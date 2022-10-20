Live Session with Roc Nation’s HDBeenDope who has been grinding steadily and helping keep the true spirit of Hip Hop alive by celebrating the art of lyricism since he came into the game. I first became aware of him in 2019 via his single “20K” which floored me and caused me to begin following his drops. One of his standouts for me was “Best Out” which dropped in May 2021 and let me know that this young lion was here to stay.

