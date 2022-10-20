‘Yellowstone’ Actor Barret Swatek Sells Staggering Malibu Beach Estate for $70 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sasha and Malia Obama Chill In West Hollywood While Parents Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
My Life As A Page For NBC-TV In The "Big '80s"Herbie J PilatoBurbank, CA
'Everybody Dance' Documentary Hopes to Inspire Dance Educators to Make the Arts More InclusiveKristyn BurttAgoura Hills, CA
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: This country music star wants to join the Dutton Ranch as the series honors one of its best ranch hands
Howdy Yellowstone fans; we’re hoping all of you ranch hands and corporate shark eaters out there are soaking in the beginnings of a cowboy-centric week. If you’re anything like us, the news of Loretta Lynn’s passing has you playing her best hits on repeat while enjoying a working afternoon or a glass of sweet tea on the front porch. As far as news goes in Taylor Sheridan’s universe, there’s a country music star throwing his name into the cowboy hat to join the Yellowstone cast as the series honors one of our favorite ranch hands.
Popculture
See Photos of Tom Cruise's Incredible $39.5M Colorado Mountain Ranch
Tom Cruise's massive home in Telluride, Colorado was listed for sale recently, giving fans a chance to peek inside. According to a report by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, Cruise was asking $35.9 million for this private, palatial estate. Photos from the listing allow us to get a look at how Cruise has lived during his time in the mountains.
The Dutton Family Tree: From ‘1883’ to ‘1923’ to ‘Yellowstone’
Curious how Harrison Ford‘s 1923 character is related to Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton? We’re bridging the gaps from 1883 to 1923 to Yellowstone with our full, mapped-out Dutton Family Tree right here on Outsider. A lot has been revealed through the casting of historical spinoff 1923. For...
CNBC
This 31-year-old spent $2,300 on an acre of Arizona land—less than a decade later, it's worth $15,000
When Louis Herron spent $2,333 on an acre of land in 2013, he knew was getting a good deal. But he never predicted the property in Flagstaff, Arizona, a 30-minute drive from the Grand Canyon, would become over six times more valuable in less than a decade. Now the acre, which currently hosts two tiny homes, is worth up to $15,000, according to an appraiser estimate reviewed by CNBC Make It.
Check Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Hidden Idaho Home
Idaho is loved by many, and also by many celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger famous for body building, movies, motivation and his long California Govenor run. He has also his own little slice of Idaho heaven. Decades ago Arnold built a magnificent and massive mansion in Ketchum. Love Property says, "While we're...
Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich
Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
Is This Massive Montana Lake Truly the Clearest in the Entire World?
Montanans, myself included, really enjoy our time at the lake. Some like to fish, swim, boat, or even go out on a canoe or kayak. Of course, it's getting to be that time of year when going to the lake is just going to be too cold, but I've got to know if the largest lake in the Treasure State is as clear as many people on Twitter make it out to be.
This Utah Desert Glamping Paradise Melted Away My Cynicism
In our year 2022, high-desert “bohemian” getaways like Joshua Tree or Marfa are on the verge of being overrun. The Airbnb-Instagram industrial complex and its throngs of venture capitalists, influencers, gurus, and clout chasers have begun slowly stripping these places of their idiosyncrasies, turning them into Pinterest-ready paradises for festival-wear fetishists.So when The Daily Beast was invited to check out Yonder Escalante, a chic new camping resort in the southern Utah desert—featuring neatly designed A-frame cabins, restored vintage Airstreams, and a drive-in theater with parked classic cars—I must confess: I was skeptical.My cynical ass hauled itself out to the middle...
15 Of The Best Quotes From Yellowstone’s Dutton Ranch Foreman, Rip Wheeler
Yellowstone… what a show. You got the beautiful state of Montana, you have the best soundtrack I’ve ever heard, you have high-powered drama of the high-stakes ranchin’ business… I love it. And one of the things that makes it great… the cast of characters. You have...
‘Yellowstone’ Fans Can Now Buy an Exact Replica of Rip Wheeler’s Wedding Ring, More Coming Soon
As Yellowstone fans prepare for the show’s highly anticipated fifth season premiere, some new merchants are being made available, including a replica of Rip Wheeler’s wedding ring. According to a press release, the online store, Shop The Scenes, will be bringing the Yellowstone replica to Fans. The website...
Montana Theater to Show ‘Yellowstone’ Premiere this Saturday
The wait is almost over! Season 5 of the hit television drama "Yellowstone" is nearing its premiere date. Fans all over the world are excited for the 2-hour premiere event on November 13th on Paramount. But, a lucky few are going to be able to watch the premiere a full 2 weeks early. Plus, they can watch it all on the BIG SCREEN!
An 8-year-old is climbing El Capitan in Yosemite National Park. Here’s how to follow him
Sam Adventure Baker has been climbing since age 3.
tripatini.com
6 of the USA's Top RV Parks
Whether you own or rent your rig, RV travel is still going strong despite recent high gas prices, especially in the United States. And many RVers stay at parks with complete hookups with all utilities and varying degrees of amenities, from free WiFi (fairly common) to pools, restaurants, tennis courts, boating, theaters, and more. To give you an idea, here are a half dozen of the best examples across the USA:
92.9 The Bull
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0