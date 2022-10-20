PRINCETON, N.J. -- The body of Misrach Ewunetie, a 20-year-old Princeton University student who was missing for almost a week, has been found, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday. According to officials, Ewunetie's body was found behind tennis courts at around 1 p.m. In a statement, officials said "there were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature." An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of her death. Officials were searching for Ewunetie, 20, since she was last seen outside Scully Hall at around 3 a.m. on Oct. 14. On Wednesday, they searched Lake Carnegie, which is just off campus.Princeton said there would me more law enforcement on campus as the search continued.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO