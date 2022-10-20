Read full article on original website
Historic Paine Castle to host masquerade fundraiser for 518 Film Network
The 518 Film Network is hosting a unique fundraising event tonight at one of Troy’s most recognizable buildings. Inside the historic Paine Castle, which recently served as a filming location for HBO’s The Gilded Age series, guests will gather in costume for the 125th Annual Fiphonate Masquerade. In...
The Capital Region and Tom Hanks! What’s His Connection to This Town?
Tom Hanks is a world famous actor with a long list of legendary performances in movies such as 'Forrest Gump', 'Saving Private Ryan', 'Castaway', 'Philadelphia' and so many more. He has won countless Academy, Tony and Emmy awards as an actor and producer. Hanks is Hollywood royalty. So, what on...
Killer Commitment! Display in Albany Wins Halloween Each Year!
I'm consistently amazed at how much effort families in the Capital Region put into their home Halloween displays, and I say this as someone who likes seeing it, but shudders at the thought of having to set up, break down, store, and PAY for all these things. But it's a commitment like this we love to see.
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New York
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of New York. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
glensfallschronicle.com
GF Habitat plans 25-unit Qby. condo; thought to be a world first
You know how Habitat for Humanity builds houses for families?. Picture the classic scene: A swarm of community volunteers hammers boards, muds sheetrock, raises walls. The beneficiary family puts in “sweat equity” on the way to home ownership. The house is built. A key is handed over, threshold crossed, maybe a whoop of celebration.
Schenectady plans hazardous waste collection event
A household hazardous waste collection event is set for 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 12, in SUNY Schenectady's back parking lot at 78 Washington Avenue.
Why New York counties are putting on green lights
If you visit or drive by the Warren County Municipal Center, you may notice an unusual streak of green, especially by night. No, you haven't slept through Halloween and straight on to St. Patrick's Day - it's still October. The lights serve to honor a different element of the fall season.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Edward Eddy Was Murdered!
When the readers of the Gloversville Daily Leader turned to page eight on the morning of January 7, 1901, they were confronted with the news that 70-year-old Hiram Van Buren had shot and killed Edward Eddy in the hamlet of Trevett in Providence, Saratoga County. As we will soon hear, for weeks afterward details continued to emerge that told a story of jealousy, revenge, and obsession.
New Doggy Daycare Coming to the Capital Region! Does Your Puppy Need A New Adventure?
We've all been there. You're at work, slogging away at your desk when you get a notification on your phone. It's a picture of your dog, fast asleep on the couch with a bit of drool pooling on the floor next to him. And at that moment, you remember why you're working so hard in the first place. To afford doggy daycare, of course!
Albany bike shop joins state historic preservation registry
A local business is being inducted into the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry.
“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed
Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
albanymagic.com
Demolition Has Begun at the old Pier 1 Imports in Clifton Park
Pier 1 Imports once had over 500 stores across the US. This location in Clifton Park shut its doors for good in 2020 – the company filed for bankruptcy and all stores were eventually shut down. However, the location is prime. Located right off Northway Exit 9, next to...
One of Capital Region’s Best Foodie Cities Is Getting A New Microbrewery
A Capital Region city that is known for its charm and great food is adding a new spot for brews. When it comes to great spots to grab a meal or a beer, several Capital Region cities are top flight destinations. Saratoga Springs is one of those destinations that comes...
glensfallschronicle.com
“Go Play With Your Food” board game tavern will open in downtown Glens Falls
Breaking news! A board game tavern will open in downtown Glens Falls. ‘Go Play With Your Food’ — which calls itself ‘A Family Board Game Tavern’ — is the brainchild of husband and wife Mark and Kristen Shaw. It plans to open in January in the first floor of 126 Glen Street in downtown Glens Falls.
Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
Hudson Valley City Makes List of ‘Most Rat Infested’ in Nation
We're not number 1 and that's actually a good thing but we didn't do all that great. Rats aren't just pests. People generally dislike them. Cartoon elephants aren't the only ones who are afraid of rats and mice. Musophobia or murophobia are two very common fears. Usually you want to...
WNYT
Missing teen reunited with family in Saratoga Springs
Police in Saratoga Springs say the teenager they had been looking for has been found. They say Summer Weidman has been reunited with her family. She was reported missing after leaving Saratoga Springs High School Tuesday. Police thank everyone who contacted them with information or shared their Facebook post to...
WNYT
Fire under investigation in Washington County
3 people are out of their homes after a fire in Washington County. The fire broke out at a home on pleasant view drive in Hudson Falls on Friday night. We don’t yet know what caused the fire at this time. we will be posting updates online as the...
Want a Career in Cannabis? The Upstate NY Weed Expo in Coming!
The 2022 New York State Cannabis Convention and Expo is happening soon in downtown Albany, and if you're interested in finding a career in cannabis, here's what you need to know. "This event aims to bring together many facets of the newly established New York State Adult Recreational Marijuana Industry."
Troy Record
Troy Waterfront Farmers Market heads indoors in November
TROY, N.Y. — The Troy Waterfront Farmers Market heads indoors to the Troy Atrium for the winter on Saturday, Nov. 5 after a successful summer season on the streets of downtown Troy. The winter market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features most of...
