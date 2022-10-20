Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
The Most Luxurious Movie Theatre in All of New Jersey
Movie theatres have sure changed over the years. Growing up they were pretty simple. Big flat screen and speakers for sound and hard chairs with some slight elevation through the theatre, nothing too extravagant. Concessions were simple with soda, popcorn, and a small choice of candy. We really didn't know...
These 3 New Jersey Towns That Are Magical at Christmastime, Chosen By You
New Jereyans chose these three towns as the most magical towns at Christmas in New Jersey. I have to tend to agree, Christmas in New Jersey is beautiful and many towns decorate, hang lights, have Christmas festivals, and so much more. But, there are those special towns that go that little extra mile.
What Spirit Airlines in NJ does during flights may just make you book
It’s kind of a shame that Spirit Airlines gets the hate that it does because it takes off from one of the most convenient airports in the country, Atlantic City, for a quick and painless flight to Florida. It’s obvious that Spirit is doing what it can to improve...
Cape May, New Jersey: Your winter destination awaits
Don’t get mad at me. I know it’s not Thanksgiving yet and I’m about to talk about the upcoming holidays. You’ll thank me when I’m done. This summer has been a little better in getting out and enjoying the many wonders that we have here in New Jersey.
Amazing New Jersey Town Makes America’s Most Expensive Zip Code List
We all know there is a lot of money floating around New Jersey. Most of us are unsuccessfully searching for it each day. According to a recent report, one Garden State town is among the richest in the whole country. We have heard plenty of stories about the rich towns...
These 2 small NJ towns make national list of coziest in America
I know that fall is a very popular season here in New Jersey. And I feel like the Grinch who stole autumn when I tell you that I’m not that excited about it. To me, it is a harbinger of colder days to come. In fact, recently in New Jersey, it has been unseasonably cold and fall has seemed even more of a bummer to me than it usually does.
New Jersey’s Quietest Route Goes From Salem to Cape May Counties
"This road is sooooo boring!" Sometimes that's a good thing, and sometimes not. If you're looking for excitement and entertainment, this is not your road. If you're looking for quiet and stretches of nothingness, this road is just for you. GetPocket.com is out with a list of "America's Loneliest Roads."...
The price of homes sold recently in South Jersey. Deed transfers, Sept. 12-18, 2022.
Below are real estate transactions for Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Monmouth and Salem counties for Sept. 12-18. Look for Central Jersey real estate transactions on realestate.nj.com on Tuesday, Oct. 25, and North Jersey transactions on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Entries show property address followed by selling price and...
ocnjdaily.com
Whole Lotta Sand Coming to Ocean City for Beachfill Project
The quick answer is, a lot. To put it another way, a standard dump truck holds about 14 cubic yards of sand. So, 1.2 million cubic yards is the equivalent of about 86,000 dump trucks of sand. This is how much fresh sand will be pumped onto Ocean City’s storm-eroded...
NBC New York
It'll Soon Cost Twice as Much to Go to One of New Jersey's Most Popular Beaches
From gas to food, prices have gone up on just about everything — and starting in Summer 2023, it’ll be more expensive to go to the beach in one of New Jersey’s most popular shore towns. While hitting the beach in Ocean City this fall won't cost...
Atlantic City, NJ Democratic Council President Endorses Republican
Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt, who has been a prominent registered Democrat for more than two decades, has taken the extraordinary step to formally and publicly endorse Republican Vern Macon for Atlantic County Commissioner in the first district. Tibbitt’s announcement came live, on-the-air on Monday, October 24, 2022 during...
seaislenews.com
Sunken Channel Marker Removed From Intracoastal Waterway
Boaters can once again navigate the Intracoastal Waterway between Avalon and Stone Harbor without worry of hitting a broken channel marker. The marker was located near a fishing area known both as Paddy’s Hole and Paddy’s Thorofare. It sat in a narrow channel dubbed the “football field” by local boaters.
Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Best option for N.J. county is to shut down, tear down its jail | Opinion
Sometimes in local government, there are problems to be solved, with no good options. At other times, there are potentially good options, but they all come with an expensive price tag. Such is the challenge of what to do about the Cumberland County Jail and county corrections services. Unlike clean water, recreation and snow removal, corrections is one of those services that officials wish they didn’t have to provide.
Crash Closes NJ Turnpike Southbound
A crash closed the New Jersey Turnpike southbound in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1:10 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24 on the turnpike north of Interchange 2 (Route 322) in West Deptford Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were temporarily...
thesunpapers.com
Deptford police commemorate officer’s loss
We will never, ever forget. On Oct. 21, 1999, Corporal Steve Levy, of the Washington Township Police Department, was killed in the line of duty while assigned to the Gloucester County SWAT Team. Levy and the SWAT team were dispatched to Woodbury for a barricaded person call. Levy entered the...
NBC Philadelphia
Former NJ Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching Students
A former New Jersey high school teacher and TV sports anchor is accused of inappropriately touching girls at the school and making sexually suggestive comments. Peter Thompson, 51, of Galloway, was the sports anchor at WMGM-TV for years until the station closed its news department at the end of 2014. He then became a television and media production teacher at the Atlantic County Institute of Technology (ACIT) in Mays Landing, New Jersey.
Police in Salem County, NJ, Looking For At Least 3 Wanted For Stealing ATV
Authorities in Salem County are looking for at least three people wanted for allegedly stealing an all-terrain vehicle earlier this month. The heist happened just after midnight on October 6th along Main Street in Pennsville. The Pennsville Police Department says, "at least three unknown subjects operating a silver, single-cab Dodge...
downbeach.com
AC Electric urges customers to apply now for energy assistance
MAYS LANDING — Atlantic City Electric is encouraging residential customers to apply for energy assistance and take advantage of the funding available through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which began accepting applications for the current program year on Oct. 1. LIHEAP is a federally funded program...
Police identify car driver killed in crash with 2 FedEx trucks
Authorities have identified a Gloucester County man killed in a collision with two FedEd trucks on Tuesday morning. The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on Clements Bridge Road near the border with Camden County. Ramon W. Santiago, 24, of Deptford Township, was at the wheel of a car that...
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0