Roaring River State Park in Barry County, Missouri offers more than history for its visitorsCJ CoombsBarry County, MO
The Legend Surrounding this Haunted Ghost Town in Missouri is TerrifyingTravel MavenAvilla, MO
The historic Lewis Shaw Coleman House built in 1914 is still a remarkable homeCJ CoombsAurora, MO
What manufacturing workers make in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Missouri using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in […]
sgfcitizen.org
Sunday reads: Goodbye to a Springfield church that dates back to 1887
Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. Whether you’re a church-goer or not, you might be interested in this piece by Steve Pokin. It’s about the final days of a dying congregation that dates back to 1887 in Springfield. Back then, services were in German, and, well… a lot more people showed up.
fourstateshomepage.com
Opened mine shafts drain Webb City Paradise Lake
WEBB CITY, Mo. — A leaky lake is getting extra attention this weekend in hopes of patching the problem. Webb City workers are tackling a couple of mine shafts that have opened up in Paradise Lake at King Jack Park. Extremely low water levels are giving them a chance to fill them in with rock and concrete. Crews are hoping to get it all set before the weather takes a turn next week.
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells Dollar General in Missouri
Marcus & Millichap closed the sale of Dollar General, a 9,014-square-foot net-leased property in Goodman, Missouri. The asset sold for $940,154. The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Zach Turner, Scott Wiles, Erin Patton and Craig Fuller, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Columbus and Cleveland offices. David Saverin, Missouri Broker of Record, assisted in closing this transaction.
Lawrence County Record
ABMD Weenie Dog Races at '76 Park
The Weenie Dog Races were held in the Spirit of '76 Park on Saturday, Oct. 8. Fifty-three dogs raced in the event, the largest number in the race's history. The races also drew a massive audience; an estimated 300 people turned out to watch the dachshunds as they ran down the track. In addition to the races, Vanessa Healey, a Springfield dog trainer, gave a demonstration of what a trained dog can do as her dog, Sakari, performed several tricks with her.
Fast-moving grassfires plague the area
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 4 p.m. Saturday reports of a fast-moving grassfire near CR300 and Juniper Road north of Carl Junction. This is the second large fire of the day for Carl Junction Fire Protection District. Google Map screenshot, yellow marks general location of fire. About 1 p.m. CJ battled an hours-long grassfire to the NE of MO-96 and...
KYTV
Backyard Brawl football game between Nixa-Ozark also serves as major fundraiser for Christian County food pantry
OZARK-NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - It’s known as the “Backyard Brawl” and is one of the area’s biggest rivalries. Nixa and Ozark, separated by just six miles, will have bragging rights on the line Friday night when they meet on the football field in Ozark. And at the end of the third quarter, a winner will be announced in another competition that’s going on between the fierce adversaries.
Baxter Springs PD issuing free vouchers instead of citations
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Instead of giving out citations, the Baxter Springs Police Department wants to help drivers fix their broken headlights, taillights or turn signals. It’s all part of a community-driven program called Lights On! The mission is to heal relationships between communities and law enforcement agencies. Friday, the Baxter Springs Police Department announced […]
Ozarks First.com
Forecast: Warm and windy tomorrow before the pattern flips
A windy advisory will go into effect at 10 am tomorrow for counties west of Springfield until midnight. This area will see the strongest winds. It will be another warm day across the area tomorrow and overnight low temperatures will be competing with high low temperatures across the region tonight and tomorrow! Then the pattern flips again!
Massive structure fire spreads from building to building in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — About 7:45 p.m. Saturday evening reports of a commercial structure fire at 100 Grant, NE of the square alerted Jasper County E-911. First reported on fire was a former sheet metal and lumber business. The fire spread to Carthage oldest Latino Church, Iglesia Christiana at 122 Grant. 100 Grant and 122 Grant, screenshot, Google Maps Carthage Fire...
KYTV
Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family warns parents after an online predator targeted their 14-year-old son. According to the family, it all happened on Facebook messenger when the stranger sent the young teen a friend request and said he was in his class. “My son ended up with explosive...
Several Greene, Lawrence County cities to lose power around 7 hours Thursday
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Some cities and towns in Greene County and Lawrence County are scheduled to lose power for seven hours Thursday, Oct. 22. Some of the communities affected by the power outage are Ash Grove, Bois D’Arc, Halltown, Lawrenceburg, Phenix, Spencer, and Walnut Grove. Below is a map of the area that may […]
houstonherald.com
Vehicle strikes deer; four injured
Collisions with deer are becoming more frequent as the animals are on the move more, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. The latest crash occurred at Willow Springs as four persons were injured when a 2015 Nissan Versa struck a deer at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said the driver was...
KYTV
The Place: KY3 3 Questions with Elizabeth VanMetre
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We all know Elizabeth VanMetre as a rockin’ news reporter and weekend anchor on KY3, but did you know she used to report on red carpets in New York City? Find out what her life was like as a celebrity reporter plus which icons she’s been up close and personal with!
KYTV
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Polk County responded to a large grass fire near Bolivar on Sunday. Officials say the fire started a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Aldrich Road. A farmer was working in a cornfield when the fire started. The fire quickly spread to another field but was contained from there.
nomadlawyer.org
Joplin: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Joplin, Missouri
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Joplin, Missouri. In southwest Missouri, Joplin is a city that is famous for its history as a western town. This city lies on historic Route 66 and is home to the Joplin Museum Complex, which includes exhibits on mining and Bonnie and Clyde, the infamous criminals who hid out in Joplin in 1933.
State investigates cause of Carthage blaze that destroyed entire block
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating what sparked a large fire in Carthage, Missouri Saturday, leaving the entire block leveled in ash by Sunday morning. The Carthage Fire Department said its crews were dispatched to the scene just before 8 p.m. They found a commercial building near the old Henson Metal […]
Hwy 43 in McDonald County closed due to large grass fire
According to the McDonald County Emergency Management Agency, a large grass fire closes Highway 43 due to smoke.
KYTV
City of Branson, Mo. closes on purchase of the former White House Theater for new public safety complex, police headquarters
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - An old theatre will house the Branson Police Department. The city of Branson officially closed on the purchase of the former White House Theater on Tuesday. The new space will serve as a Public Safety Complex and the new headquarters of the Branson Police Department. The...
KYTV
Leigh’s Lost and Found success story: Dog missing for eight days is found!
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, a happy ending for one dog owner after an eight day ordeal. That’s how long Squirrel was missing from her Springfield home. But thanks to a security camera and some vigilant fans of my Leigh’s Lost and Found page, she’s now back home.
