These 2 small NJ towns make national list of coziest in America
I know that fall is a very popular season here in New Jersey. And I feel like the Grinch who stole autumn when I tell you that I’m not that excited about it. To me, it is a harbinger of colder days to come. In fact, recently in New Jersey, it has been unseasonably cold and fall has seemed even more of a bummer to me than it usually does.
Be alert: Tips on how to defend yourself against black bears in NJ
Black bear sightings have certainly been on the rise throughout New Jersey this year. And it seems like they're making their way in places we rarely ever see them. Black bears are quite common in the northwestern part of the state, where the terrain suits them well to make a living. Not to mention, the human population is not as dense as it is in other parts of the state.
Jersey-style Blasphemy: Locals Name NJ’s Most Overrated Attraction — Do You Agree?
A survey of thousands of people conducted by a website has determined what is each state's most overrated attraction -- and New Jersey's is something that we all know and love. The Jersey Shore. Yes, this survey found the shore (all of it?) is the most overrated thing in the...
The Deepest, Cleanest And Biggest Lakes In New Jersey
Do you need more than the shore? Do you love our lakes? In New Jersey, there are over 1,700 of them. As they get ready to freeze over, I find myself getting curious about them. Ever wonder what the biggest lake in New Jersey is? The deepest? The cleanest? The best for fishing? I got the answers for you right here.
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In New Jersey
We all want to be safe and sound and knowing what you are up against is a huge part of that. The FBI releases a report of crime across the country, and that report gets granular enough to see what's going on in individual cities in New Jersey. These are the 10 most dangerous places to be in our state.
When did New Jersey need so many types of pumpkins?
The pumpkin most of us grew up with is called an heirloom pumpkin. It's the most common type you'll see everywhere this time of year. And I mean everywhere. From garden centers and farm markets to supermarkets, convenience stores and, yes, even at some pharmacies. You'll also see every variety...
Here’s where to take the kids during the NJ teachers convention
Every year, parents struggle to figure out what to do with the kids during the second week of November when the NJEA has its teacher's convention and New Jersey schools are closed. Many families can't afford to go to Disney, which has become the primary destination for Garden State families...
See New Jersey Rainfall Totals From An Intense Hurricane Ian
My heart goes out to all those who were effected by Hurricane Ian. This storm tore through areas of Cuba and Florida leaving towns under water and crocodiles swimming in the streets, according to APP.com. That five-day stretch of nonstop rain was unforgettable and not in a good way. My...
Want a colorful spring? Don’t wait too late in NJ to plant those flower bulbs
It's that time of year in New Jersey when we bid farewell to the growing season and prepare our land for Old Man Winter that's right around the corner. And as our landscapes are slowly stripped away from their fall color, now is the time to have the next growing season in mind.
This Has Been Named New Jersey’s Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
We are always looking for the next great new place to eat in New Jersey, and we know how much we love our great food in the Garden State. It's time to uncover a place to go you may never even have heard of. There are a lot of foodies...
Two drivers killed in wrong way crash on Garden State Parkway
LITTLE EGG HARBOR — A Northfield woman and a driver from North Carolina are both dead after they collided in a head-on crash on the Garden State Parkway Friday night. Cortney Downey, 32, of Northfield, and Michelle Ross, 50, of Asheville, North Carolina, were both fatally injured in the crash, according to State Police. It occurred in the southbound lanes near mile mark 59.3 in Little Egg Harbor Twp.
Study Says New Jersey Is Not Good At Christmas Decorating
It’s not too long before the most wonderful time of the year will descend upon New Jersey, but all the decorating we do is apparently not enough according to a recent report. You know what happens every Christmas season. People all over the Garden State head up to their...
How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county
Home buyers in New Jersey have been paying well above asking prices and houses have been snapped up in half the average time as just two years ago, according to real estate data through the summer. Statewide data through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that housing affordability has...
New Jersey’s Best Wings Champion Has Been Revealed
This is the time of year in New Jersey when good friends gather to watch a ballgame or a favorite TV show, and there always seems to be a plate of wings somewhere in the picture. That's why we wanted to know where you get the best wings in the entire state of New Jersey.
NJ weather: Beautiful Friday and Saturday, turning iffy Sunday
We will put chilly, frosty mornings behind us for a while, as temperatures rise into the 60s and 70s for the foreseeable future. While the forecast for Friday and Saturday is looking great, a coastal storm system will bring in limited rain and wind for Sunday. It's not a washout though.
This One Change Could Prevent New Jersey Drivers from Speeding
There are two roadways, maybe one more notorious than the other, where every time drivers enter the on-ramp, they are ready to experience their own road race. The left lane of Garden State Parkway seems to be the lawless lane of top speed. If you’re in it, you’re in it for a purpose.
New Jersey’s Most Festive Christmas Town Is A Must Visit
You know what the song says. It's the most wonderful time of the year. According to one study, there is one particular New Jersey town where it's more wonderful than anywhere else. It's hard to call one town merrier than another. How do you really define merry, and who's keeping...
More NJ families may cancel Thanksgiving to save money
Faced with rising food prices and tight budgets, more families are planning to scale back Thanksgiving dinner or cancel plans entirely. Inflation has hit many New Jersey families hard, forcing them to cut back on many expenses. Will that include canceling holiday plans in November?. While specific numbers for the...
Dare To Dine At One Of New Jerseys Most Haunted Restaurants
Everyone loves a good ghost story, especially around this time of the year, right?. New Jersey is known for so many things, and paranormal activity of course is one of them. I'm fortunate enough to have never seen a ghost, I'm not even wholly sure I believe ghosts are real.
New Jersey, The Government Might Still Owe You 10K Dollars
There was no playbook for COVID. It just happened to us and at first, we scrambled. Some of us got help from the government and some of us didn't and today I found out some of you may be leaving money on the table. How much? In some cases, over 10 thousand dollars.
