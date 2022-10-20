ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga County, NY

wamc.org

Historic Paine Castle to host masquerade fundraiser for 518 Film Network

The 518 Film Network is hosting a unique fundraising event tonight at one of Troy’s most recognizable buildings. Inside the historic Paine Castle, which recently served as a filming location for HBO’s The Gilded Age series, guests will gather in costume for the 125th Annual Fiphonate Masquerade. In...
TROY, NY
Q 105.7

Killer Commitment! Display in Albany Wins Halloween Each Year!

I'm consistently amazed at how much effort families in the Capital Region put into their home Halloween displays, and I say this as someone who likes seeing it, but shudders at the thought of having to set up, break down, store, and PAY for all these things. But it's a commitment like this we love to see.
ALBANY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

GF Habitat plans 25-unit Qby. condo; thought to be a world first

You know how Habitat for Humanity builds houses for families?. Picture the classic scene: A swarm of community volunteers hammers boards, muds sheetrock, raises walls. The beneficiary family puts in “sweat equity” on the way to home ownership. The house is built. A key is handed over, threshold crossed, maybe a whoop of celebration.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Why New York counties are putting on green lights

If you visit or drive by the Warren County Municipal Center, you may notice an unusual streak of green, especially by night. No, you haven't slept through Halloween and straight on to St. Patrick's Day - it's still October. The lights serve to honor a different element of the fall season.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Edward Eddy Was Murdered!

When the readers of the Gloversville Daily Leader turned to page eight on the morning of January 7, 1901, they were confronted with the news that 70-year-old Hiram Van Buren had shot and killed Edward Eddy in the hamlet of Trevett in Providence, Saratoga County. As we will soon hear, for weeks afterward details continued to emerge that told a story of jealousy, revenge, and obsession.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

“Only Theater Worth Going To” is Now Permanently Closed

Last month, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley announced it was closing its doors temporarily while they worked on the details of a new business strategy. Unfortunately, that temporary closure has just been announced as permanent. Movie Theater Closing in the Hudson Valley, NY.
ALBANY, NY
albanymagic.com

Demolition Has Begun at the old Pier 1 Imports in Clifton Park

Pier 1 Imports once had over 500 stores across the US. This location in Clifton Park shut its doors for good in 2020 – the company filed for bankruptcy and all stores were eventually shut down. However, the location is prime. Located right off Northway Exit 9, next to...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Missing teen reunited with family in Saratoga Springs

Police in Saratoga Springs say the teenager they had been looking for has been found. They say Summer Weidman has been reunited with her family. She was reported missing after leaving Saratoga Springs High School Tuesday. Police thank everyone who contacted them with information or shared their Facebook post to...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Fire under investigation in Washington County

3 people are out of their homes after a fire in Washington County. The fire broke out at a home on pleasant view drive in Hudson Falls on Friday night. We don’t yet know what caused the fire at this time. we will be posting updates online as the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Want a Career in Cannabis? The Upstate NY Weed Expo in Coming!

The 2022 New York State Cannabis Convention and Expo is happening soon in downtown Albany, and if you're interested in finding a career in cannabis, here's what you need to know. "This event aims to bring together many facets of the newly established New York State Adult Recreational Marijuana Industry."
ALBANY, NY
Troy Record

Troy Waterfront Farmers Market heads indoors in November

TROY, N.Y. — The Troy Waterfront Farmers Market heads indoors to the Troy Atrium for the winter on Saturday, Nov. 5 after a successful summer season on the streets of downtown Troy. The winter market is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features most of...
TROY, NY

