assists coming from Hayden Hoxie and Gavinn Henry. Henry would pick up his second assist of the half, when he found Tito Mendez, for his first goal of the season. “They dominated the first half and created lots of good chances to score.” said Coach Adrian, as his team would go into the half leading 3-0.

