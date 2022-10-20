Read full article on original website
Killer Commitment! Display in Albany Wins Halloween Each Year!
I'm consistently amazed at how much effort families in the Capital Region put into their home Halloween displays, and I say this as someone who likes seeing it, but shudders at the thought of having to set up, break down, store, and PAY for all these things. But it's a commitment like this we love to see.
Saratogian
Saratoga County Honor Deceased Veterans ceremony recognizes Providence vet
BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. — The Saratoga County Board of Supervisors and the Saratoga County Veterans Service Agency recently held its monthly Honor Deceased Veterans Program for October with a ceremony honoring Howard Richard “Dick” Neahr of Providence. The Saratoga County native entered the U.S. Army on April...
Ballston Spa Holiday Parade date set
The Ballston Spa Annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting will begin at 6:30 p.m., on Friday, December 2, on Milton Avenue.
Amsterdam Stewart’s celebrates grand re-opening
Stewart’s Shops at 132 Market Street in Amsterdam is celebrating its grand re-opening on Saturday with all-day specials. The store officially reopened on October 12 after a fire broke out in June.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
BSCSD School Psychologist Receives NYASP Award
BALLSTON SPA — The New York Association of School Psychologists (NYASP) is a statewide organization that represents the profession of School Psychology. Their mission is to serve children, their families and school community by promoting psychological well-being, excellence in education and sensitivity to diversity through best practices in school psychology.
Troy Record
Troy Waterfront Farmers Market heads indoors in November
TROY, N.Y. — The Troy Waterfront Farmers Market heads indoors to the Troy Atrium for the winter on Saturday, Nov. 5 after a successful summer season on the streets of downtown Troy. The winter market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features most of...
Tour Saratoga County Homestead If You Dare! Haunted? You Be the Judge!
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The Saratoga County Homestead, a former tuberculosis hospital in Saratoga, and a place that many would say the patients never left. Stories of ghostly encounters and paranormal activity have surrounded the abandoned property for decades. This place is off limits to the public, unless you are invited. If you have the nerve, you may be allowed inside this month for a Haunted Nights tour.
New Doggy Daycare Coming to the Capital Region! Does Your Puppy Need A New Adventure?
We've all been there. You're at work, slogging away at your desk when you get a notification on your phone. It's a picture of your dog, fast asleep on the couch with a bit of drool pooling on the floor next to him. And at that moment, you remember why you're working so hard in the first place. To afford doggy daycare, of course!
WRGB
Pink Bus Pull competition to support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Friday marked the 6th annual Pink Bus Pull to support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign in the fight to end breast cancer. Teams of 8 tested their strength, pulling a 30,000 pound pink bus for a distance of 30 feet. Teams are from CDTA, Siena College, Albany County, Albany Fire Department as well as the Albany Police Department, Schenectady City School District, and Albany Medical Center.
Maria College hopes VR nursing program becomes reality
Could learning how to be a nurse using virtual reality help address a statewide shortage of nurses? The administration at Maria College is hoping so, with potentially hundreds of thousands of federal dollars coming in to fund the proposed program.
Schenectady plans hazardous waste collection event
A household hazardous waste collection event is set for 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 12, in SUNY Schenectady's back parking lot at 78 Washington Avenue.
Domestic violence survivors honored in Amsterdam
Domestic violence survivors were recognized on Thursday, October 20, at 1 p.m. in a ceremony in front of Montgomery County's Department of Social Services.
WNYT
Washington County baking company preparing brick-and-mortar store
A baking company in Washington County is moving into a brick-and-mortar store. Coffee And will call 99 Main Street in Greenwich home. The owners describe the business as a small batch bakery. They currently operate at the Cambridge Valley Farmers Market every weekend, serving up breakfast pastries, bread, cookies and...
Former Pier 1 Imports building in Clifton Park demolished
The former Pier 1 Imports building in Clifton Park has been demolished, making way for Chick-fil-A to begin construction on the new restaurant. Crews were continuing to pick up the rubble at the site on Friday.
Age Limit To Trick or Treat in New York State
What is the age limit to trick or treat in New York State? Are you one of those people that get annoyed when older kids come to your house to trick or treat on Halloween?. You have heard it before when you went to a house to trick or treat before: 'aren't you a little too old to be trick or treating?' someone passing out candy will tell you.
One of Capital Region’s Best Foodie Cities Is Getting A New Microbrewery
A Capital Region city that is known for its charm and great food is adding a new spot for brews. When it comes to great spots to grab a meal or a beer, several Capital Region cities are top flight destinations. Saratoga Springs is one of those destinations that comes...
Best bakeries in the Albany area, according to Yelp
If you're looking for some baked goods such as bread, cake, and cookies, you have quite a few options in the Albany area. These are the highest-rated bakeries near Albany, according to Yelp.
Popular Washington Co. Diner Closing Its Doors For Good This Weekend
A popular Argyle restaurant has revealed they will be closing permanently this weekend. Restaurant and business closings are something we have unfortunately seen way to much of over the last few years. While the climate has certainly improved after many closed up shop during the toughest stretches of the pandemic, it is still tough for owners and local patrons to see their favorite shops and eateries decide to call it a day.
The 5 Most Magical Christmas Towns in New York State
Halloween is less than two weeks away, which means Thanksgiving is just around the corner (five weeks away). The colder air is working its way into New York and even though there will be a mini warmup this weekend and into early next week, that doesn't mean that we will be sticking with warmer temperatures for the foreseeable future. Winter will be here soon, which means the holiday season.
Study calls for demolition of Albany’s dilapidated bus station
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Right in the center of one of the oldest parts of Albany sits a bunker disguised as a bus terminal. Outside, years of neglect have allowed vegetation to reclaim the asphalt jungle around the terminal. Inside, only a handful of benches are available for passengers. Leaky ceilings and peeling paint show the […]
