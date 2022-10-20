ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
verywellhealth.com

What Is Keratosis Follicularis?

Keratosis follicularis is a type of skin disorder that causes people to develop rough bumps and thick plaques or skin lesions. The condition is also known as Darier disease and affects roughly 1 in 36,000 to 100,000 people. The condition typically develops at puberty and during the teen years. However,...
verywellhealth.com

Forgetfulness

Forgetfulness is a normal part of life, and it’s common to grow more forgetful as you age. Still, it can be scary and make you concerned about developing Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive neurological condition associated with memory loss. Rest assured that most people get more forgetful over time...

Comments / 0

Community Policy