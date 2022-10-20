Augustana Soccer Heads East for Friday Match; Set for Sunday Match at Morstad Field

Read full article on original website
Augustana Races Past NSIC Competition
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The No. 8 Augustana women's swimming and diving team topped all teams in the Sioux Falls quad-invite this weekend. The Vikings competed against MSU Moorhead, USF, and Northern State where they totalled 16 event wins and added a total of 1,096 points. As a team, the Vikings went 6-0 as each school raced as a dual meet against one another.
Viking Volleyball Falls to Cougars on Saturday Afternoon
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana volleyball team fell to the Cougars of Sioux Falls (25-19, 25-19, 25-23) on Saturday afternoon in the Stewart Center. The Vikings move to a 16-7 record and are now 8-7 in NSIC play. The Cougars advance to a 13-9 record with a 9-6 record in the loop.
Viking Football Slips Up Against Mavericks
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana football team suffered a 35-14 setback to Minnesota State Saturday afternoon in Kirkeby-Over Stadium. The loss is just the second on the Vikings' home turf since 2018 as AU falls to 6-2 on the season. Minnesota State improves to 6-2. The Mavericks jumped out to a 21-0 lead on three rushing touchdowns, with two of the drives spanning at least 72 yards.
Augustana Soccer Shuts Out Upper Iowa 2-0 on Friday Night
GOAL (AU) 3'--Sylvia Fehr struck fast and early, giving the Vikings a 1-0 lead just three minutes into the match. A shot by Josie Arduser was knocked aside by the UIU goalkeeper and Grace Douglas sent the ball to Fehr to score. Douglas picked up the assist on Fehr's sixth goal of the season.
