Live Session with Roc Nation’s HDBeenDope
Live Session with Roc Nation’s HDBeenDope who has been grinding steadily and helping keep the true spirit of Hip Hop alive by celebrating the art of lyricism since he came into the game. I first became aware of him in 2019 via his single “20K” which floored me and caused me to begin following his drops. One of his standouts for me was “Best Out” which dropped in May 2021 and let me know that this young lion was here to stay.
Activists are calling on Taylor Swift to edit her music video and delete a scene featuring a scale with the word 'fat' on it
Critics are calling on Taylor Swift to edit a scene out of a music video, arguing it's fatphobic. The controversial "Anti-Hero" clip showed Swift standing on a scale with the word "fat" on it. Some say it's offensive, even though Swift admitted to struggling with body-image issues in the past.
Leslie Jordan Dies: New Details Emerge on Fatal Car Accident
Yesterday, the world lost an irreplaceable icon in Leslie Jordan when he suffered a medical emergency while driving through Los Angeles and crashed into the side of a building. At the time of the incident, the exact nature of the medical emergency remained unknown. Now, however, new details have come...
David Duane Releases Debut Album ‘Unapologetic Blonde’
R&B/Soul & Pop newcomer David Duane officially embarks on his musical journey with his new debut album, Unapologetic Blonde, available now on all streaming platforms. Accompanying the release, Duane delivers the visualizers for “Always Think About You” and “Na Na Na” – watch HERE. Unapologetic...
Billboard Artist Intelligent Diva Is Very Proud to Have Her First Music Artist Paul Askew to Be Considered as Contender for Best Gospel Album
Intelligent Diva is more than just a music artist. She’s owning two record labels which are Intelligent Diva Music and Diva Underground Records. Initially when she started on her musical journey, Intelligent Diva also had a plan not to only release her own music. Her goal was to also help independent music artist with their musical journey. The artist thrived to study the entertainment as whole in a different way and to focus on bringing artist to the table as entrepreneurs and music artist.
JPOPD1: On the rise with “Satisfaction”
John Michael Veiga , better known by his stage name: JPOPD1, is a rising musical talent who represents Miami, FL. Growing up John Michael Veiga (JPOPD1) always dreamed of becoming a singer/rapper/Producer. He became infatuated with the process of creating music and would study how to properly produce and write a song day and night. JPOPD1 gravitated towards creating music because it gave him an outlet to express himself which he never had before.
Infamous Thierry – The Sickest
“The talented rapper started music at the age of 7 and has not looked back since then, pouring his heart and soul into every line.” -THIS IS 50. “Infamous aims to use his God-given gift to inspire listeners across the globe by bringing his own style to the industry and allowing his fans to grow with him and witness his evolution in the industry.” – The HYPE MAGAZINE.
