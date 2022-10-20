In wake of the devastating Breece Hall injury, the Jets strengthen their running back room by acquiring Robinson. This move has big implications for Travis Etienne Jr, Michael Carter, and of course Robinson. It is now officially Etienne Jr's show in Jacksonville as the Jaguars clearly trust him as their lead back. The Clemson product had a career-best game in Week 7 rushing for 114 yards and one touchdown. As for Carter, he will now split work with Robinson and will not be the workhorse running back managers were hoping for after the Hall injury. Lastly Robinson, who saw his snaps decrease from 123 in Weeks 1-3 to 80 in Weeks 4-6, will be entering a new situation that can't possibly be worse than how his usage was trending on the Jaguars.

