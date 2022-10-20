Read full article on original website
Related
The Best ’90s Movies
For those who lived through them, it can be very hard to believe the 1990s were more than 25 years ago. (Okay fine. It is very hard for me to believe it.) Disney’s Aladdin, the top-grossing movie of 1992, is now as old as Disney’s original One Hundred and One Dalmatians was when Aladdin first came out. Time stops for no man, dog, or blue genie.
Is Hulu’s ‘Hellraiser’ Reboot Worth Your Time?
Kicking off in 1987 with the original Hellraiser, there are now eleven films in the franchise. The most recent being a Hulu Original also titled Hellraiser which is labeled as a reboot of the 1987 classic horror film. Released on October 7th, I got a chance to watch the new...
The heartbroken Queen holds Philip in ashes of the Windsor Castle fire... Except this image is yet another case of pure Netflix fiction
Standing in the charred ruins of Windsor Castle, and comforted by Prince Philip, the Queen is moved to tears in a new scene from controversial drama The Crown. The Netflix show recreates the blaze of November 20, 1992, when 115 rooms were destroyed in a fire started by a faulty spotlight in Queen Victoria's private chapel. It took five years to rebuild the castle.
Ralphie Returns in First ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ Teaser
Almost 40 years later, it’s time for another Christmas Story. Technically there has already been two sequels to the 1983 cult classic A Christmas Story. In 1994, Bob Clark, the director of the original Christmas Story, made the movie My Summer Story, with Kieran Culkin in the role of Ralphie. Then in 2012, there was a direct-to-video sequel called A Christmas Story 2, made with a different cast and totally ignoring the events of My Summer Story. That film starred Braeden Lemasters as a slightly older Ralphie during yet another mishap-filled Christmas holiday.
Dark Star Pictures Buys Patricia Mazuy‘s ‘Saturn Bowling’ for North America, Director’s Next Film Lands at Arte With Isabelle Huppert (EXCLUSIVE)
Dark Star Pictures has come on board to release Patricia Mazuy’s “Saturn Bowling” (“Bowling Saturne”) in the U.S. The deal, brokered by Paris-based sales agent Totem Films, marks the first U.S. deal for a film by Mazuy, despite the filmmaker having received a retrospective at the Lincoln Center in 2019. The pic is written by Yves Thomas and Mazuy. It is produced by Patrick Sobelman (Agat Films & Cie, Ex Nihilo). The cast includes Arieh Worthalter, Achille Reggiani, Y Lan Lucas and Leila Muse. “Bowling Saturne” follows police officer Guillaume, who inherits his family’s bowling business following his father’s death. He decides to...
House of the Dragon fans are viewing this controversial Game of Thrones moment differently after the finale
House of the Dragon fans are all drawing the same comparison to Game of Thrones over its explosive season finale.HBO aired the 10th and final instalment of its GoT spin-off series on Sunday (23 October).*Spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 10 below – you have been warned*After Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) learns that Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) has been named King following the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine), she begins to recruit allies who believe in her claim to the throne.In the hopes of getting House Baratheon on her side, she sends her son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) to Storm’s End...
When Will Netflix Start Charging Customers Who Share Passwords?
If you're currently sharing your Netflix password with friends and family, listen up. The streaming giant will soon begin cracking down on and charging users who share their password. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), Netflix announced imminent plans to "monetize" account sharing. The streaming company will make it simple for users...
Everything New on Disney+ in November
Disney+ has settled into this space where some months you get a lot of stuff, and some months, well, maybe there’s a couple of new things. November is definitely one of the a lot of stuff months. There’s the premiere of Disenchanted, the long-awaited sequel to the live-action fairy...
House of the Dragon ending was foreshadowed in Viserys and young Rhaenyra scene from episode 1
House of the Dragon foreshadowed the finale’s climactic scene back in episode one.The HBO series’s first season drew to a close on Sunday (23 October), ending with a plot twist with repercussions that will ricochet through the episodes to come.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In the hopes of recruiting allies and maintaining support from people who believe her to be the rightful heir to the throne, Rhaneyra (Emma D’Arcy) sends her son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) to Storm’s End with his dragon Arrax.Rhaenyra urges him to act as a diplomat. When he arrives, however, something is amiss and he notices...
‘Twister’ Is Finally Getting a Sequel
Executives from Amblin Entertainment and Universal Pictures are meeting with directors for a Twister sequel. As of now, they haven’t settled on anybody, but we do know a few potential additions to the team, which is hoping to go into production next spring. And, yes, the movie is called Twisters.
Which ‘Game of Thrones’ Characters Will Appear in the ‘House of the Dragon‘ Finale?
House of the Dragon is a prequel to Game of Thrones, set hundreds of years before the events of George R.R. Martin’s main Westeros novels and the TV series adapted from them. But this is Game of Thrones, a universe that contains dragons, Wargs, White Walkers, plus assorted prophecies, myths, and magic. So the typical rules of time and aging do not necessarily apply there. While there are some Game of Thrones characters who logistically couldn’t appear in House of the Dragon, there are plenty others who could.
Moment Of Contact – Brazil’s Own Roswell Story Debuts October 18
I'm really excited about James Fox's new documentary that's streaming beginning tomorrow, October 18. It's called "Moment of Contact." It's about (you guessed it) an encounter with extraterrestrial beings that took place years ago in Varginha, Brazil. According to witnesses, a ufo event took place in 1996. Multiple people reported...
Chrissie Hynde Had Great Fun But Lost Money on Latest Tour
Chrissie Hynde enjoyed her short, low-key tour of the U.K. but says she lost money in the process, and so it probably won't be repeated. She deliberately avoided playing the Pretenders’ best-known songs with her band His Lordship, booking into venues with capacities of around 200 – which, predictably, sold out – and focusing on material she preferred to perform.
Watch the Beatles’ New Music Video for ‘Taxman’
The Beatles have released a new video for the classic Revolver song “Taxman.”. The clip, directed by Danny Sangra, colorfully displays the song’s lyrics, with constantly changing text and movement throughout the piece. This is the first video release associated with the upcoming remixed and expanded version of Revolver, which arrives on Oct. 28. Audio of the updated rendition of “Taxman” was released in September.
Queen Reveal Official Video for ‘Lost’ Freddie Mercury Recording ‘Face It Alone’
UPDATE Oct. 21: Queen have now revealed an official video for "Face It Alone," featuring Freddie Mercury on vocals. Check it out below. Queen have shared a previously unheard song featuring the vocals of the late Freddie Mercury, the English rock band's lead singer who died in 1991. "Face It...
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0