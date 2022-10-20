Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Just Revealed if He Plans to ‘Quit’ the NFL Amid Rumors Gisele Is ‘Sick’ of His Career ‘Coming Before Their Family’
One way or another. After divorce rumors circulated between him and Gisele, many NFL fans are wondering: Is Tom Brady retiring again? Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bundchen are reportedly fighting and may be headed towards divorce since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.” The source...
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
fantasypros.com
Taylor Heinicke delivers gutsy performance in Commanders' Week 7 win
Heinicke continues to make the most of his opportunities as Washington's backup QB, and the Old Dominion product delivered an impressive performance after a shaky start. Heinicke did throw an interception and took some other shots that put the ball in harm's way, but from a fantasy perspective, his gunslinger mentality gives him a pretty high ceiling week-to-week. With Carson Wentz missing at least the next three weeks with a finger injury, Heinicke will once again be the Commanders' starter in Week 8 against the Colts, Heinicke is an emergency streaming option in that spot in most formats.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos
Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
Giants Player Called For Roughing the Passer After Taking Trevor Lawrence Down With One Finger
VIDEO: Horrible roughing the passer penalty on Trevor Lawrence.
Chiefs making bombshell change to Patrick Mahomes-led offense
Six weeks into the season, and it’s fair to say that the Kansas City Chiefs offense has adjusted to life without Tyreek Hill. The speedy wide receiver’s departure had fans thinking that the offense would finally crumble. However, that doesn’t seem to be the case, as Patrick Mahomes continues to work his magic on that side of the ball.
Video: Refs Appear To Make Huge Mistake In Browns vs. Ravens
The Cleveland Browns fell to the Baltimore Ravens, 23-20, on Sunday afternoon. Were the Browns screwed by a bad call by the referees late in the game?. Browns fans are convinced that they were. The referees called a false start on the Browns offensive line on a field goal attempt...
Mike Williams suffers brutal leg injury late in crushing loss to Seahawks
The Los Angeles Chargers’ season is quickly beginning to fade as injuries continue to mount. Late in a 37-23 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks, Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered what looked like a serious ankle injury. There is no official word yet on Williams’ injury, but the video did not look good.
Patrick Mahomes gave his Chiefs teammates a message after his INT. How it won the game
How Patrick Mahomes turned his interception into the Chiefs’ best play in a 44-23 win against the 49ers.
fantasypros.com
Isiah Pacheco expected to be starter in Week 7
Isiah Pacheco took the first-team reps in practice with the Chiefs this week and is expected to be the starter at running back against the 49ers on Sunday. (NFL.com) Clyde Edwards-Helaire has roughly twice as many carries as Pacheco so far this season, but the rookie has been more effective as he's gotten more work. He's also stood out in pass protection, a significant factor given the Chiefs' pass-happy offense. Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon will certainly still factor in, but Pacheco's role will grow this week, and hopefully into the future. Consider him a flex play for now, but with the potential for more.
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones (ankle) expected to start Week 7
Jones has had to miss the last few weeks with a high-ankle sprain, but that has gotten better and he is expected to make the start for New England on Monday. There have been some questions about who will start for the Patriots after rookie Bailey Zappe put up some nice performances, but it looks like they will stick with Mac as their guy. Jones being healthy could mean more passing volume for the receivers on this team, namely Tyquan Thorton and DeVante Parker.
fantasypros.com
James Robinson traded to Jets
In wake of the devastating Breece Hall injury, the Jets strengthen their running back room by acquiring Robinson. This move has big implications for Travis Etienne Jr, Michael Carter, and of course Robinson. It is now officially Etienne Jr's show in Jacksonville as the Jaguars clearly trust him as their lead back. The Clemson product had a career-best game in Week 7 rushing for 114 yards and one touchdown. As for Carter, he will now split work with Robinson and will not be the workhorse running back managers were hoping for after the Hall injury. Lastly Robinson, who saw his snaps decrease from 123 in Weeks 1-3 to 80 in Weeks 4-6, will be entering a new situation that can't possibly be worse than how his usage was trending on the Jaguars.
fantasypros.com
Graham Gano converts all three field-goal attempts in Week 7 win
Graham Gano converted all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point attempts in the Giants' Week 7 win over the Jaguars. Gano doesn't see that much love from fantasy managers but he has converted 88.2% of his field-goal attempts this season, including all four attempts from at least 50 yards. With a Giants team that can move the ball but doesn't always pile up the points, Gano can be considered a weekly starter in most leagues with a fairly safe floor.
fantasypros.com
Week 7 Monday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Bears at Patriots) PREMIUM
The Patriots are sizable favorites at home against the offensively deficient Bears on Monday Night Football this week. As a result, the hosts are well-represented. Conversely, the Bears aren’t. The closing thoughts about roster construction also reflect an expected convincing win by the Patriots. Game: Chicago Bears at New...
fantasypros.com
Amon-Ra St. Brown avoids concussion in Week 7
St. Brown was removed from the game on Sunday as a precaution under the new concussion protocols. The young stud wideout started off the season strong in the first three weeks with 253 receiving yards, 68 rushing yards, and three touchdowns. However, the ankle sprain in Week 3 and the precautious exit from Sunday's game has interrupted his breakout performances that began at the end of last season. St. Brown's availability is looking good for Week 8's matchup against the Dolphins.
fantasypros.com
Running Back Handcuff Report: Week 8 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Two trades of running backs in the last week have changed things a bit with a few teams. CMC has a new home in San Francisco, while James Robinson is heading to the Jets to try and help with the loss of Breece Hall. With the trade deadline coming up...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
It’s a terrible feeling when you lose a star player to a significant injury. You know your team has been substantially weakened, if not flat-out broken. How can you possibly plug the hole?. The Breece Hall injury was crushing for Hall stakeholders. The rookie from Iowa State had become...
fantasypros.com
Mac Jones benched in first half of MNF loss
Mac Jones completed three of six pass attempts for 13 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception in his return from an ankle injury. He also rushed for 24 yards. Unfortunately, Jones' struggles led to him being benched in the second quarter. He did not return for the remainder of the contest.
Comments / 0