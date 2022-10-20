ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballston Spa, NY

NEWS10 ABC

Reflecting on SROs in Saratoga Springs schools

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Like many local districts, the Saratoga Springs School District staffs its schools with resource officers. Discussions at the Board of Education meetings continue to float out the idea of adding more. It’s an idea that’s garnering mixed reviews from parents and students. Saratoga Springs City School District superintendent Michael Patton says […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs hosts “Bridal Affair” wedding event

There was a wedding event today in Saratoga that’s transforming the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. Network Saratoga hosted a Bridal Affair today, where brides can come get advice from local wedding professionals on how to make their special day spectacular. Admission is free. Engaged couples...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Upstate New York Woman Crowned Miss United States

MEMPHIS, TN (WNY News Now) – An update New York woman has been crowned “Miss United States.”. Lily Donaldson won the title this week at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in Memphis, Tennessee. She represented the state of New York, where she attends school as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
MEMPHIS, TN
96.1 The Eagle

Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023

As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

Age Limit To Trick or Treat in New York State

What is the age limit to trick or treat in New York State? Are you one of those people that get annoyed when older kids come to your house to trick or treat on Halloween?. You have heard it before when you went to a house to trick or treat before: 'aren't you a little too old to be trick or treating?' someone passing out candy will tell you.
NEW JERSEY STATE
WRGB

Residents begin to move forward following violence in the Pine Hills neighborhood

As this community moves forward, Residents and business owners are finding ways toward positivity in the neighborhood they love. "You can walk to a restaurant; you can walk to the grocery store, you; can walk to go get flowers; many neighborhoods, you can't do that.", says John Clarkson, Neighborhood Association of Pine Hills President.
ALBANY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Historians, History Buffs Tell Saratoga County Stories

BALLSTON SPA — Stories of famous and not-so-famous Saratoga County residents to tales of corruption, heroism, and fun entertainment venues will be released as a second volume of stories published by the Saratoga County History Center, covering various topics related to the history of Saratoga County. “Saratoga County Stories,”...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The history of Albany’s oldest building

Albany has many historic buildings including the State Capitol, Ten Broeck Mansion, the Schuyler Mansion, and Cherry Hill, but there's one building that's the oldest. The Historic Albany Foundation said the building at 48 Hudson Avenue, also known as the Van Ostrande-Radliff House, was built in 1728 and is documented to be the oldest in Albany.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

St. Clare’s pensioners facing “unconscionable” wait for recompense as lawsuits proceed

Employees of the former St. Clare's Hospital in Schenectady are facing another holiday season without a pension. The workers have been trying for years to get their pensions restored. St. Clare's pension fund was established in 1959, about 10 years after the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese co-founded the hospital, which closed 15 years ago. The Catholic hospital was absorbed by Ellis Medicine following a recommendation from a state commission on consolidating healthcare facilities.
SCHENECTADY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed

Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
ALBANY, NY

