Augustana Soccer Heads East for Friday Match; Set for Sunday Match at Morstad Field

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana football team suffered a 35-14 setback to Minnesota State Saturday afternoon in Kirkeby-Over Stadium. The loss is just the second on the Vikings' home turf since 2018 as AU falls to 6-2 on the season. Minnesota State improves to 6-2. The Mavericks jumped out to a 21-0 lead on three rushing touchdowns, with two of the drives spanning at least 72 yards.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO