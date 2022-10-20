Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Vermont Police Charge Sheriff Candidate for Kicking Prisoner
A fired Vermont deputy who is the only candidate on the November ballot to become sheriff of the county where he served was charged Friday with simple assault for kicking a shackled prisoner, authorities said. John Grismore, 49, of Fairfax was cited on the charge Friday through his attorney. He...
US News and World Report
Dismissal of DUI Case Against Ex-Attorney General Sought
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — The attorney for Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer is arguing that a drunken-driving case against her should be dismissed because prosecutors did not present sufficient evidence. The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that defense attorney Jason Mattioli also seeks to bar prosecutors from presenting results...
US News and World Report
US Forest Service Worker Arrested Over Planned Oregon Burn
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A U.S. Forest Service employee in Oregon was arrested this week by a county sheriff after a planned burn in a national forest spread onto private land. It was the latest episode that underscores simmering tensions over management of federal lands in rural, conservative eastern Oregon. That tension exploded into the 2016 takeover by armed right-wing extremists of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge, 300 miles (480 kilometers) southeast of Portland. One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock.
Comments / 0