Maria College hopes VR nursing program becomes reality
Could learning how to be a nurse using virtual reality help address a statewide shortage of nurses? The administration at Maria College is hoping so, with potentially hundreds of thousands of federal dollars coming in to fund the proposed program.
Reflecting on SROs in Saratoga Springs schools
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Like many local districts, the Saratoga Springs School District staffs its schools with resource officers. Discussions at the Board of Education meetings continue to float out the idea of adding more. It’s an idea that’s garnering mixed reviews from parents and students. Saratoga Springs City School District superintendent Michael Patton says […]
Saratoga Springs hosts “Bridal Affair” wedding event
There was a wedding event today in Saratoga that’s transforming the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame. Network Saratoga hosted a Bridal Affair today, where brides can come get advice from local wedding professionals on how to make their special day spectacular. Admission is free. Engaged couples...
Upstate New York Woman Crowned Miss United States
MEMPHIS, TN (WNY News Now) – An update New York woman has been crowned “Miss United States.”. Lily Donaldson won the title this week at the Cannon Center for the Performing Arts in Memphis, Tennessee. She represented the state of New York, where she attends school as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
Domestic violence survivors honored in Amsterdam
Domestic violence survivors were recognized on Thursday, October 20, at 1 p.m. in a ceremony in front of Montgomery County's Department of Social Services.
Killer Commitment! Display in Albany Wins Halloween Each Year!
I'm consistently amazed at how much effort families in the Capital Region put into their home Halloween displays, and I say this as someone who likes seeing it, but shudders at the thought of having to set up, break down, store, and PAY for all these things. But it's a commitment like this we love to see.
Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023
As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
Albany Housing Authority complex receives $1.2M in funding
New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSDERA) announced over $1.2M in joint funding for an energy efficiency project in Albany's South end.
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
Age Limit To Trick or Treat in New York State
What is the age limit to trick or treat in New York State? Are you one of those people that get annoyed when older kids come to your house to trick or treat on Halloween?. You have heard it before when you went to a house to trick or treat before: 'aren't you a little too old to be trick or treating?' someone passing out candy will tell you.
Residents begin to move forward following violence in the Pine Hills neighborhood
As this community moves forward, Residents and business owners are finding ways toward positivity in the neighborhood they love. "You can walk to a restaurant; you can walk to the grocery store, you; can walk to go get flowers; many neighborhoods, you can't do that.", says John Clarkson, Neighborhood Association of Pine Hills President.
Lighted tractor parade back in Greenwich this November
The 10th-annual Holiday Lighted Tractor Parade, presented by the Greater Greenwich Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Saturday, November 19, at 6 p.m.
Historians, History Buffs Tell Saratoga County Stories
BALLSTON SPA — Stories of famous and not-so-famous Saratoga County residents to tales of corruption, heroism, and fun entertainment venues will be released as a second volume of stories published by the Saratoga County History Center, covering various topics related to the history of Saratoga County. “Saratoga County Stories,”...
The history of Albany’s oldest building
Albany has many historic buildings including the State Capitol, Ten Broeck Mansion, the Schuyler Mansion, and Cherry Hill, but there's one building that's the oldest. The Historic Albany Foundation said the building at 48 Hudson Avenue, also known as the Van Ostrande-Radliff House, was built in 1728 and is documented to be the oldest in Albany.
Former Pier 1 Imports building in Clifton Park demolished
The former Pier 1 Imports building in Clifton Park has been demolished, making way for Chick-fil-A to begin construction on the new restaurant. Crews were continuing to pick up the rubble at the site on Friday.
St. Clare’s pensioners facing “unconscionable” wait for recompense as lawsuits proceed
Employees of the former St. Clare's Hospital in Schenectady are facing another holiday season without a pension. The workers have been trying for years to get their pensions restored. St. Clare's pension fund was established in 1959, about 10 years after the Albany Roman Catholic Diocese co-founded the hospital, which closed 15 years ago. The Catholic hospital was absorbed by Ellis Medicine following a recommendation from a state commission on consolidating healthcare facilities.
Ballston Spa Holiday Parade date set
The Ballston Spa Annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting will begin at 6:30 p.m., on Friday, December 2, on Milton Avenue.
“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed
Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
This Halloween Attraction Is Just a Short Drive from The Berkshires
Like the song "Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell and Michael Jackson. Today as I am writing this post it is the official last day of summer and that can only one thing. Halloween is just around the corner! The time of year for spooks, thrills, and even lots of candy being sold in stores now.
Amsterdam Stewart’s celebrates grand re-opening
Stewart’s Shops at 132 Market Street in Amsterdam is celebrating its grand re-opening on Saturday with all-day specials. The store officially reopened on October 12 after a fire broke out in June.
