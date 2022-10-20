ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey

Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
These 2 small NJ towns make national list of coziest in America

I know that fall is a very popular season here in New Jersey. And I feel like the Grinch who stole autumn when I tell you that I’m not that excited about it. To me, it is a harbinger of colder days to come. In fact, recently in New Jersey, it has been unseasonably cold and fall has seemed even more of a bummer to me than it usually does.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Whole Lotta Sand Coming to Ocean City for Beachfill Project

The quick answer is, a lot. To put it another way, a standard dump truck holds about 14 cubic yards of sand. So, 1.2 million cubic yards is the equivalent of about 86,000 dump trucks of sand. This is how much fresh sand will be pumped onto Ocean City’s storm-eroded...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Sunken Channel Marker Removed From Intracoastal Waterway

Boaters can once again navigate the Intracoastal Waterway between Avalon and Stone Harbor without worry of hitting a broken channel marker. The marker was located near a fishing area known both as Paddy’s Hole and Paddy’s Thorofare. It sat in a narrow channel dubbed the “football field” by local boaters.
AVALON, NJ
Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway

LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
Best option for N.J. county is to shut down, tear down its jail | Opinion

Sometimes in local government, there are problems to be solved, with no good options. At other times, there are potentially good options, but they all come with an expensive price tag. Such is the challenge of what to do about the Cumberland County Jail and county corrections services. Unlike clean water, recreation and snow removal, corrections is one of those services that officials wish they didn’t have to provide.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Crash Closes NJ Turnpike Southbound

A crash closed the New Jersey Turnpike southbound in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 on the turnpike north of Interchange 2 (Route 322) in West Deptford Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were temporarily...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Deptford police commemorate officer’s loss

We will never, ever forget. On Oct. 21, 1999, Corporal Steve Levy, of the Washington Township Police Department, was killed in the line of duty while assigned to the Gloucester County SWAT Team. Levy and the SWAT team were dispatched to Woodbury for a barricaded person call. Levy entered the...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Former NJ Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching Students

A former New Jersey high school teacher and TV sports anchor is accused of inappropriately touching girls at the school and making sexually suggestive comments. Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, was the sports anchor at WMGM-TV for years until the station closed its news department at the end of 2014. He then became a television and media production teacher at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology (ACIT) in Mays Landing, New Jersey.
GALLOWAY, NJ
AC Electric urges customers to apply now for energy assistance

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric is encouraging residential customers to apply for energy assistance and take advantage of the funding available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which began accepting applications for the current program year on Oct. 1. LIHEAP is a federally funded program...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
