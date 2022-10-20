Read full article on original website
McPherson Opera House Has New Executive Director
MCPHERSON, Kan. – The McPherson Opera House Company Board of Directors recently announced that Karissa Hoffman has been named as the new Executive Director for the McPherson Opera House. Hoffman is from Marquette and currently resides in McPherson with her husband and two little girls. She graduated from Central...
October’s Ad Astra Radio Classroom Hero Award presented by Heartland Credit Union Recipient is Jessica Brockleman
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Ad Astra Radio announces the October 2022 recipient of the Classroom Hero Award presented by Heartland Credit Union. Jessica Brockleman is in her fourth year of teaching second grade at Magnet School at Allen in the Hutchinson USD 308 District. Asked why she chose education, Brockleman...
Hutchinson/Reno County Fire Crews Work House Fire, Small Brush Fire Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – A home northeast of Hutchinson received significant damage in a late Sunday afternoon fire that also burned about an acre of grass and brush. First arriving units from the Hutchinson Fire Department and Reno-Harvey County Joint District 2 at 3312 East 56th found heavy fire showing outside the home and in the surrounding brush. While the outside fire was knocked down quickly, it extended to the inside of the structure. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Hutchinson Fire Crews Work Residential Fire Friday Evening on North Adams
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson Fire Department was called Friday evening to the 1700 block of N. Adams for the report of a structure fire. The first arriving units found heavy smoke coming from the north side of a house at 1717 N. Adams St. Crews made an aggressive...
Starlyn ‘Star’ Dianne Gipson
Starlyn “Star” Dianne Gipson, 74, died October 16, 2022 at Diversicare of Hutchinson. She was born August 28, 1948, to J. R. “Bob” Gipson and Virginia Palmer. A 1966 graduate of Newton High School, Star received her Bachelor’s degree from Bethel College and Master’s Degrees from both UC Davis and Friends University. She was a firm believer in the positive impact of higher education in people’s lives. Star’s career in higher education included teaching and supervising in the Early Childhood Education program, as well as student counseling at Hesston College, and she retired from Hutchinson Community College (HCC) as Executive Director of Academic Support. She continued to teach online courses for HCC in 2022. Star’s ongoing support of students, as well as fellow faculty and staff, is one of the legacies of her long career.
Elwood Koehn
Elwood Koehn, 88, of Moundridge, Kansas, passed away Friday, October 21, 2022 at Moundridge Manor. He was born October 17, 1934 in rural Canton, Kansas, the son of Albert E. and Esther (Johnson) Koehn. Elwood attended Garfield School and was a member of United Center Church of God in Christ,...
Blue Dragons Fall in Four Sets at Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Kan. – The Hutchinson Community College volleyball team entered the final week of the regular season with a tough four-set loss to Garden City on Saturday at Conestoga Arena. The 20th-ranked Blue Dragons had a two-match win streak snapped as Garden City defeated Hutchinson 24-26, 26-24, 22-25,...
Gun Seized Friday Morning from Student at Hutchinson Middle School 7
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Hutchinson Middle School-7 was briefly in lockdown this morning after a gun was seized from a student. According to USD 308 Communications Director Marissa Meis, principal Nathan Henry was alerted of the situation and able to have a police presence at the school when the student entered the building. Officers with the Hutchinson Police Department confiscated the gun, and the individual was placed in police custody.
Buhler Cross Country Sweeps McPherson Regional; Hard Work Pays Off with Another Trip to State
BUHLER, Kan. – The current members of the Buhler Cross Country team have never not qualified for 4A State. The Buhler boys have claimed four-straight 4A titles, while the girls have been a constant presence in the top four, winning their own title in 2019 – a streak that this year’s roster is focused on extending.
Reno County Sees Significant Increase in Overdoses During October
Reno County, Kan. – There has been an alarming increase in overdoses in Reno County during the month of October. There have been 27 overdoses that have occurred, including two that resulted in fatalities. The Reno County Health Department has been collecting data of suspected overdoses and issuing alerts...
Rosemary Ojeda
Rosemary Ojeda, 82, died October 19, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society – Hutchinson Village. She was born January 12, 1940, in Hutchinson, KS, to John F. and Elizabeth (Caudillo) Ojeda. Rosemary attended school in Hutchinson and enjoyed babysitting. She loved God and faithfully attended Mass and prayer at the...
Dragons Look to Clinch West Crown Saturday at Barton
The final regular-season match of the 2022 women’s soccer team as the Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons within one win of a Jayhawk Conference championship. The No. 17-ranked Blue Dragons (13-2, 10-2 Jayhawk West) travel to meet No. 18 Barton (13-3, 9-2) in a 1 p.m. kickoff from the Cougar Soccer Field on the campus of Barton Community College. The game will be streamed live by the Cougar Sports Network.
Salthawks Defense Smothers Andover, Leading to Fourth-Place District Finish
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Hutchinson High defense had one of its best games of the season Friday, holding Andover to less than three yards a play, and the special teams added a third-quarter touchdown as the Salthawks comfortably beat Andover 28-6. The win enabled the Salthawks to slide into fourth place in the Class 5A West District standings, which guarantees at least two home playoff games.
Sedgwick Eyes Sub-State Title, Other South Central Kansas Volleyball Standouts
“Uncommon” has been the one-word motto for the Sedgwick volleyball team during the 2022 season. The Cardinals have pretty much hit the nail on the head with that one after completing an unbeaten regular season Tuesday with a Heart of America League sweep of Bennington. “Finishing up at 36-0...
McVicker’s Hat-trick Leads MHS Soccer to Senior Day Win Over Great Bend
McPHERSON, Kan. – It was Senior Day at McPherson High School for the Bullpup Boys Soccer team on Thursday, playing well from start to finish to defeat Great Bend 4-2. “What a great way to end the regular season.” said Head Coach Chris Adrian, “The boys came out on senior night and played well from the opening kick.” The Pups came out aggressive, with 12 shots on goal for the night, collecting three first-half goals, which fittingly went to seniors. Kayden McVicker led the Bullpups with two goals in the first, with assists coming from Hayden Hoxie and Gavinn Henry. Henry would pick up his second assist of the half, when he found Tito Mendez, for his first goal of the season. “They dominated the first half and created lots of good chances to score.” said Coach Adrian, as his team would go into the half leading 3-0.
No. 17 Blue Dragons Fall to Barton in Regular Season Finale
GREAT BEND, Kan. – The No. 18-ranked Barton Cougars scored two second-half goals to break and scoreless halftime and send the 17th-ranked Hutchinson Community College Women’s Soccer team to a 2-0 defeat in a battle of the top two teams in the Jayhawk West on Saturday at Cougar Field.
Dragons Force 7 Takeaways in Huge Win Over Busters
GARDEN CITY, Kan. – Jalik Thomas and Ja’Maric Morris had two interceptions each as part of a school-record-tying five interceptions to cap a tremendous defensive effort by the No. 1-ranked Hutchinson Community College Football team on Saturday at Garden City. The Blue Dragons had seven total takeaways and...
Five Thoughts on 11-man Football Playoff Brackets
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The regular season is finished in high school football in Kansas, which means we are now less than a week from the postseason starting. Here are five thoughts on the release of the 11-man brackets. Kingman seeks to make additional history. Friday, Kingman wrapped up an...
Bullpups Overwhelm Buhler in Regular Season Finale
BUHLER, Kan. – McPherson and Buhler met for their 23rd football game in the historic rivalry on Friday, as both teams entered the final week of the regular season winning their last four games in a row. With much anticipation to kickoff, the Bullpups were on the board early, and often, putting together arguably their best performance of the season, winning 49-6. After both teams traded possessions, it was MHS on the board first, as Dawson Gottwald would find a crease up the middle for a 57-yard touchdown. The Crusaders would again be forced to punt, as that was much of the theme all night, and the next possession was another big play for the Bullpups as Hunter Alvord would connect with Tucker Pelnar on a 65-yard vertical route.
