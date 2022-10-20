Read full article on original website
Glenn Gordon
4d ago
So she just died? Nothing suspicious? Everything about this is suspicious. You don't have to be a trained professional to know that.
14
Brandon's Video Collection
4d ago
I was hoping she would be found safe and sound. But I'm pondering what could have happen to her if she didn't have any signs of trauma I'm wondering what caused her death.
5
Dawan
4d ago
I'm not surprised they didn't show any pics here or identify her nationality. I'm also not surprised that she's an Ethiopian national. She truly doesn't matter to them and I'm suspicious of this young woman's death.
5
Body of missing Princeton University student found, NJ prosecutor says
PRINCETON, N.J. -- The body of Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student who was missing for almost a week, has been found, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday. According to officials, Ewunetie's body was found behind tennis courts at around 1 p.m. In a statement, officials said "there were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature." An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of her death. Officials were searching for Ewunetie, 20, since she was last seen outside Scully Hall at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 14. On Wednesday, they searched Lake Carnegie, which is just off campus.Princeton said there would me more law enforcement on campus as the search continued.
Princeton University student from Euclid found dead
Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student from Euclid, has been found dead, according to a release from the Mercer County (New Jersey) Prosecutor's Office. Ewunetie's body was discovered near the edge of the Princeton campus in New Jersey by a facilities employee at around 1...
Search underway for missing Princeton University student
20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was last seen at around 3 a.m. Friday, near Scully Hall.
Police search lake for missing Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie
Misrach Ewunetie was last seen around 3 a.m. last Friday near Scully Hall. The 20-year-old underclassman has black hair, brown eyes, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds.
Ohio Princeton student found dead, official says
Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found by an employee outside on the campus facilities grounds behind tennis courts at about 1 p.m., Onofri said. He said there were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.
20-year-old Princeton University student reported missing
Misrach Ewunetie was last seen at around 3 a.m. Monday near Scully Hall on the southeastern section of campus. According to the university, Ewunetie is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
