Several Greene, Lawrence County cities to lose power around 7 hours Thursday
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Some cities and towns in Greene County and Lawrence County are scheduled to lose power for seven hours Thursday, Oct. 22. Some of the communities affected by the power outage are Ash Grove, Bois D’Arc, Halltown, Lawrenceburg, Phenix, Spencer, and Walnut Grove. Below is a map of the area that may […]
KYTV
Firefighters battle large fire in Polk County near Bolivar, Mo.
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters in Polk County responded to a large grass fire near Bolivar on Sunday. Officials say the fire started a little before 12:30 p.m. Sunday near Aldrich Road. A farmer was working in a cornfield when the fire started. The fire quickly spread to another field but was contained from there.
KYTV
Judge sentences Everton, Mo. man for distribution of nearly 1,000 pounds of meth in southwest Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A judge sentenced an Everton, Mo., man for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: A labor of love, of trains and of the man in the pickup
David Holberg sits in his pickup in the middle of the field as I take my inaugural ride on the Joplin & Springfield Railway. The miniature railway line will once again offer free train rides for children and young at heart 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 22 and 23, and the same hours next weekend.
fourstateshomepage.com
Opened mine shafts drain Webb City Paradise Lake
WEBB CITY, Mo. — A leaky lake is getting extra attention this weekend in hopes of patching the problem. Webb City workers are tackling a couple of mine shafts that have opened up in Paradise Lake at King Jack Park. Extremely low water levels are giving them a chance to fill them in with rock and concrete. Crews are hoping to get it all set before the weather takes a turn next week.
State investigates cause of Carthage blaze that destroyed entire block
CARTHAGE, Mo. – The Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating what sparked a large fire in Carthage, Missouri Saturday, leaving the entire block leveled in ash by Sunday morning. The Carthage Fire Department said its crews were dispatched to the scene just before 8 p.m. They found a commercial building near the old Henson Metal […]
KYTV
Neighbors say squatters lived inside the house that caught fire in north Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After squatters in north Springfield made neighbors nervous, the house they were using caught fire. October 15, during the first cold week of fall, the house in the 1000 block of East Jean St. burned next to Steven Rust’s mom’s home. “Firemen were up...
Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents
Early in 2019, Ed Galbraith faced a crowd of some 200 unhappy Springfield, Missouri residents. He wanted to make amends. Galbraith, then director of Missouri Department of Natural Resources’ environmental quality division, acknowledged that the state agency in charge of protecting the environment should have announced sooner that contaminated water had spread from an old […] The post Missouri knew of contamination in Springfield’s groundwater decades before anyone told residents appeared first on Missouri Independent.
sgfcitizen.org
Sally Payne abruptly resigns from city of Springfield
One of Springfield’s leaders in helping unemployed workers find jobs abruptly left her own job on Oct. 19. Sally Payne, the now former director of workforce development for the city of Springfield, resigned. Payne has worked for the city since 2008. The Springfield Department of Workforce Development is a...
sgfcitizen.org
Sunday reads: Goodbye to a Springfield church that dates back to 1887
Text from our SGF Sunday email newsletter, written by Managing Editor Brittany Meiling. Whether you’re a church-goer or not, you might be interested in this piece by Steve Pokin. It’s about the final days of a dying congregation that dates back to 1887 in Springfield. Back then, services were in German, and, well… a lot more people showed up.
kttn.com
Missouri man sentenced to 21 years in prison for leading conspiracy to distribute 1000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Missouri man was sentenced in federal court for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri. Cheyenne W. Conn, 47, of Everton, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July 22, 2021, Conn...
KTLO
SW Missouri man sentenced to 21 years for leading meth conspiracy
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An Everton, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court Thursday for leading a conspiracy to distribute nearly 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine in southwest Missouri.Forty-seven-year-old Cheyenne W. Conn was sentenced by U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool to 21 years in federal prison without parole. On July...
Massive structure fire spreads from building to building in Carthage, Mo.
CARTHAGE, Mo. — About 7:45 p.m. Saturday evening reports of a commercial structure fire at 100 Grant, NE of the square alerted Jasper County E-911. First reported on fire was a former sheet metal and lumber business. The fire spread to Carthage oldest Latino Church, Iglesia Christiana at 122 Grant. 100 Grant and 122 Grant, screenshot, Google Maps Carthage Fire...
KTLO
Boone County woman arrested for 2021 vehicle theft
A Boone County woman has been arrested in connection to a theft that occurred in July 2021. According to the probable cause affidavit, 24-year-old Victoria Skylar Tyson was arrested Tuesday for theft of property when she stole a 2007 Chrysler Town and Country van and a purse belonging to the victim whom she had been staying with.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Taney County Sheriffs Department conducts CPS campaign
The Taney County Sheriff’s Office participated in the Child Passenger Safety (CPS) week law enforcement campaign, conducted from Sept.18 to 24. The goal of the campaign was to remind parents and other adults responsible for children traveling in motor vehicles of the importance of child safety seats and seat belts.
houstonherald.com
Vehicle strikes deer; four injured
Collisions with deer are becoming more frequent as the animals are on the move more, the Missouri State Highway Patrol says. The latest crash occurred at Willow Springs as four persons were injured when a 2015 Nissan Versa struck a deer at 3:55 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said the driver was...
KYTV
Investigation underway after fires at two Springfield stores
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after fire crews respond to two blazes at stores that are less than half a mile away from each other on Friday morning. Officials with the Springfield Fire Department say they got the first call a little after 4:30 a.m. Friday, for two trash cans that were on fire at Rapid Robert’s at 3106 W Battlefield Road. When crews got to the gas station, the fire had already been extinguished by an employee or a passerby. No one was hurt, but there was some damage reported.
KYTV
Police investigate rollover crash in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield. Officers responded to the crash involving two vehicles around 3:30 p.m. near James River Freeway and Campbell Avenue. One driver suffered minor injuries. Police say one driver pulling onto South Campbell clipped another SUV traveling northbound. The...
What manufacturing workers make in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Missouri using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in […]
KYTV
Young Springfield teenager targeted by a predator on Facebook
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield family warns parents after an online predator targeted their 14-year-old son. According to the family, it all happened on Facebook messenger when the stranger sent the young teen a friend request and said he was in his class. “My son ended up with explosive...
