OZARK-NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - It’s known as the “Backyard Brawl” and is one of the area’s biggest rivalries. Nixa and Ozark, separated by just six miles, will have bragging rights on the line Friday night when they meet on the football field in Ozark. And at the end of the third quarter, a winner will be announced in another competition that’s going on between the fierce adversaries.

NIXA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO