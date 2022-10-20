ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, MN

CBS Minnesota

Police: Man who shot at duplex in Richfield was looking for girlfriend, went to wrong address

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Authorities say a man who shot at a duplex in Richfield Saturday night was looking for his girlfriend but went to the wrong address.The Richfield Police Department said the man went to a duplex on the 7400 block of 18th Avenue South around 9 p.m.He said he was looking for a woman, but the duplex's residents told police they didn't know the man or the woman. Police said the man fired a handgun several times at the residents before running away. None of the residents were hit by gunfire.Police said they have identified the man, though he has not been found and they did not share his identity publicly. Local Domestic Violence ResourcesWomen's Advocateswadvocates.orgCrisis Line: (651) 227-8284St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Projectstpaulintervention.orgCrisis Line: (651) 645-2824Minnesota Day Onedayoneservices.orgCrisis Line: 1-866-223-1111Esperanza Unitedesperanzaunited.orgBilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
RICHFIELD, MN
fox9.com

3-year-old toddler expected to survive after Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police said they are investigating a shooting that injured a toddler on Saturday night. Officers responded to reports of shots fired just after 10 p.m. on the 2200 block of Fifth Avenue North. Police found the 3-year-old girl inside the home with a non-life-threatening...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Toddler shot in Minneapolis Saturday night

A toddler was hospitalized Saturday night after being shot in Minneapolis. The girl suffered what police are calling a non-life-threatening gunshot wound when shots were fired outside a home on the 2200 block of 5th Ave. N around 10:06 p.m. Police say the girl was inside the residence when they...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 14 vehicles damaged near Lake Nokomis, possibly by BB gun

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some neighbors in south Minneapolis are cleaning up after someone shot out over a dozen car windows early Sunday morning.It happened in the area of 29th Avenue South and 51st Street East, near Lake Nokomis. Minneapolis police said 14 vehicles were damaged at that location - potentially by a BB gun. Quang Trieu captured what appears to be the suspect vehicle driving down his street around 4 a.m. Sunday. His vehicle was grazed, while others on his street had their side windows shattered."It was a little alarming," Trieu saidNeighbors didn't notice any items stolen from inside their cars and police confirmed no one was injured. Pete Smith was parked near the end of the block. He drove from Houston, Texas to watch his grandkids and was planning to drive home this week. Luckily, his car was not damaged. Both his daughter's van and her neighbor were not as fortunate."Everybody is OK, it's just a window we'll get it fixed and hopefully it will be the end of it I hope," Smith said."You kind of wonder, why would people do something like this?" Trieu said. Minneapolis police are investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Murder charges detail horrifying assault and death of Maplewood toddler

A 26-year-old Maplewood man was charged with second degree murder Thursday after prosecutors say his girlfriend’s daughter was burned, beaten, sexually assaulted and eventually killed. Terrance Valdez Leslie was arrested Tuesday. Police were called to his County Road B apartment by the girl’s mother around 7 p.m. that day....
MAPLEWOOD, MN
kvrr.com

Maplewood Man Accused of Beating & Burning 17-Month-Old To Death

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP/KVRR) – A man accused of beating and burning his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter to death in a Maplewood apartment has been charged with second degree murder. Authorities say Terrance Leslie, who was jailed on $2 million bail, filmed some of the abuse on his cellphone. The...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
KIMT

Police arrest 2 people following death of 17-month-old girl in Minnesota

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (AP) — A Maplewood woman and her boyfriend have been arrested in the death of her 17-month-old daughter, police said Thursday. Authorities were called to an apartment Tuesday evening on a report of a girl with significant injuries, Maplewood police said in a release. First responders rendered medical aid before the child was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
MAPLEWOOD, MN
WDIO-TV

City where George Floyd was killed struggles to recruit cops

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minneapolis has struggled to rebuild its police department after hundreds of officers quit in the two years since George Floyd was killed by a city police officer. An informational meeting for potential recruits attended by The Associated Press offers a glimpse of the challenges in restoring a force that was down by one-third at one point.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota

A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
WACONIA, MN
fox9.com

Lakeville man dies after I-35W crash in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man from Lakeville, Minnesota lost his life on Sunday after a wreck along I-35W in Burnsville. Minnesota State Patrol responded around 4:30 p.m. for the wreck in the southbound lanes of I-35W between Burnsville Parkway and McAndrews Road. According to investigators, it appears a...
BURNSVILLE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Crash on Freeway Kills Minnesota Woman

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash that snarled traffic on a busy Twin Cities freeway Friday morning claimed the life of a Crystal, MN woman. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report indicates 39-year-old Tia Miller was a passenger in a northbound vehicle that crashed on Interstate 35W shortly after 4 a.m. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Fiasal Hamer, was not hurt.
CRYSTAL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man critically injured in south Minneapolis shooting Friday night

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in south Minneapolis say a man sustained a life-threatening wound when he was shot Friday evening.Officers say they responded to a report of a shooting at the 3100 block of Park Avenue around 8:23 pm.According to the incident report, a man in his forties was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.MPD is investigating. No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Prosecutor will seek quick release in abortion arrests

MINNEAPOLIS — Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman Thursday issued a new policy aimed at helping women from other states who face arrest warrants for getting abortions here. At a State Capitol news conference, Freeman told reporters he anticipates prosecutors in other states may issue arrest warrants for women who've...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KROC News

Owatonna Man Convicted of Murder Loses Bid For Reduced Sentence

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld the 261-month prison sentence that was given to an Owatonna man for a fatal shooting last year. 29-year-old Mubarak Musse had asked the appeals court to overturn the sentence, arguing the judge in the case abused his discretion when he denied Musse's request for a downward departure from state sentencing guidelines. The just over 22-year prison term now being served by Musse actually falls on the lower end of the recommended range of sentences for second-degree intentional murder.
OWATONNA, MN
KROC News

