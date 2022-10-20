House of the Dragon fans are all drawing the same comparison to Game of Thrones over its explosive season finale.HBO aired the 10th and final instalment of its GoT spin-off series on Sunday (23 October).*Spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 10 below – you have been warned*After Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) learns that Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney) has been named King following the death of King Viserys (Paddy Considine), she begins to recruit allies who believe in her claim to the throne.In the hopes of getting House Baratheon on her side, she sends her son Lucerys (Elliot Grihault) to Storm’s End...

