Nation’s report card displays increased gaps between Iowa students
(The Center Square) – Iowa’s grades on a national education report card largely remained stable since 2019, amid national decreases. Iowa was among 10 states whose scores in grade 4 math didn’t change, 22 states and jurisdictions whose scores in fourth-grade reading didn’t change and 18 states and jurisdictions whose eighth-grade reading didn’t change, a National Center for Education Statistics news release said.
Illinois is No. 12 in top fishing-friendly states
(The Center Square) – When it comes to the best states for fishing, Lawn Love, the lawn services company, named Illinois No. 12, right behind No. 11 Georgia. Florida took the crown in the topspot. Alaska is second and Montana is third. Travis Miller, owner of Big Red’s Bait...
Report ranks Illinois' finances 48th in the country with an 'F' grade
(The Center Square) – Illinois ranks near the bottom of a new analysis of state finances across the U.S. Truth in Accounting’s 13th annual Financial State of the States ranked Illinois 48th in the country, the same rank as last year. Only two other states, New Jersey and Connecticut, graded worse than Illinois for fiscal health. The review is of the states' fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021.
Democrat’s previous employment criticized by Republican in Illinois’ 13th CD race
(The Center Square) – The Republican vying for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District says voters want nothing to do with her opponent's insider politics. The Democrat denies any violation of ethics, despite questions arising from a recent Better Government Association investigation. There is no incumbent in the newly drawn...
Illinois quick hits: Officials warn of roaming mountain lion; Route 66 convention set for Springfield
Wildlife officials said there is at least one mountain lion roaming Illinois right now and are urging people to leave the animal alone. A mountain lion was struck and killed on a highway in northern Illinois earlier this month. Now another cat that was fitted with a GPS collar in Nebraska has made its way to western Illinois.
Ohio new business startups revert to lower trend
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s new business filings in September reverted to a downward trend after a one-month reprieve in August. New business filings in September were lower than August, according to a release from Secretary of State Frank LaRose, but level with filings from September 2021. LaRose...
Michigan students' scores fall in Nation's Report Card
(The Center Square) – The grades reported on Michigan’s 2022 education report card have fallen considerably since the last time the tests were administered in 2019. The National Assessment of Educational Progress ranked Michigan’s fourth-grade reading scores at 43rd in the nation, a significant drop from the state’s 32nd ranking in 2019. The state’s eighth graders ranking dropped to 31st in the nation from its 28th berth in 2019.
Illinois quick hits: Teacher fired after using racial slur; governor campaign most expensive in U.S.
The Kankakee School Board has voted to fire a teacher after a video posted online showed him calling a student a racial slur. After the video was posted online, the algebra teacher was placed on administrative leave until the school board meeting. The student’s mother says the incident shouldn't have happened in the first place because she claims the teacher threw a book at her son last month.
Pritzker defends Illinois’ education system despite dismal data
(The Center Square) – As the latest math and reading scores show a drastic decline among U.S. school children, the debate continues on the state of Illinois schools even before the COVID-19 pandemic led to shutdowns and remote learning. The nonprofit Wirepoints reported on Illinois’ dismal education outcomes. The...
Arizona sues Biden over border wall standoff
(The Center Square) – Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is taking President Joe Biden to court over their spat about securing the nation's southern border. The Biden administration ordered Arizona to remove its temporary border barrier made out of shipping containers, but Arizona refused. Instead, it filed a lawsuit on Friday, hoping the state would defend its right to defend itself.
Nevada Democrats outpace Republicans in spending and fundraising for top state races
(The Center Square) – Third quarter campaign finance reports were filed in Nevada, with Democrats in major races outpacing Republicans in both fundraising and spending. In the governor race, Republican Joe Lombardo raised nearly $2.32 million this quarter. He spent $1.75 million. Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak raised $3.25 million...
Ohio scores fall in math, reading for both fourth graders, eighth graders
(The Center Square) – Ohio recorded three-year decreases in scoring across the board for fourth graders and eighth graders in math and reading, respectively, according to a national study released this week. The Nation’s Report Card, a product of the National Assessment of Educational Progress which began producing the...
Ohio religious schools, nonprofits to share $6 million for security
(The Center Square) – Safety and security at religious institutions, chartered nonpublic schools, licensed preschools and nonprofit organizations throughout Ohio will share $6 million in grant funding, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced. The money, included in the state’s operating budget signed into law in July and administered by the...
California’s job growth slows; unemployment rate falls to 3.9%
(The Center Square) – California’s growth in new hiring fell to 6,500 nonfarm payroll jobs in September versus 19,900 in August. The slowdown in payroll expansion arrived as the Golden State’s unemployment rate dipped to 3.9% in September from August’s 4.1%, according to the state Employment Development Department.
National test scores shows state's reading and math drops
(The Center Square) – The latest snapshot of schools in Wisconsin shows kids are falling further behind. The scores from the National Assessment of Educational Progress came out Monday. Wisconsin, like every other state in the nation, saw reading and math scores for both 4th and 8th graders fall.
Statewide candidates make pitches across Illinois with two weeks before election
(The Center Square) – In two weeks, the polls will close with a lot at stake in Illinois. Among the statewide issues is the proposed amendment to the Illinois Constitution. The measure requires a three-fifths majority of those who vote for the measure or a majority of all votes cast in the election.
North Carolina hospitals cry poor at tax time but rake in millions billed to taxpayers
(The Center Square) – Most North Carolina hospitals are overcharging patients and reaping millions in Medicare profits, while claiming losses in tax filings to minimize charity care required as nonprofits, according to a new report. North Carolina Treasurer Dale Folwell held a press conference on Tuesday to unveil “Overcharged:...
South Carolina's McMaster vows to not require COVID-19 vaccine for schoolchildren
(The Center Square) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster wants his point of view to be clear. "As long as I am governor, I will never let the federal government - or anyone else - force the COVID-19 vaccine on South Carolina school children," McMaster said. McMaster’s note came...
Illinois gubernatorial candidates discuss state's cannabis industry
(The Center Square) – As the Nov. 8 election nears, incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and GOP nominee state Sen. Darren Bailey were asked how they would improve the licensing process for those seeking to get into Illinois' adult-use cannabis industry. WGN hosted the two major party candidates for...
Illinois quick hits: Another COVID-19 outbreak at LaSalle; Du Quoin State Fair see record
The LaSalle Veterans Home is reporting another COVID-19 outbreak. Based on testing and the support of the Illinois Department of Public Health laboratories, officials have identified 23 staff and 42 residents as positive for COVID-19. Officials said all cases are mild presenting mostly as cold-like symptoms, and no one has...
