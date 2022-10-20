When the MLB playoffs, the NFL, the NHL, and NBA converge on the same day, sports nuts call it a “sports equinox.” Throw in college football, and the upcoming World Cup, and one’s cup truly runneth over. Here’s a sampling of sports podcasts to help keep you in the loop. 🎙️ Atlanta’s Own: An Atlanta […] The post Look & Listen: Sports Podcasts appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO